HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 11:35:32 am
562.2 GBp   +0.45%
06:44pHSBC : 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
05:12pUniCredit CEO Mustier ruled out of HSBC role
RE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
HSBC : 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

02/23/2020 | 06:44pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

The HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is now available on the Company's website at: www.hsbc.com.

A copy of this document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 23:43:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 482 M
EBIT 2020 21 837 M
Net income 2020 12 580 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,70x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,80  $
Last Close Price 7,29  $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-5.02%147 299
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.37%425 902
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.44%299 912
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.72%272 110
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.46%208 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.01%197 212
