HSBC : 3Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. 28 October 2019 (Hong Kong Stock Code: 5) HSBC Holdings plc 3Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE The attached announcement is being released to all the stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed. For and on behalf of HSBC Holdings plc Richard Gray Group Company Secretary The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† . * Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987 28 OCTOBER 2019 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 3Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said: "Parts of our business, especially Asia, held up well in a challenging environment in the third quarter. However, in some parts, performance was not acceptable, principally business activities within continental Europe, the non-ring-fenced bank in the UK, and the US. Our previous plans are no longer sufficient to improve performance for these businesses, given the softer outlook for revenue growth. We are therefore accelerating plans to remodel them, and move capital into higher growth and return opportunities." Highlights Reported profit before tax in Asia up 4% to $4.7bn in 3Q19, with a resilient performance in Hong Kong.

Growth in both loans and advances to customers and customer accounts, up 4% and 2% respectively on a reported basis compared with 3Q18, and up 7% and 5% on a constant currency basis.

Commercial Banking ('CMB') and Retail Banking delivered revenue growth compared with 3Q18. Continued momentum in Global Private Banking ('GPB') with net new money of $19bn in 9M19. Performance in Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM') in HSBC UK in 3Q19 was adversely impacted by additional customer redress charges.

Performance in Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM') in HSBC UK in 3Q19 was adversely impacted by additional customer redress charges. Global Banking and Markets ('GB&M') performance continued to reflect low levels of client activity in Global Markets, although our transaction banking franchises delivered a resilient performance. In 3Q19, GB&M's adjusted revenue in Asia increased by 9% compared with 3Q18 and represented over 50% of total GB&M adjusted revenue.

Continued strong capital levels, with common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio of 14.3%, including the completion of a $1bn share buy-back. Financial performance (vs. 3Q18) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in 3Q19 down 24% to $3.0bn, reflecting challenging market conditions. Return on tangible equity (annualised) ('RoTE') for 3Q19 of 6.4%.

Reported profit before tax down 18% to $4.8bn, which included additional customer redress provisions of $606m and $120m of severance costs. Adjusted profit before tax down 12% to $5.3bn.

Reported revenue down 3% to $13.4bn, due to lower client activity in Global Markets, compared with a strong 3Q18. In RBWM, continued growth in Retail Banking was broadly offset in insurance manufacturing due to higher adverse market impacts of $177m, while revenue increased in CMB and GPB. Adjusted revenue down 2% to $13.3bn.

due to lower client activity in Global Markets, compared with a strong 3Q18. In RBWM, continued growth in Retail Banking was broadly offset in insurance manufacturing due to higher adverse market impacts of $177m, while revenue increased in CMB and GPB. The reduction in revenue included an adverse movement in credit and funding valuation adjustments in GB&M of $196m, while the adverse impact of hyperinflation accounting in Argentina in 3Q19 was $132m, compared with $304m in 3Q18.

Reported operating expenses up 2% due to significant items. Adjusted operating expenses up 0.8%, reflecting cost discipline while continuing to invest.

Reported change in expected credit losses ('ECL') increased by $0.4bn, mainly on unsecured lending in RBWM and higher charges in CMB in the UK and Hong Kong. ECL in 3Q19 included a charge to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong. Financial performance (vs. 9M18) Reported profit before tax up 4% to $17.2bn, including an $828m dilution gain recognised in Saudi Arabia, customer redress provisions of $1.2bn, and $407m of severance costs. Adjusted profit before tax up $50m to $17.9bn.

Reported revenue up 4%. Adjusted revenue up 4.8%, which reflected strong performances in RBWM and CMB, notably in the first half of 2019. Adjusted revenue in GB&M down 7% from lower market activity due to ongoing economic uncertainty.

Reported operating expenses down 1%. Adjusted operating expenses up 2.6%, which is a slower growth rate than the 5.6% at FY18 (compared with FY17) while we have continued to invest. 9M19 positive adjusted jaws of 2.2%.

Earnings per share of 57 cents. 9M19 RoTE (annualised) of 9.5%. Outlook The revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of 2019, and the outlook for revenue growth is softer than we anticipated at the half-year. As a result, we no longer expect to reach our RoTE target of more than 11% in 2020. • We will act to rebalance our capital away from low-returnbusinesses and adjust the cost base in line with the actions we take. These actions, or any continuing deterioration in the revenue environment, could result in significant charges in 4Q19 and subsequent periods, including the possible impairment of goodwill and additional restructuring charges.

Addressing low-return businesses and reducing risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') will allow redeployment of capital and resources into higher growth and return opportunities.

low-return businesses and reducing risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') will allow We intend to sustain the dividend and maintain a CET1 ratio of above 14%. Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square , London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Earnings Release - 3Q19 Key financial metrics Nine months ended Quarter ended 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Reported results Reported revenue ($m) 42,727 41,085 13,355 14,944 13,798 Reported profit before tax ($m) 17,244 16,634 4,837 6,194 5,922 Reported profit after tax ($m) 13,732 12,932 3,795 5,027 4,516 Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m) 11,478 11,071 2,971 4,373 3,899 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.57 0.56 0.15 0.22 0.19 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.57 0.55 0.15 0.22 0.19 Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%) 9.2 9.0 7.0 10.5 9.6 Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%) 9.5 10.1 6.4 11.7 10.9 Net interest margin (%) 1.59 1.67 Adjusted results Adjusted revenue ($m) 41,762 39,868 13,267 13,881 13,486 Adjusted profit before tax ($m) 17,864 17,814 5,348 6,101 6,092 Adjusted jaws (%) 2.2 (2.4) Adjusted cost efficiency ratio (%) 56.8 57.9 56.9 57.3 55.5 Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') as % of average 0.27 0.12 0.34 0.22 0.20 gross loans and advances to customers (%) At 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Dec Footnotes 2019 2019 2018 Balance sheet Total assets ($m) 2,728,347 2,751,273 2,558,124 Net loans and advances to customers ($m) 1,017,833 1,021,632 981,696 Customer accounts ($m) 1,373,741 1,380,124 1,362,643 Average interest-earning assets, year to date ($m) 1,915,149 1,912,708 1,839,346 Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%) 74.1 74.0 72.0 Total shareholders' equity ($m) 189,517 192,676 186,253 Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m) 141,831 145,441 140,056 Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 1 8.21 8.35 8.13 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 7.02 7.19 7.01 Capital, leverage and liquidity Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 2 14.3 14.3 14.0 Risk-weighted assets ($m) 2 865,238 885,971 865,318 Total capital ratio (%) 2 20.2 20.1 20.0 Leverage ratio (%) 2 5.4 5.4 5.5 High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn) 513 533 567 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 136 136 154 Share count Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,191 20,221 19,981 Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential ordinary shares 20,267 20,286 20,059 (millions) Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,149 20,124 19,896 Dividend per ordinary share (in respect of the period) ($) 0.30 0.30 0.51 The definition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury. Unless otherwise stated, regulatory capital ratios and requirements are calculated in accordance with the transitional arrangements of the Capital Requirements Regulation in force in the EU at the time, including the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' in article 473a. The capital ratios and requirements at 30 September 2019 and 30 June 2019 apply the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation ('CRR II'), whereas prior periods apply the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive ('CRD IV'). Leverage ratios are calculated using the end point definition of capital. 2 HSBC Holdings plc Earnings Release 3Q19 Contents Page Highlights 1 Key financial metrics 2 Adjusted performance 3 Financial performance commentary 5 Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements 14 Summary consolidated income statement 15 Summary consolidated balance sheet 16 Credit risk 17 Capital adequacy 25 Leverage 26 Risk-weighted assets 27 Page Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities 29 Summary information - global businesses 31 Summary information - geographical regions 34 Appendix - selected information 37 - Reconciliation of reported to adjusted results - global businesses 37 - Reconciliation of reported and adjusted risk-weighted assets 42 - Reconciliation of reported to adjusted results - geographical regions and selected countries/territories 42 Third interim dividend for 2019 52 Terms and abbreviations 53 HSBC Holdings plc will be conducting a trading update conference call with analysts and investors today to coincide with the publication of its Earnings Release. The call will take place at 07.30am GMT. Details of how to participate in the call and the live audio webcast can be found at www.hsbc.com/investors. Note to editors HSBC Holdings plc HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,728bn at 30 September 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. Adjusted performance Adjusted performance is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance to provide useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance. Foreign currency translation differences Foreign currency translation differences reflect the movements of the US dollar against most major currencies. We exclude them to derive constant currency data, allowing us to assess balance sheet and income statement performance on a like-for-like basis and understand better the underlying trends in the business. Foreign currency translation differences Foreign currency translation differences for 9M19 and 3Q19 are computed by retranslating into US dollars for non-US dollar branches, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates: the income statements for 9M18 at the average rates of exchange for 9M19;

the income statements for quarterly periods at the average rates of exchange for 3Q19; and

the closing prior period balance sheets at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 September 2019. No adjustment has been made to the exchange rates used to translate foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities into the functional currencies of any HSBC branches, subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. The constant currency data of HSBC's Argentinian subsidiaries have not been adjusted further for the impacts of hyperinflation. When reference is made to foreign currency translation differences in tables or commentaries, comparative data reported in the functional currencies of HSBC's operations have been translated at the appropriate exchange rates applied in the current period on the basis described above. Significant items 'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to understand better the underlying trends in the business. The tables on pages 37 to 51 detail the effects of significant items on each of our global business segments and geographical regions during 9M19, 3Q19 and 3Q18. Adjusted performance - foreign currency translation of significant items The foreign currency translation differences related to significant items are presented as a separate component of significant items. This is considered a more meaningful presentation as it allows better comparison of period-on-period movements in performance. Customer redress provisions Customer redress charges of $606m in 3Q19 included provisions for payment protection insurance ('PPI') of $388m as well as other customer redress programmes, notably in HSBC UK Bank plc. The increase in PPI provisions was mainly driven by the volume of information requests and inbound complaints received in the period to 29 August 2019, which significantly exceeded that forecast at 30 June 2019 (for further information, see page 103 of our Interim Report 2019). This was partly offset by the lower quality of the information requests. Other customer redress provisions include amounts recognised in respect of fees, charges and interest arising from collection and recovery activities. The customer redress provisions include significant judgement in respect of the assumptions used and represent the best estimates at the reporting date. The assumptions used will continue to be reviewed and this may result in changes to the amounts provided in future reporting periods. HSBC Holdings plc Earnings Release 3Q19 3 Earnings Release - 3Q19 Global business performance The Group Chief Executive, supported by the rest of the Group Management Board ('GMB'), is considered to be the Chief Operating Decision Maker ('CODM') for the purposes of identifying the Group's reportable segments. The Group Chief Executive and the rest of the GMB review operating activity on a number of bases, including by global business and geographical region. Global businesses are our reportable segments under IFRS 8 'Operating Segments'. Global business results are assessed by the CODM on the basis of adjusted performance, which removes the effects of significant items and currency translation from reported results. We therefore present these results on an adjusted basis as required by IFRSs. A reconciliation of the Group's adjusted results to the Group's reported results is presented below. Supplementary reconciliations of adjusted to reported results by global business are presented on pages 37 to 41 for information purposes. Management view of adjusted revenue Our global business segment commentary includes tables that provide breakdowns of adjusted revenue by major product. These reflect the basis on which revenue performance of the businesses is assessed and managed. Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results Nine months ended Quarter ended 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Footnotes $m $m $m $m $m Revenue Reported 1 42,727 41,085 13,355 14,944 13,798 Currency translation (1,514) (208) (355) Significant items (965) 297 (88) (855) 43 - customer redress programmes 118 (46) 118 - - - disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (823) 142 4 (827) - - fair value movement on financial instruments 2 (260) 195 (210) (28) 43 - currency translation of significant items 6 - - Adjusted 41,762 39,868 13,267 13,881 13,486 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Reported (2,023) (914) (883) (555) (507) Currency translation 68 10 18 Adjusted (2,023) (846) (883) (545) (489) Operating expenses Reported (25,296) (25,515) (8,147) (8,927) (7,966) Currency translation 1,030 176 261 Significant items 1,585 1,382 599 800 218 - cost of structural reform 3 126 300 35 38 89 - customer redress programmes 1,098 162 488 554 62 - disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - 54 - 51 - restructuring and other related costs 427 51 140 237 27 - settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters (66) 840 (64) (2) (1) - currency translation of significant items (25) (27) (10) Adjusted (23,711) (23,103) (7,548) (7,951) (7,487) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures Reported 1,836 1,978 512 732 597 Currency translation (83) (16) (15) Adjusted 1,836 1,895 512 716 582 Profit before tax Reported 17,244 16,634 4,837 6,194 5,922 Currency translation (499) (38) (91) Significant items 620 1,679 511 (55) 261 - revenue (965) 297 (88) (855) 43 - operating expenses 1,585 1,382 599 800 218 Adjusted 17,864 17,814 5,348 6,101 6,092 Loans and advances to customers (net) Reported 1,017,833 981,460 1,017,833 1,021,632 981,460 Currency translation (26,630) (19,742) (26,630) Adjusted 1,017,833 954,830 1,017,833 1,001,890 954,830 Customer accounts Reported 1,373,741 1,345,375 1,373,741 1,380,124 1,345,375 Currency translation (33,300) (25,198) (33,300) Adjusted 1,373,741 1,312,075 1,373,741 1,354,926 1,312,075 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, also referred to as 'revenue'. Includes fair value movements on non-qualifying hedges and debit value adjustments ('DVA') on derivative contracts. Comprises costs associated with preparations for the UK's exit from the European Union, costs to establish the UK ring-fenced bank (including the UK ServCo group) and costs associated with establishing an intermediate holding company in Hong Kong. 4 HSBC Holdings plc Earnings Release 3Q19 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

