HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/25 11:35:25 am
617.4 GBp   +0.18%
12:19aHSBC : third-quarter pre-tax profit falls 18%, misses forecasts
RE
12:07aHSBC : 3q19 earnings release
PU
12:07aHSBC : Q3 2019 earnings release audio webcast and conference call
PU
HSBC : 3Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE

10/28/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

28 October 2019

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC Holdings plc

3Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE

The attached announcement is being released to all the stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Richard Gray

Group Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

28 OCTOBER 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

3Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE

Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said:

"Parts of our business, especially Asia, held up well in a challenging environment in the third quarter. However, in some parts, performance was not acceptable, principally business activities within continental Europe, the non-ring-fenced bank in the UK, and the US. Our previous plans are no longer sufficient to improve performance for these businesses, given the softer outlook for revenue growth. We are therefore accelerating plans to remodel them, and move capital into higher growth and return opportunities."

Highlights

  • Reported profit before tax in Asia up 4% to $4.7bn in 3Q19, with a resilient performance in Hong Kong.
  • Growth in both loans and advances to customers and customer accounts, up 4% and 2% respectively on a reported basis compared with 3Q18, and up 7% and 5% on a constant currency basis.
  • Commercial Banking ('CMB') and Retail Banking delivered revenue growth compared with 3Q18. Continued momentum in Global Private Banking ('GPB') with net new money of $19bn in 9M19. Performance in Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM') in HSBC UK in 3Q19 was adversely impacted by additional customer redress charges.
  • Global Banking and Markets ('GB&M') performance continued to reflect low levels of client activity in Global Markets, although our transaction banking franchises delivered a resilient performance. In 3Q19, GB&M's adjusted revenue in Asia increased by 9% compared with 3Q18 and represented over 50% of total GB&M adjusted revenue.
  • Continued strong capital levels, with common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio of 14.3%, including the completion of a $1bn share buy-back.

Financial performance (vs. 3Q18)

  • Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in 3Q19 down 24% to $3.0bn, reflecting challenging market conditions. Return on tangible equity (annualised) ('RoTE') for 3Q19 of 6.4%.
  • Reported profit before tax down 18% to $4.8bn, which included additional customer redress provisions of $606m and $120m of severance costs. Adjusted profit before tax down 12% to $5.3bn.
  • Reported revenue down 3% to $13.4bn, due to lower client activity in Global Markets, compared with a strong 3Q18. In RBWM, continued growth in Retail Banking was broadly offset in insurance manufacturing due to higher adverse market impacts of $177m, while revenue increased in CMB and GPB. Adjusted revenue down 2% to $13.3bn.
  • The reduction in revenue included an adverse movement in credit and funding valuation adjustments in GB&M of $196m, while the adverse impact of hyperinflation accounting in Argentina in 3Q19 was $132m, compared with $304m in 3Q18.
  • Reported operating expenses up 2% due to significant items. Adjusted operating expenses up 0.8%, reflecting cost discipline while continuing to invest.
  • Reported change in expected credit losses ('ECL') increased by $0.4bn, mainly on unsecured lending in RBWM and higher charges in CMB in the UK and Hong Kong. ECL in 3Q19 included a charge to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong.

Financial performance (vs. 9M18)

  • Reported profit before tax up 4% to $17.2bn, including an $828m dilution gain recognised in Saudi Arabia, customer redress provisions of $1.2bn, and $407m of severance costs. Adjusted profit before tax up $50m to $17.9bn.
  • Reported revenue up 4%. Adjusted revenue up 4.8%, which reflected strong performances in RBWM and CMB, notably in the first half of 2019. Adjusted revenue in GB&M down 7% from lower market activity due to ongoing economic uncertainty.
  • Reported operating expenses down 1%. Adjusted operating expenses up 2.6%, which is a slower growth rate than the 5.6% at FY18 (compared with FY17) while we have continued to invest. 9M19 positive adjusted jaws of 2.2%.
  • Earnings per share of 57 cents. 9M19 RoTE (annualised) of 9.5%.

Outlook

  • The revenue environment is more challenging than in the first half of 2019, and the outlook for revenue growth is softer than we anticipated at the half-year.As a result, we no longer expect to reach our RoTE target of more than 11% in 2020.

• We will act to rebalance our capital away from low-returnbusinesses and adjust the cost base in line with the actions we take.

  • These actions, or any continuing deterioration in the revenue environment, could result in significant charges in 4Q19 and subsequent periods, including the possible impairment of goodwill and additional restructuring charges.
  • Addressing low-return businesses and reducing risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') will allow redeployment of capital and resources into higher growth and return opportunities.
  • We intend to sustain the dividend and maintain a CET1 ratio of above 14%.

Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square , London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom

Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Earnings Release - 3Q19

Key financial metrics

Nine months ended

Quarter ended

30 Sep

30 Sep

30 Sep

30 Jun

30 Sep

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Reported results

Reported revenue ($m)

42,727

41,085

13,355

14,944

13,798

Reported profit before tax ($m)

17,244

16,634

4,837

6,194

5,922

Reported profit after tax ($m)

13,732

12,932

3,795

5,027

4,516

Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m)

11,478

11,071

2,971

4,373

3,899

Basic earnings per share ($)

0.57

0.56

0.15

0.22

0.19

Diluted earnings per share ($)

0.57

0.55

0.15

0.22

0.19

Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%)

9.2

9.0

7.0

10.5

9.6

Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%)

9.5

10.1

6.4

11.7

10.9

Net interest margin (%)

1.59

1.67

Adjusted results

Adjusted revenue ($m)

41,762

39,868

13,267

13,881

13,486

Adjusted profit before tax ($m)

17,864

17,814

5,348

6,101

6,092

Adjusted jaws (%)

2.2

(2.4)

Adjusted cost efficiency ratio (%)

56.8

57.9

56.9

57.3

55.5

Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') as % of average

0.27

0.12

0.34

0.22

0.20

gross loans and advances to customers (%)

At

30 Sep

30 Jun

31 Dec

Footnotes

2019

2019

2018

Balance sheet

Total assets ($m)

2,728,347

2,751,273

2,558,124

Net loans and advances to customers ($m)

1,017,833

1,021,632

981,696

Customer accounts ($m)

1,373,741

1,380,124

1,362,643

Average interest-earning assets, year to date ($m)

1,915,149

1,912,708

1,839,346

Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%)

74.1

74.0

72.0

Total shareholders' equity ($m)

189,517

192,676

186,253

Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m)

141,831

145,441

140,056

Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)

1

8.21

8.35

8.13

Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)

7.02

7.19

7.01

Capital, leverage and liquidity

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)

2

14.3

14.3

14.0

Risk-weighted assets ($m)

2

865,238

885,971

865,318

Total capital ratio (%)

2

20.2

20.1

20.0

Leverage ratio (%)

2

5.4

5.4

5.5

High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn)

513

533

567

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

136

136

154

Share count

Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)

20,191

20,221

19,981

Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential ordinary shares

20,267

20,286

20,059

(millions)

Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)

20,149

20,124

19,896

Dividend per ordinary share (in respect of the period) ($)

0.30

0.30

0.51

  1. The definition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury.
  2. Unless otherwise stated, regulatory capital ratios and requirements are calculated in accordance with the transitional arrangements of the Capital Requirements Regulation in force in the EU at the time, including the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' in article 473a. The capital ratios and requirements at 30 September 2019 and 30 June 2019 apply the revisions to the Capital Requirements Regulation ('CRR II'), whereas prior periods apply the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive ('CRD IV'). Leverage ratios are calculated using the end point definition of capital.

2 HSBC Holdings plc Earnings Release 3Q19

Contents

Page

Highlights

1

Key financial metrics

2

Adjusted performance

3

Financial performance commentary

5

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

14

Summary consolidated income statement

15

Summary consolidated balance sheet

16

Credit risk

17

Capital adequacy

25

Leverage

26

Risk-weighted assets

27

Page

Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities

29

Summary information - global businesses

31

Summary information - geographical regions

34

Appendix - selected information

37

-

Reconciliation of reported to adjusted results - global businesses

37

-

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted risk-weighted assets

42

-

Reconciliation of reported to adjusted results - geographical regions and

selected countries/territories

42

Third interim dividend for 2019

52

Terms and abbreviations

53

HSBC Holdings plc will be conducting a trading update conference call with analysts and investors today to coincide with the publication of its Earnings Release. The call will take place at 07.30am GMT. Details of how to participate in the call and the live audio webcast can be found at www.hsbc.com/investors.

Note to editors

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in

65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,728bn at 30 September 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Adjusted performance

Adjusted performance is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons.

We consider adjusted performance to provide useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance.

Foreign currency translation differences

Foreign currency translation differences reflect the movements of the US dollar against most major currencies. We exclude them to derive constant currency data, allowing us to assess balance sheet and income statement performance on a like-for-like basis and understand better the underlying trends in the business.

Foreign currency translation differences

Foreign currency translation differences for 9M19 and 3Q19 are computed by retranslating into US dollars for non-US dollar branches, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates:

  • the income statements for 9M18 at the average rates of exchange for 9M19;
  • the income statements for quarterly periods at the average rates of exchange for 3Q19; and
  • the closing prior period balance sheets at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 September 2019.

No adjustment has been made to the exchange rates used to translate foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities into the functional currencies of any HSBC branches, subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. The constant currency data of HSBC's Argentinian subsidiaries have not been adjusted further for the impacts of hyperinflation. When reference is made to foreign currency translation differences in tables or commentaries, comparative data reported in the functional currencies of HSBC's operations have been translated at the appropriate exchange rates applied in the current period on the basis described above.

Significant items

'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to understand better the underlying trends in the business.

The tables on pages 37 to 51 detail the effects of significant items on each of our global business segments and geographical regions during 9M19, 3Q19 and 3Q18.

Adjusted performance - foreign currency translation of significant items

The foreign currency translation differences related to significant items are presented as a separate component of significant items. This is considered a more meaningful presentation as it allows better comparison of period-on-period movements in performance.

Customer redress provisions

Customer redress charges of $606m in 3Q19 included provisions for payment protection insurance ('PPI') of $388m as well as other customer redress programmes, notably in HSBC UK Bank plc. The increase in PPI provisions was mainly driven by the volume of information requests and inbound complaints received in the period to 29 August 2019, which significantly exceeded that forecast at 30 June 2019 (for further information, see page 103 of our Interim Report 2019). This was partly offset by the lower quality of the information requests. Other customer redress provisions include amounts recognised in respect of fees, charges and interest arising from collection and recovery activities.

The customer redress provisions include significant judgement in respect of the assumptions used and represent the best estimates at the reporting date. The assumptions used will continue to be reviewed and this may result in changes to the amounts provided in future reporting periods.

HSBC Holdings plc Earnings Release 3Q19

3

Earnings Release - 3Q19

Global business performance

The Group Chief Executive, supported by the rest of the Group Management Board ('GMB'), is considered to be the Chief Operating Decision Maker ('CODM') for the purposes of identifying the Group's reportable segments.

The Group Chief Executive and the rest of the GMB review operating activity on a number of bases, including by global business and geographical region. Global businesses are our reportable segments under IFRS 8 'Operating Segments'. Global business results are assessed by the CODM on the basis of adjusted performance, which removes the effects of significant items and currency translation from reported results. We therefore present these results on an adjusted basis as required by IFRSs.

A reconciliation of the Group's adjusted results to the Group's reported results is presented below. Supplementary reconciliations of adjusted to reported results by global business are presented on pages 37 to 41 for information purposes.

Management view of adjusted revenue

Our global business segment commentary includes tables that provide breakdowns of adjusted revenue by major product. These reflect the basis on which revenue performance of the businesses is assessed and managed.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results

Nine months ended

Quarter ended

30 Sep

30 Sep

30 Sep

30 Jun

30 Sep

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Footnotes

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Revenue

Reported

1

42,727

41,085

13,355

14,944

13,798

Currency translation

(1,514)

(208)

(355)

Significant items

(965)

297

(88)

(855)

43

- customer redress programmes

118

(46)

118

-

-

-

disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

(823)

142

4

(827)

-

-

fair value movement on financial instruments

2

(260)

195

(210)

(28)

43

-

currency translation of significant items

6

-

-

Adjusted

41,762

39,868

13,267

13,881

13,486

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

Reported

(2,023)

(914)

(883)

(555)

(507)

Currency translation

68

10

18

Adjusted

(2,023)

(846)

(883)

(545)

(489)

Operating expenses

Reported

(25,296)

(25,515)

(8,147)

(8,927)

(7,966)

Currency translation

1,030

176

261

Significant items

1,585

1,382

599

800

218

-

cost of structural reform

3

126

300

35

38

89

- customer redress programmes

1,098

162

488

554

62

-

disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

-

54

-

51

-

restructuring and other related costs

427

51

140

237

27

-

settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters

(66)

840

(64)

(2)

(1)

-

currency translation of significant items

(25)

(27)

(10)

Adjusted

(23,711)

(23,103)

(7,548)

(7,951)

(7,487)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

Reported

1,836

1,978

512

732

597

Currency translation

(83)

(16)

(15)

Adjusted

1,836

1,895

512

716

582

Profit before tax

Reported

17,244

16,634

4,837

6,194

5,922

Currency translation

(499)

(38)

(91)

Significant items

620

1,679

511

(55)

261

-

revenue

(965)

297

(88)

(855)

43

- operating expenses

1,585

1,382

599

800

218

Adjusted

17,864

17,814

5,348

6,101

6,092

Loans and advances to customers (net)

Reported

1,017,833

981,460

1,017,833

1,021,632

981,460

Currency translation

(26,630)

(19,742)

(26,630)

Adjusted

1,017,833

954,830

1,017,833

1,001,890

954,830

Customer accounts

Reported

1,373,741

1,345,375

1,373,741

1,380,124

1,345,375

Currency translation

(33,300)

(25,198)

(33,300)

Adjusted

1,373,741

1,312,075

1,373,741

1,354,926

1,312,075

  1. Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, also referred to as 'revenue'.
  2. Includes fair value movements on non-qualifying hedges and debit value adjustments ('DVA') on derivative contracts.
  3. Comprises costs associated with preparations for the UK's exit from the European Union, costs to establish the UK ring-fenced bank (including the UK ServCo group) and costs associated with establishing an intermediate holding company in Hong Kong.

4 HSBC Holdings plc Earnings Release 3Q19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:06:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 717 M
EBIT 2019 22 495 M
Net income 2019 14 814 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 160 B
