HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
GSK predicts smaller fall in 2019 profit after standout quarter for Shingrix

0
07/24/2019 | 07:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The GSK logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Wednesday forecast a smaller than previously estimated fall in full-year profit after the British drugmaker beat profit consensus for the second quarter due to demand for its fast-growing Shingles vaccine.

Shares of the FTSE-100 member were up 2% at 1,698 pence as Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley outlined "another standout quarter" for the vaccine, with sales more than doubling.

The quarter bode well for Walmsley's plans to rejuvenate GSK's operations, which has included the spin off or sale of a number of units since she took over in 2017 to focus on the company's core pharmaceuticals business.

Sales of shingles vaccine Shingrix soared to 386 million pounds in the three-month period, above analysts' expectations of 366 million pounds.

Shingrix was launched in 2017 and the British drugmaker predicts sales of the vaccine will be "significantly" more than 1 billion pounds in 2019.

GSK now expects annual earnings for 2019 to decline by between 3% and 5%, an improvement from a previous forecast of a 5% to 9% fall at constant currency.

The new forecast reflects improved operating performance, as well as lower interest expense, the company said.

GSK's turnover rose 5% to 7.81 billion pounds in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' expectation of 7.65 billion pounds.

Adjusted earnings were 30.5 pence per share in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25.8 pence, according to a company-compiled consensus https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/investors/analyst-consensus/analyst-consensus of 10 analysts.

The company earlier on Wednesday appointed HSBC's Jonathan Symonds to succeed Philip Hampton as non-executive chairman, ending a six month search as the drugmaker prepares to split its businesses into two.

Symonds was formerly finance chief at GSK rivals Novartis and AstraZeneca.

(Adds dropped word in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -2.00% 6340 Delayed Quote.10.06%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.04% 1660 Delayed Quote.11.36%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -2.21% 656.4 Delayed Quote.3.71%
NOVARTIS -0.91% 91.57 Delayed Quote.24.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 970 M
EBIT 2019 22 223 M
Net income 2019 14 535 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,91x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,45  $
Last Close Price 8,34  $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC3.71%168 899
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.06%377 414
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%283 275
BANK OF AMERICA20.01%282 614
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.87%208 605
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 376
