HSBC : List of directors and their role and function - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc are set out below:
Non-executive Chairman
Mark Edward TUCKER (Group Chairman)
Deputy Group Chairman/Senior Independent non-executive Director Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE
Executive Directors
John Michael FLINT (Group Chief Executive)
Ewen James STEVENSON (Group Finance Director) Menasey Marc MOSES (Group Chief Risk Officer)
Independent non-executive Directors
Kathleen Louise CASEY
Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Lord Evans of Weardale
Irene Yun-lien LEE Heidi MILLER David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
There are six Board Committees and the Directors who serve as members of each are set out below:
Group Audit Committee
Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE (Chairman) Kathleen Louise CASEY
David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI
Group Remuneration Committee
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR (Chairman) Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES David Thomas NISH
Irene Yun-lien LEE
Group Risk Committee Jackson Peter TAI (Chairman) Heidi MILLER
Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR
Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman)
Laura May Lung CHA, GBM Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR Kathleen Louise CASEY
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Lord Evans of Weardale
Irene Yun-lien LEE Heidi MILLER David Thomas NISH Jackson Peter TAI
Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee* Lord Evans of Weardale (Chairman)
Jackson Peter TAI
Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
* plus advisers, who are non-director members
Chairman's Committee
Mark Edward TUCKER (Chairman) Laura May Lung CHA, GBM
Lord Evans of Weardale John Michael FLINT
Ewen James STEVENSON Menasey Marc MOSES
Jonathan Richard SYMONDS, CBE Jackson Peter TAI
Pauline Françoise Marie VAN DER MEER MOHR Kathleen Louise CASEY
Henri René Marie Augustin DE LA CROIX DE CASTRIES Irene Yun-lien LEE
Heidi MILLER David Thomas NISH
2 January 2019
