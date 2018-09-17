HSBC : Issuance of senior callable bonds - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (2-page PDF 134KB)

Log in
0
09/17/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey, Laura Cha, Henri de Castries, Lord Evans of Weardale, Irene Lee, Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller, Marc Moses, David Nish, Jonathan Symonds, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr.

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

14 September 2018

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

ISSUANCE OF SENIOR CALLABLE BONDS

HSBC Holdings plc has today issued ¥79,300,000,000 Senior Callable Bonds due 2024 (the '2024 Bonds'), ¥13,100,000,000 Senior Callable Bonds due 2026 (the '2026 Bonds') and ¥67,600,000,000 Senior Callable Bonds due 2028 (together with the 2024 Bonds and the 2026 Bonds, the 'New Bonds').

Application will be made to admit the New Bonds to the Official List and to trading on the Global Exchange Market of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin.

ends/more

Investor enquiries to:

Richard O'Connor

+44 (0) 20 7991 6590

investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to: Ankit Patel

+44 (0) 20 7991 9813

ankit.patel@hsbc.com

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June

2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

ends/all

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:07:02 UTC
