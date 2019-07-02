Log in
European shares eke out gains as trade fuelled rally fades

07/02/2019
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, following a rally from the previous session, but Washington's tariff threats on $4 billion of additional EU goods kept gains in check.

Days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. government on Monday ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Planemaker Airbus dropped 1% and pressured France's CAC 40 index <.FCHI>, which underperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 index's <.STOXX> 0.2% gain by 0715 GMT.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office released a list of additional products - including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whiskey - that could be hit with tariffs, on top of products worth $21 billion that were announced in April.

Financials <.SXFP> rose 0.4% and was the biggest boost to markets, as shares of HSBC Holdings rose 0.4% and Prudential Plc climbed 1%.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.51% 123.7 Real-time Quote.48.05%
CAC 40 0.05% 5570.61 Real-time Quote.17.09%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.42% 664.6 Delayed Quote.2.30%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.21% 1756 Delayed Quote.23.75%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.18% 388.56 Delayed Quote.13.98%
