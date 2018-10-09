Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : to Pay $765 Million to Settle Mortgage-Backed Securities Probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 07:39pm CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

HSBC Holdings PLC will pay $765 million to settle Justice Department claims that it willfully covered up risks associated with residential-mortgage products in the run-up to the last housing-market downturn.

Between 2005 and 2007, the bank placed defective mortgages into residential mortgage-backed securities it created and sold, the Justice Department alleged Tuesday. Bank employees overlooked mortgages in the securities that were likely to default and failed to tell investors about the risks, according to prosecutors.

"When deals went south, investors who trusted HSBC suffered. And when the mortgages failed, communities across the country were blighted by foreclosure," Bob Troyer, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, said in a statement.

In agreeing to pay the penalty, the London-based financial-services firm didn't admit or deny the government's claims. In prepared remarks, Patrick Burke, chief executive of the company's U.S. unit, said the firm was pleased to have resolved the matter.

"Since the financial crisis, HSBC has been strengthening our culture, processes and internal controls to ensure fair outcomes for our clients, " Mr. Burke said in a statement. "The U.S. management team is focused on putting historical matters into the rearview mirror and completing the turnaround of HSBC's U.S. operations."

By agreeing to pay the $765 million civil penalty, HSBC has become the latest bank to settle with the Justice Department over how it handled toxic mortgage-backed securities. In August, Wells Fargo & Co. said it would pay $2.09 billion to settle similar claims.

Other banks that have struck settlements with the Justice Department over the handling of residential mortgage-backed securities include Barclays PLC and Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, as well as Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As early as 2005, a credit-risk manager at HSBC expressed worries with how the bank was conducting due diligence regarding subprime loans it purchased and bundled for the securities, according to the Justice Department.

HSBC told investors that employees would review at least 25% of the loans for credit and compliance issues, the government said. But in some cases, HSBC examined just 5% of the pools used to create securities, according to prosecutors. Once, in 2007, a trader at HSBC said, "It will suck," regarding a mortgage-backed security HSBC was about to issue, the Justice Department said.

In another case of alleged wrongdoing, the Justice Department said the company's head of risk management for residential mortgage-backed securities once wrote in an email that a high default rate by mortgage borrowers could indicate systemic problems with the loan pool.

But the next day, the head of HSBC's whole loan trading risk management group said he was "comfortable that we need not make any further disclosures to investors," the government said. HSBC sold the security. A postsale review suggested that loans in the product "appear to have fraud or misrep (sic)," but HSBC purchased more loans from the originator, prosecutors added.

HSBC North America Holdings Inc., the holding company for the bank's U.S. operations, will pay the $765 million penalty, the company said Tuesday.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
08:28pHSBC : Agrees To Pay $765 Million In Connection With Its Sale Of Residential Mor..
AQ
07:39pHSBC : to Pay $765 Million to Settle Mortgage-Backed Securities Probe
DJ
06:53pHSBC : to pay $765 million to settle U.S. mortgage securities mis-selling claim
RE
06:02pHSBC : Reaches Definitive Agreement with US Department of Justice to Resolve Leg..
BU
05:08pHSBC : 2018 Mid-Cycle Company-Run Dodd-Frank Stress Test Results (8-page PDF 714..
PU
05:00pHSBC : Global Private Banking Partners with iCapital Network to Enhance Alternat..
BU
01:25pHSBC : Economic Growth in Greater Bay Area to Surpass the Rest of China and Driv..
AQ
01:05pHSBC : New leadership sets out targets for growth
AQ
12:39pHSBC : The sunny side of Sven
AQ
12:09pFord picks BBDO as lead creative agency in blow to Britain's WPP
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:43pHSBC to pay $765M in pact with DOJ to resolve legacy RMBS claims 
11:37aHSBC Global Private Banking in pact with iCapital Network for alternative inv.. 
10/05HSBC HIRES GOLDMAN'S PETER ENNS TO H : Wsj 
09/28HSBC says mobile banking app service fully restored 
09/19Goldman +2.4% as new investment co-chief named, investing app developments 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 851 M
EBIT 2018 20 876 M
Net income 2018 13 981 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,04%
P/E ratio 2018 12,31
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,94x
Capitalization 171 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-14.66%170 703
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%302 344
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.32%275 071
WELLS FARGO-11.54%258 482
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%215 885
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.