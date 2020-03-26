Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/26 12:30:00 pm
495.2 GBp   -2.88%
09:15pBig banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
RE
12:07pHSBC : Delays Job Cuts to Cope with Virus
DJ
11:40aBank of England Pressures UK Banks to Lend Amid Early Signs of Credit Crunch
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Big banks reassure staff about potential job cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York

Big banks are postponing decisions about staff cuts as the coronavirus outbreak hits their businesses hard, with executives saying they are unsure how long the outbreak will hurt the economy and worried about being unprepared if business suddenly snaps back.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings PLC and Citigroup Inc were among those on Thursday reassuring staff privately or through public statements that job cuts are not on the table.

Banks are hesitant to make changes because the future is so uncertain, executives and external consultants told Reuters.

"You would be fibbing if you said we can really make guarantees or assurances to you," said compensation consultant Alan Johnson. "There's a danger of making promises that you ultimately can't keep. Nobody knows."

There could be a sudden surge in activity once cities re-open, people get back to work and markets normalize in a few months ? leaving banks unprepared if they fire staff that seem unnecessary now. Or the coronavirus could cause a slow, grinding global recession that lasts much longer.

Banks will be also hesitant to announce layoffs in the event that the pandemic leads to staffing shortages as employees fall ill or choose to stay home, a bank source said.

The industry is also aware of the politics of firing people while benefiting from Federal Reserve programs that have injected trillions of dollars into markets.

The eight biggest U.S. banks decided to stop share repurchases and may cut dividends to show they are not using money unwisely. Wall Street is also expected to slash bonuses this year.

A prominent group of socially minded investors issued a statement on Thursday urging companies to offer paid leave and remote work options during the coronavirus outbreak ? anything they can do to avoid job cuts.

Morgan Stanley has made the boldest statement so far among big banks, with Chief Executive James Gorman saying jobs are secure through the rest of 2020. "At the end of this year, we will know what we are dealing with, and hopefully the economy will be on the mend by then," Gorman said in a memo to all 57,000 employees on Thursday.

Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat ordered a suspension of any planned staff cuts, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

German lender Deutsche Bank is pausing future job cuts to give employees "additional certainty" during the outbreak, a company spokesman said on Thursday. Wells Fargo is also suspending new job cuts and paused "initiating new displacements" as it evaluates the situation, according to a spokeswoman.

A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said the bank has not made any decisions to cut staff this year because of the coronavirus. HSBC said it would hold off on previously announced reductions.

JPMorgan Chase & Co declined to comment, and Bank of America Corp did not respond to a request for comment.

Banks are usually quick to fire staff in hard times and hire again when conditions improve. The coronavirus is an oddity because it is not clear how long the economic impact will last; because banks are, for once, not the center of the crisis and therefore financially sound; and because the industry is especially sensitive to the politics of cutting staff at a time when the rest of the world is suffering.

"Way too many people have lost their jobs overnight," Gorman wrote in a note to staff. "Aside from a performance issue or a breach of the code of conduct, your jobs are secure."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts and Imani Moise in New York; Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and David French and Ross Kerber in New York; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
09:15pBig banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
RE
12:07pHSBC : Delays Job Cuts to Cope with Virus
DJ
11:40aBank of England Pressures UK Banks to Lend Amid Early Signs of Credit Crunch
DJ
09:48aHSBC : delays job cuts in face of coronavirus
RE
03/25UK tells banks to keep lending through coronavirus crisis
RE
03/25Plan to end Libor pricing for new loans by September may prove tough
RE
03/24Banks, regulators move to protect customers from wave of coronavirus scams in..
RE
03/24Bank of England tells banks to keep branches open
RE
03/24Bank of England says coronavirus tougher than banks' stress test
RE
03/24First of Hong Kong's new online-only banks starts operating
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 473 M
EBIT 2020 20 420 M
Net income 2020 10 033 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,13%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,34x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,29x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,92  $
Last Close Price 6,07  $
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-14.94%121 832
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.20%281 976
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%255 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%204 890
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.09%184 093
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group