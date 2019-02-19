Log in
HSBC : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts and Strategic Report - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

02/19/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc 2018 Annual Report and Accounts and Strategic Report

The HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the Strategic Report, are now available on the Company's website at: www.hsbc.com.

Copies of these documents have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility via the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Printed copies of the HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts and the Strategic Report are expected to be mailed to shareholders on 6 March 2019.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 01:23:03 UTC
