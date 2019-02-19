Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : 2018 Pretax Profit Up 16% at $19.89 Billion, Missing Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 12:03am EST

By Chester Yung

HSBC Holdings PLC's (HSBC) full-year profit missed analysts' expectations despite a rise in deposit revenue in Asia.

HSBC said Tuesday its 2018 reported pretax profit rose 16% to $19.89 billion. The result missed the $21.41 billion estimate in a FactSet poll of 10 analysts. Full-year revenue rose to $53.78 billion from $51.45 billion a year earlier, while net profit rose to $12.61 billion from $9.68 billion.

HSBC's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 0.4% to 67.95 Hong Kong dollars at midday before the bank released results. The bank has bought back billions of dollars of shares in the past three years, with the latest round in mid-August.

The lender has undergone a major restructuring since 2011, exiting from most of Latin America and focusing on Asia. It faces potential hurdles from the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union. The U.K. and Hong Kong are the bank's two major markets.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:15aHSBC : 2018 Results - Highlights - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - ..
PU
12:03aHSBC : 2018 Pretax Profit Up 16% at $19.89 Billion, Missing Expectations
DJ
12:03aHSBC : Annual results 2018 - Audio webcast and conference call - Announcement ma..
PU
02/18HSBC : 2018 profit misses estimates; China weakness poses growth risks
RE
02/18HSBC : Annual Report and Accounts 2018
PU
02/18HSBC : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 31 December 2018
PU
02/18HSBC : Presentation to investors and analysts
PU
02/18HSBC : 4Q 2018 Data Pack
PU
02/18HSBC : Annual Results 2018
PU
02/18HSBC : Annual Results 2018 media release
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 674 M
EBIT 2018 20 741 M
Net income 2018 13 680 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,03%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,93 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC2.60%170 925
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%283 904
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%233 403
WELLS FARGO6.81%231 691
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.