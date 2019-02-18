HSBC : 4Q 2018 Data Pack

Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Data Pack

4Q 2018

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 . The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2018, the Interim Report 2018, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.

All information is on a reported basis.

Index

Page

Group Income Statement

1

Group Balance Sheet

2

Group NIM

3

Global businesses

Retail Banking and Wealth Management

4

Commercial Banking

5

Global Banking and Markets

6

Global Private Banking

7

Corporate Centre

8

Geographical regions

Europe

9

RFB

12

NRFB

13

Other

14

Asia

15

HK

18

Mainland China

21

Middle East and North Africa

24

North America

27

US

30

Latin America

33

Mexico

36

Further analysis

Riskweighted assets

39

Return on average riskweighted assets

40

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc

Income Statement

Quarter ended

31 Dec

30 Sep

30 Jun

31 Mar

31 Dec

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Net interest income

7,709

7,680

7,644

7,456

7,272

Net fee income

2,827

3,026

3,260

3,507

3,065

Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value

basis

2,046

2,602

2,499

2,384

2,099

Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including

related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss2

(1,444)

178

(67)

(155)

627

Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair

value through profit or loss

154

196

228

117

N/A

Other income/(expense)2

1,403

116

13

401

(762)

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit

impairment charges1

12,695

13,798

13,577

13,710

12,301

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

(853)

(507)

(237)

(170)

N/A

Loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(658)

Net operating income

11,842

13,291

13,340

13,540

11,643

Total operating expenses1

(9,144)

(7,966)

(8,166)

(9,383)

(9,895)

of which: staff expenses

(4,245)

(4,292)

(4,325)

(4,511)

(4,138)

Operating profit

2,698

5,325

5,174

4,157

1,748

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

558

597

783

598

556

Profit before tax

3,256

5,922

5,957

4,755

2,304

Tax expense

(1,163)

(1,406)

(1,279)

(1,017)

(1,978)

Profit after tax

2,093

4,516

4,678

3,738

326

Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company

1,794

4,185

4,352

3,396

52

Profit attributable to noncontrolling interests

299

331

326

342

274

Profit/(loss) attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company

1,537

3,898

4,087

3,086

(274)

Significant items Totals

Revenue

131

(43)

(108)

(140)

(139)

ECL/LICs

-

-

-

-

-

Operating expenses

(262)

(228)

(41)

(1,138)

(1,137)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

Income statement Metrics Reported

Return on equity

3.8 %

9.6 %

10.0 %

7.5 %

(0.7)%

Return on tangible equity

3.9 %

10.9 %

11.0 %

8.4 %

(0.5)%

Cost efficiency ratio

72.0 %

57.7 %

60.1 %

68.4 %

80.4 %

Income statement Metrics Adjusted as originally reported

Adjusted Cost efficiency ratio

70.7 %

55.9 %

59.4 %

59.5 %

70.4 %

Adjusted RoRWA

1.6 %

2.9 %

2.8 %

2.7 %

1.6 %

Revenue

Significant items

Customer redress programmes

7

-

46

-

(105)

Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new business

29

-

(30)

(112)

(79)

Fair value movements on financial investments

95

(43)

(124)

(28)

45

Operating expenses

Significant items

Costs of structural reform

(61)

(89)

(85)

(126)

(131)

Costs to achieve

-

-

-

-

(655)

Customer redress programmes

16

(62)

(7)

(93)

(272)

Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

2

(51)

(1)

(2)

(39)

Gain on partial settlement of pension obligation

-

-

-

-

188

Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation

(228)

-

-

-

-

Restructuring and other related costs

(15)

(27)

(4)

(20)

-

Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters

24

1

56

(897)

(228)

  • 1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to intersegment eliminations.

  • 2 Prior to 2018 foreign exchange exposure on some financial instruments designated at fair value was presented in the same line in the income statement as the underlying fair value movement on these instruments. In 2018 we have grouped the presentation of the entire effect of foreign exchange exposure in profit or loss and presented it within 'Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis'. Comparative data have been represented. There is no net impact on 'Net operating income' and the impact on 'Other income/(expense)' is $(36)m in 4Q17.

Note: Riskweighted asset and return on average riskweighted asset data by Global business and Geographical region is provided separately at the end of this document.

1

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc

Balance sheet data

At

31 Dec

30 Sep

30 Jun

31 Mar

31 Dec

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Loans and advances to customers (gross)

990,321

989,942

982,178

990,523

970,448

Loans and advances to customers (net)

981,696

981,460

973,443

981,165

962,964

Total assets

2,558,124

2,603,035

2,607,314

2,652,123

2,521,771

Customer accounts

1,362,643

1,345,375

1,356,307

1,379,679

1,364,462

Financial Data Reported

Total shareholders equity

186,253

185,351

183,607

195,924

190,250

AT1 capital

(22,367)

(22,400)

(20,549)

(20,549)

(16,399)

Preference shares

(1,405)

(1,405)

(1,405)

(1,405)

(1,405)

Perpetual capital securities

-

-

-

(5,851)

(5,851)

NAV

162,481

161,546

161,653

168,119

166,595

Goodwill, PVIF and Other Intangibles (net of tax)

(22,425)

(22,172)

(21,899)

(22,286)

(21,680)

TNAV

140,056

139,374

139,754

145,833

144,915

Total regulatory capital

CRD IV transitional

Common equity tier 1 capital

121,022

123,136

122,757

129,646

126,144

Additional tier 1 capital

26,120

26,163

24,328

27,429

24,810

Tier 2 capital

26,096

28,849

29,525

28,116

31,429

Total regulatory capital

173,238

178,148

176,610

185,191

182,383

CRD IV end point

Common equity tier 1 capital

121,022

123,136

122,757

129,646

126,144

Additional tier 1 capital

22,525

22,549

20,704

20,699

16,531

Tier 2 capital

24,511

27,149

27,731

16,131

16,413

Total regulatory capital

168,058

172,834

171,192

166,476

159,088

Capital ratios

CRD IV transitional

Common equity tier 1 ratio

14.0 %

14.3 %

14.2 %

14.5 %

14.5 %

Tier 1 ratio

17.0 %

17.3 %

17.0 %

17.6 %

17.3 %

Total capital ratio

20.0 %

20.7 %

20.4 %

20.7 %

20.9 %

CRD IV end point

Common equity tier 1 ratio

14.0 %

14.3 %

14.2 %

14.5 %

14.5 %

Tier 1 ratio

16.6 %

16.9 %

16.6 %

16.8 %

16.4 %

Total capital ratio

19.4 %

20.0 %

19.8 %

18.6 %

18.3 %

Leverage Ratio

5.5 %

5.4 %

5.4 %

5.6 %

5.6 %

Earnings Metrics

Number of $0.50 ordinary shares in issue (millions)

20,361

20,253

20,317

20,378

20,320

Basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)

19,981

19,876

19,963

20,013

19,960

Earnings per share

$0.07

$0.19

$0.21

$0.15

$0.01

Dividend per ordinary share

$0.21

$0.10

$0.10

$0.10

$0.21

NAV / share ($) at the end of the period

$8.13

$8.13

$8.10

$8.40

$8.35

TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period

$7.01

$7.01

$7.00

$7.29

$7.26

2

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc

Net Interest Margin

Year to date

31 Dec

30 Sep

31 Mar

31 Dec

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

$m

$m

$m

$m

$m

Average balances during period

Shortterm funds and loans and advances to banks

233,637

230,176

240,804

229,271

236,126

Loans and advances to customers

972,963

970,145

966,481

961,259

902,214

Reverse repurchase agreements - nontrading

205,427

197,069

198,154

188,903

173,760

Financial investments

386,230

384,671

385,907

388,395

389,807

Other interestearning assets

41,089

45,276

48,257

44,366

24,213

Total interestearning assets

1,839,346

1,827,337

1,839,603

1,812,194

1,726,120

Interest income during period

Shortterm funds and loans and advances to banks

2,475

1,755

1,116

587

2,030

Loans and advances to customers

33,285

24,581

16,036

7,818

28,751

Reverse repurchase agreements - nontrading

3,739

2,552

1,589

692

2,191

Financial investments

9,166

6,584

4,220

2,122

7,440

Other interestearning assets

944

634

461

168

583

Total

49,609

36,106

23,422

11,386

40,995

Average balances during period

Deposits by banks

44,530

45,015

45,142

49,479

47,337

Financial liabilities designated at fair value - own debt issued

50,840

54,530

55,056

54,092

60,566

Customer accounts

1,138,620

1,139,241

1,138,617

1,136,295

1,094,920

Repurchase agreements - nontrading

161,204

156,652

159,293

152,676

136,561

Debt securities in issue

132,594

129,615

124,847

119,364

108,677

Other interestbearing liabilities

53,731

49,628

48,649

50,043

7,009

Total interestbearing liabilities

1,581,519

1,574,681

1,571,604

1,561,949

1,455,070

Interest expense during period

Deposits by banks

506

360

226

98

451

Financial liabilities designated at fair value - own debt issued

1,421

1,057

685

360

1,261

Customer accounts

8,287

5,653

3,463

1,613

5,405

Repurchase agreements - nontrading

3,409

2,373

1,488

676

1,665

Debt securities in issue

4,254

3,048

1,969

948

3,130

Other interestbearing liabilities

1,243

835

491

235

907

Total

19,120

13,326

8,322

3,930

12,819

Net interest margin

1.66 %

1.67 %

1.66 %

1.67 %

1.63 %

3

30 Jun

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 04:47:07 UTC
