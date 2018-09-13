HSBC : Issuance of senior unsecured notes - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (2-page PDF 134KB)

Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS
HSBC : Issuance of senior unsecured notes

09/13/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

12 September 2018

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

HSBC Holdings plc has today issued US$2,000,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes"), US$750,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and US$2,500,000,000 4.292% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (together with the 2021 Notes and the 2026 Notes, the "New Notes") pursuant to an indenture dated 26 August 2009 (as amended or supplemented from time to time and as most recently amended and supplemented by a ninth supplemental indenture dated 12 September 2018).

Application will be made to list the New Notes on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investor enquiries to:

Richard O'Connor

+44 (0) 20 7991 6590

investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to: Ankit Patel

+44 (0) 20 7991 9813

ankit.patel@hsbc.com

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia,

North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June

2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 01:12:03 UTC
