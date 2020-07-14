Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Court-appointed supervisor of Singapore's oil trader ZenRock flags questionable deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:27am EDT

* ZenRock unlikely to continue oil trading businesses in long term

* KPMG flags concerns over transactions with two companies

* Points to "questionable" oil deals involving multiple financing

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - ZenRock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd is unlikely to continue its core oil trading businesses in the long term, its court-appointed supervisor KPMG Services said in a report that also raised concerns over transactions by the Singapore-based trader.

ZenRock was placed under interim judicial management in May after one of its creditors HSBC Holdings PLC alleged that it engaged in a series of "highly dishonest transactions".

It is one of four commodity trading firms in Asia's oil trading hub of Singapore which ran into financial trouble this year after the oil price crash and as the coronavirus pandemic caused demand to slump.

ZenRock declined to comment, referring Reuters to its court appointed judicial manager at KMPG.

KPMG, which was appointed as interim judicial manager of ZenRock, submitted its report to Singapore's High Court on July 9. KPMG was appointed judicial manager on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Judicial management is a type of debt restructuring where a court appoints independent managers to run the affairs of a financially distressed company in place of existing management. Such moves are often seen favourably by creditors.

KPMG said in its report that it had "serious concerns over ZenRock's transactions" with Singapore-based firm Huitongrong International (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Shenzhen Qianhai Jin Rong Petrochemical Trading Co. Ltd.

Huitongrong and Shenzhen Qianhai could not be immediately reached for comment. A search of the company registry in Singapore showed Huitongrong is registered but its address is no longer valid. Shenzhen Qianhai is registered in Guangdong, China, with an address only.

The KPMG report was based on documents and interviews with ZenRock's employees in a two-month investigation into its finances and trading activities.

KPMG also pointed to "questionable transactions" by ZenRock which involved the use of duplicate invoices to obtain multiple financing, selling the same cargo to more than one company and unusually large cash transactions.

HSBC Holdings PLC made similar allegations against ZenRock in May.

KPMG said it is assisting Singapore police with investigations following a police report made by HSBC.

"ZenRock is unlikely to continue in the long term" its core businesses of oil trading, gasoil blending and storage and commodities derivatives trading, KPMG said, adding that "any restructuring would, at best, preserve a fraction of ZenRock's original business".

ZenRock Commodities Trading is wholly owned by ZenRock Holdings Pte Ltd, which in turn is majority owned by Great Vantage Global Ltd, the report said. Zenrock directors Tony Lin Haitian and Xie Chun hold shares of 15.3% and 8.23%, respectively, in ZenRock Holdings. Xie is the ultimate shareholder of Great Vantage, the report said.

Xie and Lin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

KPMG declined comment while its lawyer Withers KhattarWong LLP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HSBC's lawyer Shook Lin & Bok declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; additional reporting by Anshuman Daga, Roslan Khasawneh, Koustav Samanta and Shu Zhang; editing by Florence Tan and Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.79% 383.75 Delayed Quote.-35.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 42.42 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
WTI 0.48% 39.74 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
05:45aHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:27aCourt-appointed supervisor of Singapore's oil trader ZenRock flags questionab..
RE
07/13Jumbled Covid Border Rules Baffle Companies, Stymie Tourism
DJ
07/13London Banks Urged to Pay Reparations for Historical Slavery Links
DJ
07/13Frankfurt Stock Exchange Appoints New Exchange Council Chairman
DJ
07/13Government of Sharjah hires banks for 30-yr Formosa bonds - document
RE
07/12HSBC : launches extended relief program for most vulnerable communities
AQ
07/10HSBC : Brandix wins highest accolade in 'Best Liquidity and Investment Solutions..
AQ
07/10HSBC HLDGS : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/08Global shares rise despite coronavirus fears; gold gains
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 248 M - -
Net income 2020 5 003 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 3,04%
Capitalization 96 820 M 97 301 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 235 047
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,22 $
Last Close Price 4,78 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-35.66%97 301
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%297 496
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%256 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.32%209 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.24%204 637
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.92%141 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group