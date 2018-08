--HSBC Scotland Chief Executive Alison McGregor will leave at the end of the year, and the bank said it doesn't intend to appoint a successor, reports Scottish newspaper The Herald.

--HSBC told the newspaper that its growth strategy in Scotland remains unchanged, but it has decided to split responsibilities in the country in light of U.K. ringfencing regulations.

