HSBC : 4Q 2018 Data Pack

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in theAnnual Report and Accounts 2018. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with theAnnual Report and Accounts 2018,theInterim Report 2018,and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.
All information is on a reported basis.
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc
Income Statement
Quarter ended
31 Dec
30 Sep
30 Jun
31 Mar
31 Dec
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
Net interest income
7,709
7,680
7,644
7,456
7,272
Net fee income
2,827
3,026
3,260
3,507
3,065
Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value
basis
2,046
2,602
2,499
2,384
2,099
Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including
related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss2
(1,444)
178
(67)
(155)
627
Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair
value through profit or loss
154
196
228
117
N/A
Other income/(expense)2
1,403
116
13
401
(762)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit
impairment charges1
12,695
13,798
13,577
13,710
12,301
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(853)
(507)
(237)
(170)
N/A
Loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(658)
Net operating income
11,842
13,291
13,340
13,540
11,643
Total operating expenses1
(9,144)
(7,966)
(8,166)
(9,383)
(9,895)
of which: staff expenses
(4,245)
(4,292)
(4,325)
(4,511)
(4,138)
Operating profit
2,698
5,325
5,174
4,157
1,748
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
558
597
783
598
556
Profit before tax
3,256
5,922
5,957
4,755
2,304
Tax expense
(1,163)
(1,406)
(1,279)
(1,017)
(1,978)
Profit after tax
2,093
4,516
4,678
3,738
326
Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company
1,794
4,185
4,352
3,396
52
Profit attributable to non‐controlling interests
299
331
326
342
274
Profit/(loss) attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company
1,537
3,898
4,087
3,086
(274)
Significant items‐Totals
Revenue
131
(43)
(108)
(140)
(139)
ECL/LICs
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(262)
(228)
(41)
(1,138)
(1,137)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
Income statement Metrics‐Reported
Return on equity
3.8 %
9.6 %
10.0 %
7.5 %
(0.7)%
Return on tangible equity
3.9 %
10.9 %
11.0 %
8.4 %
(0.5)%
Cost efficiency ratio
72.0 %
57.7 %
60.1 %
68.4 %
80.4 %
Income statement Metrics‐Adjusted as originally reported
Adjusted Cost efficiency ratio
70.7 %
55.9 %
59.4 %
59.5 %
70.4 %
Adjusted RoRWA
1.6 %
2.9 %
2.8 %
2.7 %
1.6 %
Revenue
Significant items
Customer redress programmes
7
-
46
-
(105)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new business
29
-
(30)
(112)
(79)
Fair value movements on financial investments
95
(43)
(124)
(28)
45
Operating expenses
Significant items
Costs of structural reform
(61)
(89)
(85)
(126)
(131)
Costs to achieve
-
-
-
-
(655)
Customer redress programmes
16
(62)
(7)
(93)
(272)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
2
(51)
(1)
(2)
(39)
Gain on partial settlement of pension obligation
-
-
-
-
188
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
(228)
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
(15)
(27)
(4)
(20)
-
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
24
1
56
(897)
(228)
1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter‐segment eliminations.
2 Prior to 2018 foreign exchange exposure on some financial instruments designated at fair value was presented in the same line in the income statement as the underlying fair value movement on these instruments. In 2018 we have grouped the presentation of the entire effect of foreign exchange exposure in profit or loss and presented it within 'Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis'. Comparative data have been re‐presented. There is no net impact on 'Net operating income' and the impact on 'Other income/(expense)' is $(36)m in 4Q17.
Note: Risk‐weighted asset and return on average risk‐weighted asset data by Global business and Geographical region is provided separately at the end of this document.
1
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc
Balance sheet data
At
31 Dec
30 Sep
30 Jun
31 Mar
31 Dec
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
990,321
989,942
982,178
990,523
970,448
Loans and advances to customers (net)
981,696
981,460
973,443
981,165
962,964
Total assets
2,558,124
2,603,035
2,607,314
2,652,123
2,521,771
Customer accounts
1,362,643
1,345,375
1,356,307
1,379,679
1,364,462
Financial Data Reported
Total shareholders equity
186,253
185,351
183,607
195,924
190,250
AT1 capital
(22,367)
(22,400)
(20,549)
(20,549)
(16,399)
Preference shares
(1,405)
(1,405)
(1,405)
(1,405)
(1,405)
Perpetual capital securities
-
-
-
(5,851)
(5,851)
NAV
162,481
161,546
161,653
168,119
166,595
Goodwill, PVIF and Other Intangibles (net of tax)
(22,425)
(22,172)
(21,899)
(22,286)
(21,680)
TNAV
140,056
139,374
139,754
145,833
144,915
Total regulatory capital
CRD IV transitional
Common equity tier 1 capital
121,022
123,136
122,757
129,646
126,144
Additional tier 1 capital
26,120
26,163
24,328
27,429
24,810
Tier 2 capital
26,096
28,849
29,525
28,116
31,429
Total regulatory capital
173,238
178,148
176,610
185,191
182,383
CRD IV end point
Common equity tier 1 capital
121,022
123,136
122,757
129,646
126,144
Additional tier 1 capital
22,525
22,549
20,704
20,699
16,531
Tier 2 capital
24,511
27,149
27,731
16,131
16,413
Total regulatory capital
168,058
172,834
171,192
166,476
159,088
Capital ratios
CRD IV transitional
Common equity tier 1 ratio
14.0 %
14.3 %
14.2 %
14.5 %
14.5 %
Tier 1 ratio
17.0 %
17.3 %
17.0 %
17.6 %
17.3 %
Total capital ratio
20.0 %
20.7 %
20.4 %
20.7 %
20.9 %
CRD IV end point
Common equity tier 1 ratio
14.0 %
14.3 %
14.2 %
14.5 %
14.5 %
Tier 1 ratio
16.6 %
16.9 %
16.6 %
16.8 %
16.4 %
Total capital ratio
19.4 %
20.0 %
19.8 %
18.6 %
18.3 %
Leverage Ratio
5.5 %
5.4 %
5.4 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
Earnings Metrics
Number of $0.50 ordinary shares in issue (millions)
20,361
20,253
20,317
20,378
20,320
Basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions)
19,981
19,876
19,963
20,013
19,960
Earnings per share
$0.07
$0.19
$0.21
$0.15
‐$0.01
Dividend per ordinary share
$0.21
$0.10
$0.10
$0.10
$0.21
NAV / share ($) at the end of the period
$8.13
$8.13
$8.10
$8.40
$8.35
TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period
$7.01
$7.01
$7.00
$7.29
$7.26
2
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc
Net Interest Margin
Year to date
31 Dec
30 Sep
31 Mar
31 Dec
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
Average balances during period
Short‐term funds and loans and advances to banks
233,637
230,176
240,804
229,271
236,126
Loans and advances to customers
972,963
970,145
966,481
961,259
902,214
Reverse repurchase agreements - non‐trading
205,427
197,069
198,154
188,903
173,760
Financial investments
386,230
384,671
385,907
388,395
389,807
Other interest‐earning assets
41,089
45,276
48,257
44,366
24,213
Total interest‐earning assets
1,839,346
1,827,337
1,839,603
1,812,194
1,726,120
Interest income during period
Short‐term funds and loans and advances to banks
2,475
1,755
1,116
587
2,030
Loans and advances to customers
33,285
24,581
16,036
7,818
28,751
Reverse repurchase agreements - non‐trading
3,739
2,552
1,589
692
2,191
Financial investments
9,166
6,584
4,220
2,122
7,440
Other interest‐earning assets
944
634
461
168
583
Total
49,609
36,106
23,422
11,386
40,995
Average balances during period
Deposits by banks
44,530
45,015
45,142
49,479
47,337
Financial liabilities designated at fair value - own debt issued
50,840
54,530
55,056
54,092
60,566
Customer accounts
1,138,620
1,139,241
1,138,617
1,136,295
1,094,920
Repurchase agreements - non‐trading
161,204
156,652
159,293
152,676
136,561
Debt securities in issue
132,594
129,615
124,847
119,364
108,677
Other interest‐bearing liabilities
53,731
49,628
48,649
50,043
7,009
Total interest‐bearing liabilities
1,581,519
1,574,681
1,571,604
1,561,949
1,455,070
Interest expense during period
Deposits by banks
506
360
226
98
451
Financial liabilities designated at fair value - own debt issued
