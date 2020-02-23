HSBC : 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
HSBC Holdings plc 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
The HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is now available on the Company's website at: www.hsbc.com.
A copy of this document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
