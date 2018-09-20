Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/19 05:35:19 pm
662.2 GBp   +1.78%
03:08aHSBC : Leaders named as gender diversity
PU
09/19Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app
RE
09/19Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

HSBC : Leaders named as gender diversity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 03:08am CEST

Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking, UK, is among six HSBC leaders who feature on the FT & HERoes lists

Six HSBC executives have been named on the FT & HERoes Champions of Women in Business lists, in recognition of their support for women in the workplace.

The three lists celebrate female and male business leaders who are helping to increase gender diversity at work and supporting the career development of women. Now in their second year, they are published by the Financial Times in conjunction with the gender equality initiative HERoes.

HSBC employees have been recognised in each of the three categories:

  • 100 Female Executives: Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking, UK; Patricia Bindi, Head of Commercial Banking, Argentina; and Sue Fox, Chief Executive Officer of M&S Bank, which is owned by HSBC

  • 50 Female Future Leaders: Mary Ellen Oare, Head of International Banking Centre, US; and Melisa Turano, Corporate Sales Team Leader, Argentina

  • 50 Male Executives: David Liao, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC China

All the executives have contributed to boosting diversity inside and outside their organisation. Many of the women have key roles in Balance, an employee-led network that works towards achieving a gender-balanced workforce within the bank. David Liao was recognised for supporting gender inclusion at HSBC China, where the percentage of women in the senior leadership team has risen from 40 per cent in 2014 to 48 per cent by March this year.

Meanwhile, Sue Fox mentors junior colleagues and regularly speaks at events about the importance of inclusion in the workplace.

Amanda Murphy said: 'We strive for balance in the workplace because we want to build a better, more inclusive future. A balanced environment is better for the individuals that work in the bank, better for the customers that we serve and better for the local communities that we contribute to every day.'

Birgit Neu, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion, HSBC, said: 'Having both women and men from across our international network on this year's FT & HERoes lists is a recognition of all the work that's been done across HSBC to improve our gender balance at every level.'

Read more about the bank's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 01:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
03:08aHSBC : Leaders named as gender diversity
PU
09/19Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app
RE
09/19Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App
DJ
09/19HSBC : Unveils GBP12 Billion Lending Fund as UK Banks Face Pressure to Support S..
DJ
09/19HSBC : How Reaction of Buhari's Govt to Alleged HSBC Report Exposed Its Hypocris..
AQ
09/19HSBC : Second interim dividend for 2018 (1-page PDF 56KB)
PU
09/19HSBC : Second interim dividend for 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exch..
PU
09/19HSBC : Record lending fund unveiled by HSBC
AQ
09/18HSBC : Nigerians Will Witness Economic Prosperity During Buhari’ s Second ..
AQ
09/18HSBC : Court turns down again Swiss request to extradite former HSBC employee
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Goldman +2.4% as new investment co-chief named, investing app developments 
08/30Blockchain Adoption Ramping Up In Asia 
08/29BIG BANKS WIN DISMISSAL OF BOND-RIGG : Reuters 
08/26Is HSBC's High-Dividend Yield An Opportunity? 
08/12The Turkish Hamam Is Getting Too Hot For European Banks. Avoid The Bazaar! 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 923 M
EBIT 2018 21 044 M
Net income 2018 13 951 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,05%
P/E ratio 2018 12,31
P/E ratio 2019 11,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 170 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-13.65%170 469
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.88%382 603
BANK OF AMERICA2.57%302 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.06%268 969
WELLS FARGO-10.17%261 564
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%223 962
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.