Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : Third interim dividend for 2018; dividend on preference shares - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 66KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:37am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

2 October 2018

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2018

On 2 October 2018, the Directors declared a third interim dividend in respect of 2018 of $0.10 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares in London, Hong Kong, Paris and Bermuda and the American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') in New York will be quoted ex-dividend on 11 October 2018. The dividend will be payable on 21 November 2018 to holders of record on 12 October 2018.

The dividend will be payable in US dollars, sterling or Hong Kong dollars, or a combination of these currencies, at the forward exchange rates quoted by HSBC Bank plc in London at or about 11.00am on 12 November 2018. A scrip dividend will also be offered. Particulars of these arrangements will be sent to shareholders on or about 24 October 2018 and elections must be received by 8 November 2018.

The dividend will be payable on ordinary shares held through Euroclear France, the settlement and central depositary system for Euronext Paris, on 21 November 2018 to the holders of record on 12 October 2018. The dividend will be payable in US dollars or as a scrip dividend. Particulars of these arrangements will be announced through Euronext Paris on 5 October 2018, 19 October 2018 and 22 November 2018.

The dividend will be payable on ADSs, each of which represents five ordinary shares, on 21 November 2018 to holders of record on 12 October 2018. The dividend of $0.50 per ADS will be payable by the depositary in US dollars or as a scrip dividend of new ADSs. Elections must be received by the depositary on or before 1 November 2018. Alternatively, the cash dividend may be invested in additional ADSs by participants in the dividend reinvestment plan operated by the depositary.

Any person who has acquired ordinary shares registered on the Principal register in the UK, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch register or the Bermuda Overseas Branch register but who has not lodged the share transfer with the Principal Registrar, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch Registrar or the Bermuda Overseas Branch Registrar should do so before 4.00pm local time on 12 October 2018 in order to receive the dividend.

Ordinary shares may not be removed from or transferred to the Principal register in the UK, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch register or the Bermuda Overseas Branch register on 12 October 2018. Any person wishing to remove ordinary shares to or from each register must do so before 4.00pm local time on 11 October 2018.

Transfers of ADSs must be lodged with the depositary by 11.00am local time on 12 October 2018 in order to receive the dividend.

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

DIVIDEND ON PREFERENCE SHARES

A quarterly dividend of $15.50 per 6.20% non-cumulative US Dollar Preference Share, Series A ("Series A Dollar Preference Share"), (equivalent to a dividend of $0.3875 per Series A American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each of which represents one-fortieth of a Series A Dollar Preference Share), and £0.01 per Series A Sterling Preference share is payable on 15 March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December 2018 for the quarter then ended at the sole and absolute discretion of the Board of HSBC Holdings plc.

Accordingly, the Board of HSBC Holdings plc has declared a quarterly dividend be payable on 17 December 2018 to holders of record on 30 November 2018.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
11:37aHSBC : Third interim dividend for 2018; dividend on preference shares - Announce..
PU
11:17aHSBC : SABIC gives initial price guidance for dual-tranche dollar bonds
AQ
11:02aHSBC : Third interim dividend for 2018 (2-page PDF 78KB)
PU
02:52aHSBC : Issuance of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities - An..
PU
10/01UPDATED - MONEY LAUNDERING : Greens MEP tells HSBC to quit Malta, PN MP tells hi..
AQ
10/01HSBC : AD leader shoots down German MEP colleague’s threat of anti-HSBC ca..
AQ
10/01HSBC : Bank Launches a New Service to Integrate Customers’ Small Business ..
BU
10/01HSBC : German MEP wants HSBC to quit Malta over lax financial regulation
AQ
09/30HSBC : A flying economy – the economic powerhouse above the clouds
AQ
09/30HSBC HOLDINGS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28HSBC says mobile banking app service fully restored 
09/19Goldman +2.4% as new investment co-chief named, investing app developments 
08/30Blockchain Adoption Ramping Up In Asia 
08/29BIG BANKS WIN DISMISSAL OF BOND-RIGG : Reuters 
08/26Is HSBC's High-Dividend Yield An Opportunity? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 851 M
EBIT 2018 20 876 M
Net income 2018 13 981 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,93%
P/E ratio 2018 12,55
P/E ratio 2019 11,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-12.69%173 840
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA0.44%296 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%289 935
WELLS FARGO-13.37%251 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%235 321
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.