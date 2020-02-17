Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : 2019 Net Profit Plunges 53%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:55pm EST

By Yifan Wang

HSBC Holdings PLC's 2019 net profit plunged 53% due to a substantial amount of goodwill impairment, the bank said Tuesday, as it plans to introduce a slew of measures to cut down costs and restructure the company.

Net profit for the year was $5.97 billion, compared with $12.61 billion in 2018, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Revenue edged up 4.3% to $56.10 billion, it added.

HSBC notched a goodwill impairment of $7.3 billion for 2019, primarily related to global banking and markets, and European commercial banking.

For the fourth quarter, the bank swung to a loss of $5.51 billion.

HSBC said it plans to reduce its gross risk-weighted asset by $100 billion in the next two years, as well as trim its sales and research coverage in Europe and exit G-10 long-term derivative market making in the U.K.

The bank said it will consolidate select fixed income activity in London to maximize global scale and reduce U.S. global markets risk-weighted assets by $5 billion.

HSBC added that it plans to suspend share buybacks for 2020 and 2021, due to the high level of restructuring expected to be undertaken over the next two years.

"To achieve our targets, we expect to incur restructuring costs of around $6 billion and asset disposal costs of around $1.2 billion during the period to 2022, with the majority of restructuring costs incurred in 2020 and 2021," HSBC said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aHSBC : sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
RE
12:07aHSBC sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
RE
02/17HSBC : 2019 Net Profit Plunges 53%
DJ
02/17HSBC : 4Q 2019 Data Pack
PU
02/17HSBC : Business Update and Results Presentation to Investors and Analysts
PU
02/17HSBC : Annual Results 2019 media release
PU
02/17HSBC : Annual Results 2019
PU
02/17HSBC : Environmental, Social and Governance Update
PU
02/17HSBC : 2019 results - highlights
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 54 871 M
EBIT 2019 21 624 M
Net income 2019 13 142 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 156 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,88  $
Last Close Price 7,68  $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer-Designate
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.20%154 257
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.39%431 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.05%307 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.17%271 237
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.97%210 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.37%199 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group