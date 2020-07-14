Court-appointed supervisor of Singapore's oil trader ZenRock flags questionable deals

* ZenRock unlikely to continue oil trading businesses in
long term
* KPMG flags concerns over transactions with two companies
* Points to "questionable" oil deals involving multiple
financing
SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - ZenRock Commodities Trading
Pte Ltd is unlikely to continue its core oil trading businesses
in the long term, its court-appointed supervisor KPMG Services
said in a report that also raised concerns over transactions by
the Singapore-based trader.
ZenRock was placed under interim judicial management in May
after one of its creditors HSBC Holdings PLC alleged
that it engaged in a series of "highly dishonest transactions".
It is one of four commodity trading firms in Asia's oil
trading hub of Singapore which ran into financial trouble this
year after the oil price crash and as the coronavirus pandemic
caused demand to slump.
ZenRock declined to comment, referring Reuters to its court
appointed judicial manager at KMPG.
KPMG, which was appointed as interim judicial manager of
ZenRock, submitted its report to Singapore's High Court on July
9. KPMG was appointed judicial manager on Monday, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Judicial management is a type of debt restructuring where a
court appoints independent managers to run the affairs of a
financially distressed company in place of existing management.
Such moves are often seen favourably by creditors.
KPMG said in its report that it had "serious concerns over
ZenRock's transactions" with Singapore-based firm Huitongrong
International (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Shenzhen Qianhai Jin Rong
Petrochemical Trading Co. Ltd.
Huitongrong and Shenzhen Qianhai could not be immediately
reached for comment. A search of the company registry in
Singapore showed Huitongrong is registered but its address is no
longer valid. Shenzhen Qianhai is registered in Guangdong,
China, with an address only.
The KPMG report was based on documents and interviews with
ZenRock's employees in a two-month investigation into its
finances and trading activities.
KPMG also pointed to "questionable transactions" by ZenRock
which involved the use of duplicate invoices to obtain multiple
financing, selling the same cargo to more than one company and
unusually large cash transactions.
HSBC Holdings PLC made similar allegations against
ZenRock in May.
KPMG said it is assisting Singapore police with
investigations following a police report made by HSBC.
"ZenRock is unlikely to continue in the long term" its core
businesses of oil trading, gasoil blending and storage and
commodities derivatives trading, KPMG said, adding that "any
restructuring would, at best, preserve a fraction of ZenRock's
original business".
ZenRock Commodities Trading is wholly owned by ZenRock
Holdings Pte Ltd, which in turn is majority owned by Great
Vantage Global Ltd, the report said. Zenrock directors Tony Lin
Haitian and Xie Chun hold shares of 15.3% and 8.23%,
respectively, in ZenRock Holdings. Xie is the ultimate
shareholder of Great Vantage, the report said.
Xie and Lin did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
KPMG declined comment while its lawyer Withers KhattarWong
LLP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
HSBC's lawyer Shook Lin & Bok declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; additional reporting by
Anshuman Daga, Roslan Khasawneh, Koustav Samanta and Shu Zhang;
editing by Florence Tan and Richard Pullin)