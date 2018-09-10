Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : The retirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 05:07am CEST

More than half of working-age women fear they will struggle to afford their retirement

What comes to mind when you imagine your retirement? An opportunity to relax, travel and finally reap the benefits of decades of hard work? Or an anxious time, since meeting the costs of daily living will be a challenge?

For many people today, the prospect of being unable to make ends meet in later life is a genuine concern. And it is a particular worry for women. According to new research from HSBC, 51 per cent of working-age women around the world are afraid they will struggle to afford food and other basic necessities after they retire.

The Future of Retirement: Bridging the gap, HSBC's latest investigation into global retirement trends, suggests there is a significant gap between the sexes when it comes to being financially prepared for post-work life. A survey across 16 countries and territories shows that 46 per cent of working-age women either do not know how much they are saving for retirement or have not started saving at all. This compares with 37 per cent of men.

One factor is that women are more likely to take career breaks or reduce their working hours to look after young children, impacting on their long-term earning and savings potential.

This is only part of the picture, however. Around the world, the bulk of household financial responsibility still largely falls to men. With the exception of grocery shopping, men take the lead in all areas, from making investment and savings decisions to paying bills and managing debt, HSBC's survey of more than 17,000 people found.

There's a risk that this is undermining women's confidence in their financial knowledge. Only 42 per cent of women consider themselves to be well-informed about monetary matters, according to our report, in contrast to 54 per cent of men. Many also admit to feeling anxious about the financial decisions they make. Such worries could be preventing them from taking action that could ensure their financial security in the long term.

It's a worrying fact, particularly as women across the globe tend to outlive men, by an average of more than four years.

However, there are some simple, practical steps that everyone - female or male - can take to take control of their future and pave the way to a comfortable retirement. Seeking advice, whether from professionals or free online services, can help people decide on the right approach, while online tools can help with budgeting and saving. And saving and planning for the future can be more enjoyable if you recognise the positive opportunities that retirement can offer.

Crucially, women should not be afraid to start their own savings pots or investments, separate from their partner's. With the barriers to equality gradually being broken down in some aspects of life, retirement should not be an area where they lose out.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 03:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
05:07aHSBC : The retirement
PU
04:32aHSBC : Half of women around the world fear they won't be able to afford food in
PU
09/08HSBC : China Jinmao on track to achieve sales target
AQ
09/07ICT : Best foot forward for kick ict group's ambitious growth plans
AQ
09/07Banks turn to espressos, dancing robots to help keep U.S. branches alive
RE
09/07HSI opens down 78 pts at 26,895; H-share -26 pts at 10,552
AQ
09/06HSBC : Inflation forecasts hiked, legislative measures urged
AQ
09/06HSBC : Economists recast inflation forecast above 5% for 2018
AQ
09/06HSBC : lowers China Life to HK$23
AQ
09/06HSBC : Rate hikes alone won't fully address inflation
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Blockchain Adoption Ramping Up In Asia 
08/29BIG BANKS WIN DISMISSAL OF BOND-RIGG : Reuters 
08/26Is HSBC's High-Dividend Yield An Opportunity? 
08/12The Turkish Hamam Is Getting Too Hot For European Banks. Avoid The Bazaar! 
08/06HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) CEO John Flint on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 923 M
EBIT 2018 21 044 M
Net income 2018 13 951 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,11%
P/E ratio 2018 12,18
P/E ratio 2019 11,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-14.58%168 618
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.90%384 216
BANK OF AMERICA4.54%308 237
WELLS FARGO-5.39%276 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%273 103
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.28%228 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.