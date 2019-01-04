Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
HSBC : List of directors and their role and function - 4 January 2019 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

01/04/2019 | 05:44am CET

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc are set out below:

Non-executive Chairman

Mark Edward TUCKER (Group Chairman)

Deputy Group Chairman/Senior Independent non-executive Director Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE

Executive Directors

John Michael FLINT (Group Chief Executive)

Ewen James STEVENSON (Group Chief Financial Officer) Menasey Marc MOSES (Group Chief Risk Officer)

Independent non-executive Directors

Kathleen Louise CASEY

Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Lord Evans of Weardale

Irene Yun-lien LEE Heidi MILLER David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

There are six Board Committees and the Directors who serve as members of each are set out below:

Group Audit Committee

Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE (Chairman) Kathleen Louise CASEY

David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI

Group Remuneration Committee

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR (Chairman) Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES David Thomas NISH

Irene Yun-lien LEE

Group Risk Committee Jackson Peter TAI (Chairman) Heidi MILLER

Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR

Page 1 of 2

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman)

Laura May Lung CHA, GBM Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR Kathleen Louise CASEY

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Lord Evans of Weardale

Irene Yun-lien LEE Heidi MILLER David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI

Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee* Lord Evans of Weardale (Chairman)

Jackson Peter TAI

Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

* plus advisers, who are non-director members

Chairman's Committee

Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman) Laura May Lung CHA, GBM

Lord Evans of Weardale John Michael FLINT

Ewen James STEVENSON Menasey Marc MOSES

Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE Jackson Peter TAI

Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR Kathleen Louise CASEY

Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Irene Yun-lien LEE

Heidi MILLER David Thomas NISH

This disclosure is made in accordance with section A.3.2 of Appendix 14 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

4 January 2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 04:43:06 UTC
