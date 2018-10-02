HSBC : Third interim dividend for 2018; dividend on preference shares - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 66KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

2 October 2018

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2018

On 2 October 2018, the Directors declared a third interim dividend in respect of 2018 of $0.10 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares in London, Hong Kong, Paris and Bermuda and the American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') in New York will be quoted ex-dividend on 11 October 2018. The dividend will be payable on 21 November 2018 to holders of record on 12 October 2018.

The dividend will be payable in US dollars, sterling or Hong Kong dollars, or a combination of these currencies, at the forward exchange rates quoted by HSBC Bank plc in London at or about 11.00am on 12 November 2018. A scrip dividend will also be offered. Particulars of these arrangements will be sent to shareholders on or about 24 October 2018 and elections must be received by 8 November 2018.

The dividend will be payable on ordinary shares held through Euroclear France, the settlement and central depositary system for Euronext Paris, on 21 November 2018 to the holders of record on 12 October 2018. The dividend will be payable in US dollars or as a scrip dividend. Particulars of these arrangements will be announced through Euronext Paris on 5 October 2018, 19 October 2018 and 22 November 2018.

The dividend will be payable on ADSs, each of which represents five ordinary shares, on 21 November 2018 to holders of record on 12 October 2018. The dividend of $0.50 per ADS will be payable by the depositary in US dollars or as a scrip dividend of new ADSs. Elections must be received by the depositary on or before 1 November 2018. Alternatively, the cash dividend may be invested in additional ADSs by participants in the dividend reinvestment plan operated by the depositary.

Any person who has acquired ordinary shares registered on the Principal register in the UK, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch register or the Bermuda Overseas Branch register but who has not lodged the share transfer with the Principal Registrar, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch Registrar or the Bermuda Overseas Branch Registrar should do so before 4.00pm local time on 12 October 2018 in order to receive the dividend.

Ordinary shares may not be removed from or transferred to the Principal register in the UK, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch register or the Bermuda Overseas Branch register on 12 October 2018. Any person wishing to remove ordinary shares to or from each register must do so before 4.00pm local time on 11 October 2018.

Transfers of ADSs must be lodged with the depositary by 11.00am local time on 12 October 2018 in order to receive the dividend.

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

DIVIDEND ON PREFERENCE SHARES

A quarterly dividend of $15.50 per 6.20% non-cumulative US Dollar Preference Share, Series A ("Series A Dollar Preference Share"), (equivalent to a dividend of $0.3875 per Series A American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each of which represents one-fortieth of a Series A Dollar Preference Share), and £0.01 per Series A Sterling Preference share is payable on 15 March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December 2018 for the quarter then ended at the sole and absolute discretion of the Board of HSBC Holdings plc.

Accordingly, the Board of HSBC Holdings plc has declared a quarterly dividend be payable on 17 December 2018 to holders of record on 30 November 2018.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director