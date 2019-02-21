HSBC : 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Home Member State Notification - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Home Member State Notification

The HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is now available on the Company's website at: www.hsbc.com.

The document has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility via the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Pursuant to the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU) and DTR 6.4.2 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules, the Home Member State of HSBC Holdings plc in the United Kingdom.