HSBC : 4Q 2018 Data Pack

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 . The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2018, the Interim Report 2018, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.

All information is on a reported basis.

Page Group ‐ Income Statement 1 Group ‐ Balance Sheet 2 Group ‐ NIM 3 Global businesses Retail Banking and Wealth Management 4 Commercial Banking 5 Global Banking and Markets 6 Global Private Banking 7 Corporate Centre 8 Geographical regions Europe 9 RFB 12 NRFB 13 Other 14 Asia 15 HK 18 Mainland China 21 Middle East and North Africa 24 North America 27 US 30 Latin America 33 Mexico 36 Further analysis Risk‐weighted assets 39 Return on average risk‐weighted assets 40

Quarter ended 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income 7,709 7,680 7,644 7,456 7,272 Net fee income 2,827 3,026 3,260 3,507 3,065 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 2,046 2,602 2,499 2,384 2,099 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss2 (1,444) 178 (67) (155) 627 Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 154 196 228 117 N/A Other income/(expense)2 1,403 116 13 401 (762) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 12,695 13,798 13,577 13,710 12,301 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (853) (507) (237) (170) N/A Loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions N/A N/A N/A N/A (658) Net operating income 11,842 13,291 13,340 13,540 11,643 Total operating expenses1 (9,144) (7,966) (8,166) (9,383) (9,895) of which: staff expenses (4,245) (4,292) (4,325) (4,511) (4,138) Operating profit 2,698 5,325 5,174 4,157 1,748 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 558 597 783 598 556 Profit before tax 3,256 5,922 5,957 4,755 2,304 Tax expense (1,163) (1,406) (1,279) (1,017) (1,978) Profit after tax 2,093 4,516 4,678 3,738 326 Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company 1,794 4,185 4,352 3,396 52 Profit attributable to non‐controlling interests 299 331 326 342 274 Profit/(loss) attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company 1,537 3,898 4,087 3,086 (274) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue 131 (43) (108) (140) (139) ECL/LICs - - - - - Operating expenses (262) (228) (41) (1,138) (1,137) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Return on equity 3.8 % 9.6 % 10.0 % 7.5 % (0.7)% Return on tangible equity 3.9 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 8.4 % (0.5)% Cost efficiency ratio 72.0 % 57.7 % 60.1 % 68.4 % 80.4 % Income statement Metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted Cost efficiency ratio 70.7 % 55.9 % 59.4 % 59.5 % 70.4 % Adjusted RoRWA 1.6 % 2.9 % 2.8 % 2.7 % 1.6 % Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes 7 - 46 - (105) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new business 29 - (30) (112) (79) Fair value movements on financial investments 95 (43) (124) (28) 45 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform (61) (89) (85) (126) (131) Costs to achieve - - - - (655) Customer redress programmes 16 (62) (7) (93) (272) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses 2 (51) (1) (2) (39) Gain on partial settlement of pension obligation - - - - 188 Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation (228) - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (15) (27) (4) (20) - Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters 24 1 56 (897) (228)

1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter‐segment eliminations.

2 Prior to 2018 foreign exchange exposure on some financial instruments designated at fair value was presented in the same line in the income statement as the underlying fair value movement on these instruments. In 2018 we have grouped the presentation of the entire effect of foreign exchange exposure in profit or loss and presented it within 'Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis'. Comparative data have been re‐presented. There is no net impact on 'Net operating income' and the impact on 'Other income/(expense)' is $(36)m in 4Q17.

Note: Risk‐weighted asset and return on average risk‐weighted asset data by Global business and Geographical region is provided separately at the end of this document.

31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) 990,321 989,942 982,178 990,523 970,448 Loans and advances to customers (net) 981,696 981,460 973,443 981,165 962,964 Total assets 2,558,124 2,603,035 2,607,314 2,652,123 2,521,771 Customer accounts 1,362,643 1,345,375 1,356,307 1,379,679 1,364,462 Financial Data Reported Total shareholders equity 186,253 185,351 183,607 195,924 190,250 AT1 capital (22,367) (22,400) (20,549) (20,549) (16,399) Preference shares (1,405) (1,405) (1,405) (1,405) (1,405) Perpetual capital securities - - - (5,851) (5,851) NAV 162,481 161,546 161,653 168,119 166,595 Goodwill, PVIF and Other Intangibles (net of tax) (22,425) (22,172) (21,899) (22,286) (21,680) TNAV 140,056 139,374 139,754 145,833 144,915 Total regulatory capital CRD IV transitional Common equity tier 1 capital 121,022 123,136 122,757 129,646 126,144 Additional tier 1 capital 26,120 26,163 24,328 27,429 24,810 Tier 2 capital 26,096 28,849 29,525 28,116 31,429 Total regulatory capital 173,238 178,148 176,610 185,191 182,383 CRD IV end point Common equity tier 1 capital 121,022 123,136 122,757 129,646 126,144 Additional tier 1 capital 22,525 22,549 20,704 20,699 16,531 Tier 2 capital 24,511 27,149 27,731 16,131 16,413 Total regulatory capital 168,058 172,834 171,192 166,476 159,088 Capital ratios CRD IV transitional Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.0 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.5 % 14.5 % Tier 1 ratio 17.0 % 17.3 % 17.0 % 17.6 % 17.3 % Total capital ratio 20.0 % 20.7 % 20.4 % 20.7 % 20.9 % CRD IV end point Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.0 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.5 % 14.5 % Tier 1 ratio 16.6 % 16.9 % 16.6 % 16.8 % 16.4 % Total capital ratio 19.4 % 20.0 % 19.8 % 18.6 % 18.3 % Leverage Ratio 5.5 % 5.4 % 5.4 % 5.6 % 5.6 % Earnings Metrics Number of $0.50 ordinary shares in issue (millions) 20,361 20,253 20,317 20,378 20,320 Basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 19,981 19,876 19,963 20,013 19,960 Earnings per share $0.07 $0.19 $0.21 $0.15 ‐$0.01 Dividend per ordinary share $0.21 $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 $0.21 NAV / share ($) at the end of the period $8.13 $8.13 $8.10 $8.40 $8.35 TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period $7.01 $7.01 $7.00 $7.29 $7.26 2

