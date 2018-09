--HSBC is preparing to launch a new digital bank with a focus on small-business customers, and could be ready to start testing it this year, the Sunday Telegraph reports, citing unnamed sources.

--HSBC has recruited more than 100 people to work on the project, named "Project Iceberg" internally, the Telegraph says. HSBC declined to comment on specific plans to the Telegraph.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2PxlKBo

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com