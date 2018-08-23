Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : Second interim dividend for 2018 scrip dividend alternative - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (1-page PDF 76KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

23 August 2018

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2018

SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

On 6 August 2018, the Directors of HSBC Holdings plc declared a second interim dividend for 2018 of US$0.10 per ordinary share. The second interim dividend will be payable on 27 September 2018 to holders of record on 17 August 2018 on the Principal Register in the United Kingdom, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch Register or the Bermuda Overseas Branch Register. The dividend is payable in cash in United States dollars, sterling or Hong Kong dollars, or a combination of these currencies, with a scrip dividend alternative.

The 'Market Value' for the issue of new shares under the scrip dividend alternative is:

US$8.9716 for each new share

The 'Market Value' is the United States dollar equivalent of £6.9574 being the average of the middle market quotations for the ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as derived from the Daily Official List for the five business days beginning on 16 August 2018.

Dividends payable in cash in sterling or Hong Kong dollars on 27 September 2018 will be converted from United States dollars at the forward exchange rates quoted by HSBC Bank plc in London at or about 11.00am on 17 September 2018. These exchange rates will be announced to the London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Bermuda stock exchanges.

Particulars of the dividend arrangements will be sent to shareholders on or about 29 August 2018 and elections must be received by the Registrar by 13 September 2018.

For and on behalf of HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 10:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
06:07aHSBC : Second interim dividend for 2018 scrip dividend alternative - Announcemen..
PU
05:37aHSBC : Second interim dividend 2018 - scrip alternative (1-page PDF 12KB)
PU
05:20aHSBC : £15m deal to support wholesaler's growth
AQ
04:15aHSBC : Better than Manchester and Leeds...
AQ
08/22HSI opens up 83 pts at 27,836; H-share up 47 pts at 10,784
AQ
08/21HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 21 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK..
PU
08/21HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 21 August 2018 (3-page PDF 155KB)
PU
08/21HSBC : How a little help can make a big
PU
08/21EUROPEAN BANKS WITH TURKEY EXPOSURE : Dbrs
AQ
08/21HSBC : Singapore-based companies eyeing Malaysia for regional expansion
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12The Turkish Hamam Is Getting Too Hot For European Banks. Avoid The Bazaar! 
08/06HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) CEO John Flint on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/06HSBC Holdings PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/06Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/06HSBC Holdings declares $0.50 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 943 M
EBIT 2018 21 076 M
Net income 2018 13 924 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,81%
P/E ratio 2018 12,82
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 178 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-9.70%177 817
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA5.08%309 836
WELLS FARGO-2.82%283 959
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.06%275 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.76%235 697
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.