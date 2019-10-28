Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/25 11:35:25 am
617.4 GBp   +0.18%
01:44aHSBC : flags challenging revenue outlook after missing third-quarter profit forecasts
RE
12:49aHSBC : 3Q Net Profit Falls, Missing Expectation
DJ
12:47aHSBC : 3Q 2019 Earnings Release
PU
HSBC : 3Q Net Profit Falls, Missing Expectation

10/28/2019 | 12:49am EDT

By Yifan Wang

HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK) said third-quarter net profit fell 24% from a year earlier because of "challenging market conditions."

The U.K. banking giant on Monday reported net profit of $2.97 billion. A Factset poll of analysts had tipped a net profit of $3.96 billion for the quarter.

Third-quarter revenue was down 3.2% on year at $13.36 billion, it said.

Adjusted profit before tax fell 12% on year to $5.35 billion, excluding foreign-exchange differences and significant items.

While its Asian business "held up well in a challenging environment," performance in Europe was "not acceptable," said Noel Quinn, HSBC's Group Chief Executive.

Third-quarter net interest income declined 1.4% on year to $7.57 billion, the bank said, while operating profit was down 19% on year at $4.33 billion.

The bank said the revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of this year and that part of its portfolio weren't delivering acceptable returns.

HSBC said that it expects significant charges in the fourth quarter and "subsequent periods" including possible impairment of goodwill and additional restructuring charges.

"We will act to rebalance our capital away from low-return businesses and adjust the cost base in line with the actions we take," HSBC said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 717 M
EBIT 2019 22 495 M
Net income 2019 14 814 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 160 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,14  $
Last Close Price 7,93  $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-4.56%160 103
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.08%399 722
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.18%289 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.27%284 726
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.91%218 153
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.33%203 043
