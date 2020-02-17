MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA GB0005405286 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (HSBA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 11:39:40 am 592.6 GBp +1.35% 12:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ 12:12a HSBC : sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33% RE 12:07a HSBC sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33% RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations HSBC : 4Q 2019 Data Pack 0 02/17/2020 | 11:43pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Incorporated in England with limited liability. Data Pack 4Q 2019 The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2019, the Interim Report 2019, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC. Index Page HSBC Holdings plc ‐ Income statement 1 HSBC Holdings plc ‐ Balance sheet data 2 HSBC Holdings plc ‐ Net interest margin 3 Global businesses Retail Banking and Wealth Management 4 Commercial Banking 5 Global Banking and Markets 6 Global Private Banking 7 Corporate Centre 8 Geographical regions / countries / territory Europe 9 Europe ‐ HSBC UK (UK ring‐fenced bank) 12 Europe ‐ HSBC Bank (non UK ring‐fenced bank) 15 Europe ‐ other 18 Asia 21 Hong Kong 24 Mainland China 27 Middle East and North Africa 30 North America 33 US 36 Latin America 39 Mexico 42 Further analysis Risk‐weighted assets 45 HSBC HSBC Holdings plc Income Statement Quarter ended Year to date 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income 7,654 7,568 7,772 7,468 7,709 30,462 Net fee income 2,938 2,961 3,098 3,026 2,827 12,023 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 2,354 2,546 2,450 2,881 2,046 10,231 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,160 122 486 1,710 (1,444) 3,478 Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 195 160 187 270 154 812 Other income/(expense) (930) (2) 951 (927) 1,403 (908) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 13,371 13,355 14,944 14,428 12,695 56,098 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (733) (883) (555) (585) (853) (2,756) Net operating income 12,638 12,472 14,389 13,843 11,842 53,342 Total operating expenses1 (17,053) (8,147) (8,927) (8,222) (9,144) (42,349) of which: staff expenses (4,545) (4,202) (4,678) (4,577) (4,245) (18,002) Operating profit (4,415) 4,325 5,462 5,621 2,698 10,993 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 518 512 732 592 558 2,354 Profit before tax (3,897) 4,837 6,194 6,213 3,256 13,347 Tax expense (1,127) (1,042) (1,167) (1,303) (1,163) (4,639) Profit after tax (5,024) 3,795 5,027 4,910 2,093 8,708 Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company (5,310) 3,477 4,650 4,566 1,794 7,383 Profit attributable to non‐controlling interests 286 318 377 344 299 1,325 Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company (5,509) 2,971 4,373 4,134 1,537 5,969 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue (276) 88 855 22 131 689 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (7,969) (599) (827) (159) (262) (9,554) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Return on equity (13.3)% 7.0% 10.5% 10.2% 3.8% 3.6% Return on tangible equity 5.2% 6.4% 11.7% 10.6% 3.9% 8.4% Cost efficiency ratio 127.5% 61.0% 59.7% 57.0% 72.0% 75.5% Income statement Metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 66.6% 56.9% 57.5% 56.0% 70.7% 59.2% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes (45) (118) - - 7 (163) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (55) (4) 827 - 29 768 Fair value movements on financial instruments (176) 210 28 22 95 84 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform (32) (35) (38) (53) (61) (158) Customer redress programmes (183) (488) (554) (56) 16 (1,281) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - 2 - Goodwill impairment (7,349) - - - - (7,349) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - (228) - Restructuring and other related costs (400) (140) (237) (50) (15) (827) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters (5) 64 2 - 24 61 1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter‐segment eliminations and goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Ma rkets cash‐generating unit, which is monitored on a global basis. Note: Risk‐weighted asset data by Global business and Geographical region is provided separately at the end of this document. 1 HSBC HSBC Holdings plc Balance sheet data At 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) 1,045,475 1,026,414 1,030,152 1,013,830 990,321 Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,036,743 1,017,833 1,021,632 1,005,279 981,696 Total assets 2,715,152 2,728,347 2,751,273 2,658,996 2,558,124 Customer accounts 1,439,115 1,373,741 1,380,124 1,356,511 1,362,643 Financial Data Reported Total shareholders equity 183,955 189,517 192,676 188,362 186,253 AT1 capital (20,871) (22,367) (22,367) (22,367) (22,367) Preference shares (1,405) (1,405) (1,405) (1,405) (1,405) Perpetual capital securities - - - - - NAV 161,679 165,745 168,904 164,590 162,481 Goodwill, PVIF and Other Intangibles (net of tax) (17,535) (23,913) (23,463) (22,942) (22,425) TNAV 144,144 141,831 145,441 141,648 140,056 Total regulatory capital Transitional basis Common equity tier 1 capital 123,966 123,791 126,949 125,802 121,022 Additional tier 1 capital 24,393 25,886 25,878 26,046 26,120 Tier 2 capital 23,791 25,446 25,432 25,952 26,096 Total regulatory capital 172,150 175,123 178,259 177,800 173,238 End point basis Common equity tier 1 capital 123,966 123,791 126,949 125,802 121,022 Additional tier 1 capital 20,870 22,363 22,363 22,531 22,525 Tier 2 capital 14,473 15,984 16,107 24,313 24,511 Total regulatory capital 159,309 162,138 165,419 172,646 168,058 Capital ratios Transitional basis Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.7% 14.3% 14.3% 14.3% 14.0% Tier 1 ratio 17.6% 17.3% 17.2% 17.3% 17.0% Total capital ratio 20.4% 20.2% 20.1% 20.2% 20.0% End point basis Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.7% 14.3% 14.3% 14.3% 14.0% Tier 1 ratio 17.2% 16.9% 16.9% 16.9% 16.6% Total capital ratio 18.9% 18.7% 18.7% 19.6% 19.4% Leverage Ratio 5.3% 5.4% 5.4% 5.4% 5.5% Earnings Metrics Basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,206 20,191 20,221 20,082 19,981 Earnings per share $(0.27) $0.15 $0.22 $0.21 $0.07 Dividend per ordinary share (in respect of the period) $0.21 $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 $0.21 NAV / share ($) at the end of the period $8.00 $8.21 $8.35 $8.20 $8.13 TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period $7.13 $7.02 $7.19 $7.05 $7.01 2 HSBC HSBC Holdings plc Net Interest Margin Year to date 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 $m $m $m $m $m Average balances during period Short‐term funds and loans and advances to banks 212,920 211,633 217,474 217,530 233,637 Loans and advances to customers 1,021,554 1,015,801 1,011,928 1,004,960 972,963 Reverse repurchase agreements - non‐trading 224,942 227,837 231,308 234,455 205,427 Financial investments 417,939 415,205 408,673 407,325 386,230 Other interest‐earning assets 45,467 44,673 43,325 38,642 41,089 Total interest‐earning assets 1,922,822 1,915,149 1,912,708 1,902,912 1,839,346 Interest income during period Short‐term funds and loans and advances to banks 2,411 1,887 1,285 658 2,475 Loans and advances to customers 35,578 26,881 17,833 8,763 33,285 Reverse repurchase agreements - non‐trading 4,690 3,855 2,635 1,307 3,739 Financial investments 10,705 8,204 5,380 2,612 9,166 Other interest‐earning assets 1,311 640 617 204 944 Total 54,695 41,467 27,750 13,544 49,609 Average balances during period Deposits by banks 52,515 52,037 51,199 51,663 44,530 Customer accounts 1,149,483 1,140,548 1,138,196 1,132,345 1,138,620 Repurchase agreements - non‐trading 160,850 169,446 170,342 171,473 161,204 Debt securities in issue - non‐trading 211,229 208,339 205,192 191,204 183,434 Other interest‐bearing liabilities 59,980 58,746 59,266 59,671 53,731 Total interest‐bearing liabilities 1,634,057 1,629,116 1,624,195 1,606,356 1,581,519 Non‐interest bearing current accounts 227,651 226,940 228,524 231,918 211,815 Interest expense during period Deposits by banks 702 579 370 187 506 Customer accounts 11,238 8,516 5,637 2,780 8,287 Repurchase agreements - non‐trading 4,023 3,424 2,320 1,138 3,409 Debt securities in issue - non‐trading 6,522 4,974 3,361 1,576 5,675 Other interest‐bearing liabilities 1,748 1,167 822 395 1,243 Total 24,233 18,660 12,510 6,076 19,120 Net interest margin 1.58% 1.59% 1.61% 1.59% 1.66% 3 HSBC Retail Banking and Wealth Management Quarter ended Year to date 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income 4,144 4,075 4,190 3,965 4,058 16,374 Net fee income 1,161 1,213 1,292 1,206 1,160 4,872 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 42 158 64 78 77 342 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss 1,151 141 505 1,712 (1,429) 3,509 Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 68 2 (2) 157 (49) 225 Other income/(expense) (809) (74) (100) (1,147) 1,293 (2,130) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,757 5,515 5,949 5,971 5,110 23,192 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (401) (450) (238) (302) (339) (1,391) Net operating income 5,356 5,065 5,711 5,669 4,771 21,801 Total operating expenses (3,824) (3,966) (4,131) (3,508) (3,445) (15,429) of which: staff expenses (1,369) (1,260) (1,295) (1,253) (1,187) (5,177) Operating profit 1,532 1,099 1,580 2,161 1,326 6,372 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 5 7 30 13 12 55 Profit before tax 1,537 1,106 1,610 2,174 1,338 6,427 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue (95) (113) - - - (208) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (278) (477) (600) (57) (16) (1,412) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Balance sheet data At At 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 398,515 379,299 379,053 372,142 364,794 398,515 Loans and advances to customers (net) 395,393 376,312 376,126 369,178 361,872 395,393 Total external assets 526,621 499,074 498,045 487,971 476,784 526,621 Customer accounts 689,283 655,592 660,588 653,969 640,924 689,283 Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Cost efficiency ratio 66.4% 71.9% 69.4% 58.8% 67.4% 66.5% Income Statement Data ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 60.6% 62.0% 59.4% 57.8% 67.1% 59.9% Management View of Adjusted Revenue ‐ as originally reported Retail Banking 3,989 3,981 4,002 3,870 3,916 15,842 Current Accounts, saving and deposits 2,425 2,422 2,449 2,197 2,318 9,493 Personal lending 1,564 1,559 1,553 1,673 1,598 6,349 Mortgages 392 379 407 433 415 1,611 Credit cards 705 711 688 789 718 2,893 Other personal lending 467 469 458 451 465 1,845 Wealth Management 1,655 1,476 1,706 1,907 1,129 6,744 Investment distribution 720 839 854 855 672 3,268 Life insurance manufacturing 677 395 590 793 208 2,455 Asset management 258 242 262 259 249 1,021 Other 208 171 241 194 65 814 Total 5,852 5,628 5,949 5,971 5,110 23,400 Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes (47) (109) - - - (156) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (48) (4) - - - (52) Fair value movement on financial instruments - - - - - - Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (180) (469) (559) (56) (17) (1,264) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (98) (8) (41) (1) - (148) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - 4 HSBC Commercial Banking Net interest income Net fee income Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss Other income/(expense) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Net operating income Total operating expenses of which: staff expenses Operating profit/(loss) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures Profit/(loss) before tax Quarter ended 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 $m $m $m $m $m 2,768 2,799 2,853 2,800 2,781 789 832 884 898 829 98 124 91 113 96 6 (21) (6) - (15) 38 11 15 21 (32) (11) 37 57 89 44 3,688 3,782 3,894 3,921 3,703 (276) (413) (248) (247) (444) 3,412 3,369 3,646 3,674 3,259 (4,740) (1,765) (1,662) (1,662) (1,574) (644) (620) (634) (618) (579) (1,328) 1,604 1,984 2,012 1,685 - - - - - (1,328) 1,604 1,984 2,012 1,685 Year to date 31 Dec 2019 $m 11,220 3,403 426 (21) 85 172 15,285 (1,184) 14,101 (9,829) (2,516) 4,272 - 4,272 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue 2 (9) - - 7 ECL - - - - - Operating expenses (2,983) (19) (22) (4) 8 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - Balance sheet data At 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 350,603 345,911 351,838 344,198 337,660 Loans and advances to customers (net) 346,060 341,339 347,387 339,729 333,162 Total external assets 367,509 370,337 377,142 368,591 360,216 Customer accounts 386,522 353,037 358,735 349,352 357,596 Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Cost efficiency ratio 128.5% 46.7% 42.7% 42.4% 42.5% Income statement Metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 47.7% 46.1% 42.1% 42.3% 42.8% Management View of Adjusted Revenue ‐ as originally reported Global Trade and Receivables Finance1 432 464 470 468 449 Credit and Lending 1,328 1,367 1,385 1,360 1,335 Global Liquidity and Cash Management 1,425 1,506 1,540 1,508 1,525 Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 501 454 499 585 387 Total 3,686 3,791 3,894 3,921 3,696 Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes 3 (9) - - 7 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments - - - - - Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - (1) (1) (2) (3) Customer redress programmes (2) (16) 1 - 11 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - Goodwill impairment (2,956) - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (24) (3) (22) (2) - Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - (7) - (3,028) - At 31 Dec 2019 350,603 346,060 367,509 386,522 64.3% 44.5% 1,834 5,440 5,979 2,039 15,292 (6) - - (4) (17) - (2,956) - (51) - 1. With effect from the third quarter of 2019, a change in the transfer pricing of Acceptances within GTRF resulted in a reduction in revenue for GTRF, offset in Other, leaving CMB quarterly revenue unchanged. All prior quarters have be re‐presented on the revised basis. 5 HSBC Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income 1,378 1,363 1,439 1,422 1,432 5,602 Net fee income 815 739 742 757 657 3,053 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 1,375 1,199 1,468 1,518 480 5,560 Net income from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss - - - - - - Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 84 140 104 65 225 393 Other income/(expense) 44 67 (132) 253 318 232 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,696 3,508 3,621 4,015 3,112 14,840 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (32) (26) (55) (40) (64) (153) Net operating income 3,664 3,482 3,566 3,975 3,048 14,687 Total operating expenses2 (6,483) (2,249) (2,468) (2,440) (2,271) (13,640) of which: staff expenses (1,003) (870) (1,069) (1,038) (900) (3,980) Operating profit/(loss) (2,819) 1,233 1,098 1,535 777 1,047 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (2,819) 1,233 1,098 1,535 777 1,047 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue (44) 38 (17) (53) 49 (76) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (4,057) (45) (70) (51) 29 (4,223) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Balance sheet data At At 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 247,198 253,353 251,803 253,185 246,070 247,198 Loans and advances to customers (net) 246,266 252,462 250,790 252,180 244,978 246,266 Total external assets 1,066,584 1,131,673 1,120,235 1,077,505 1,012,272 1,066,584 Customer accounts 292,284 295,900 289,950 281,462 290,914 292,284 Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Cost efficiency ratio 175.4% 64.1% 68.2% 60.8% 73.0% 91.9% Income Statement Data ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 64.9% 63.5% 65.9% 58.7% 75.1% 63.1% Management View of Adjusted Revenue ‐ as originally reported GLobal Markets 1,247 1,352 1,423 1,741 1,101 5,763 ‐ FICC 1,073 1,145 1,189 1,364 885 4,771 Foreign Exchange 669 713 610 698 603 2,690 Rates 276 300 400 490 208 1,466 Credit 128 132 179 176 74 615 ‐ Equities 174 207 234 377 216 992 Securities Services 518 509 525 478 484 2,030 Global Banking 986 989 996 935 939 3,906 Global Liquidity and Cash Management 674 692 700 687 678 2,753 Global Trade and Receivables Finance1 198 202 202 211 198 813 Principal Investments 45 93 38 84 (60) 260 Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustment 191 (160) (34) 47 (178) 44 Other Revenue (119) (207) (212) (115) (99) (653) Total 3,740 3,470 3,638 4,068 3,063 14,916 Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments (43) 38 (17) (53) 49 (75) Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform (6) (7) (16) (13) (14) (42) Customer redress programmes - (4) 4 - 22 - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Goodwill impairment (3,962) - - - - (3,962) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (86) (35) (58) (38) - (217) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters (2) - - - 21 (2) With effect from the third quarter of 2019, a change in the transfer pricing of Acceptances within GTRF resulted in a reduction in revenue for GTRF, offset in Other, leaving GBM quarterly revenue unchanged. All prior quarters have be re‐presented on the revised basis. Includes the goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Markets cash‐genera ng unit, for which goodwill is monitored on a global basis and has not been reﬂected in the geographical regions' or countries' data. 6 HSBC Global Private Banking Quarter ended Year to date 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income 217 220 225 215 220 877 Net fee income 190 206 194 181 179 771 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 41 51 44 50 26 186 Net income from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss - - - - - - Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss (2) (4) (4) (3) (3) (13) Other income/(expense) 6 (2) 14 7 7 25 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 452 471 473 450 429 1,846 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3 (7) (16) (2) (8) (22) Net operating income 455 464 457 448 421 1,824 Total operating expenses (811) (284) (370) (352) (355) (1,817) of which: staff expenses (179) (158) (178) (169) (146) (684) Operating profit/(loss) (356) 180 87 96 66 7 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (356) 180 87 96 66 7 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - - - - 5 - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (440) 60 (11) (2) 2 (393) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Balance sheet data At At 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 47,714 46,249 45,921 42,597 39,314 47,714 Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,593 46,132 45,806 42,497 39,217 47,593 Total external assets 52,224 52,058 50,757 47,901 43,790 52,224 Customer accounts 62,943 61,464 62,235 64,489 64,658 62,943 Income statement metrics‐ Reported Cost efficiency ratio 179.4% 60.3% 78.2% 78.2% 82.8% 98.4% Income statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 82.1% 73.0% 75.9% 77.8% 84.2% 77.1% Management View of Adjusted Revenue ‐ as originally reported Investment 188 207 198 184 162 777 Lending 110 109 107 97 93 423 Deposit 111 112 119 121 126 463 Other 43 44 49 48 43 184 Total 452 472 473 450 424 1,847 Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - 5 - Fair value movement on financial instruments - - - - - - Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - 2 - Goodwill impairment (431) - - - - (431) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (13) (5) (12) (2) - (32) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters 4 65 1 - - 70 7 HSBC Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income (852) (890) (935) (934) (783) (3,611) Net fee income/(expense) (18) (28) (14) (16) 4 (76) Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 798 1,014 783 1,122 1,367 3,717 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss 3 2 (13) (2) - (10) Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 7 11 74 30 15 122 Other income/(expense) (161) (31) 1,112 (129) (262) 791 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (223) 78 1,007 71 341 933 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment (charges)/recoveries (27) 13 2 6 2 (6) Net operating income/(expense) (250) 91 1,009 77 343 927 Total operating expenses (1,193) 115 (296) (260) (1,499) (1,634) of which: staff expenses (1,350) (1,295) (1,501) (1,499) (1,434) (5,645) Operating profit/(loss) (1,443) 206 713 (183) (1,156) (707) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 513 505 702 579 546 2,299 Profit/(loss) before tax (930) 711 1,415 396 (610) 1,592 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue (140) 173 872 75 70 980 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (211) (118) (124) (45) (285) (498) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Balance sheet data At At 31 Dec 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Mar 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 1,445 1,602 1,537 1,708 2,483 1,445 Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,431 1,589 1,523 1,695 2,467 1,431 Total external assets 702,214 675,205 705,094 677,028 665,062 702,214 Customer accounts 8,083 7,747 8,616 7,239 8,551 8,083 Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Cost efficiency ratio (535.0)% (147.4)% 29.4% 366.2% 439.6% 175.1% Income statement Metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio (1,183.1)% 245.3% 127.4% (5,375.0)% 448.0% (2,417.0)% Management View of Adjusted Revenue ‐ as originally reported Central Treasury (23) 313 269 305 283 864 Of which: Balance Sheet Management 450 626 593 623 635 2,292 Holdings interest expense1,2 (318) (321) (348) (338) (360) (1,325) Valuation differences on long‐term debt and associated swaps (73) 76 93 50 67 146 Other central treasury (82) (68) (69) (30) (59) (249) Legacy Credit 13 (40) (13) (71) (12) (111) Other1 (73) (367) (121) (238) - (799) Of which Argentina hyperinflation 30 (132) 14 (56) 73 (144) Total2 (83) (94) 135 (4) 271 (46) Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (7) - 827 - 24 820 Fair value movement on financial instruments (133) 173 45 75 46 160 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform (27) (26) (21) (38) (45) (112) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - (228) - Restructuring and other related costs (178) (90) (104) (7) (15) (379) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters (6) (2) 1 - 3 (7) 1 With effect from 3Q19, we have changed the presentation of interest expense on certain derivatives from Other to Holdings Interest Expense. Total Corporate Centre quarterly revenue is unchanged. 2 All quarters have been re‐presented for all three of these changes. 8 HSBC Europe Quarter ended 31 Dec 2019 Quarter ended 30 Sep 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 1,056 840 218 91 (856) 1,349 963 830 233 95 (1,179) 942 Net fee income/(expense) 350 335 169 89 (20) 923 362 321 134 83 (24) 876 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 9 - 565 10 205 789 (3) 14 329 11 807 1,158 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss 392 - - - 1 393 208 - - - (1) 207 Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 47 29 110 - 280 466 4 - 169 - 281 454 Other income/(expense) 220 301 173 4 (45) 653 32 152 131 (4) 281 592 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,074 1,505 1,235 194 (435) 4,573 1,566 1,317 996 185 165 4,229 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (84) (67) 2 1 20 (128) (124) (174) 25 (4) 5 (272) Net operating income/(expense) 1,990 1,438 1,237 195 (415) 4,445 1,442 1,143 1,021 181 170 3,957 Total operating expenses (1,932) (3,518) (1,404) (185) (1,084) (8,123) (2,000) (859) (1,156) (112) (264) (4,391) of which: staff expenses (477) (253) (487) (78) (498) (1,793) (400) (238) (372) (70) (411) (1,491) Operating profit/(loss) 58 (2,080) (167) 10 (1,499) (3,678) (558) 284 (135) 69 (94) (434) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - (30) (30) - - - - 11 11 Profit/(loss) before tax 58 (2,080) (167) 10 (1,529) (3,708) (558) 284 (135) 69 (83) (423) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue (46) 3 (24) - (134) (201) (109) (9) 16 - 173 71 ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (253) (2,544) (74) (7) (120) (2,998) (470) (18) (34) 61 (86) (547) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 31 Dec 2019 At 30 Sep 2019 Balance sheet data Loans and advances to customers (gross) 181,403 123,110 71,192 20,514 1,245 397,464 166,711 119,669 74,140 18,816 1,289 380,625 Loans and advances to customers (net) 180,241 121,238 70,742 20,396 1,233 393,850 165,674 117,801 73,698 18,704 1,275 377,152 Total external assets 220,325 123,845 559,591 23,610 246,755 1,174,126 204,015 122,479 575,839 22,128 240,146 1,164,607 Customer accounts 219,531 148,334 124,131 31,159 5,563 528,718 203,243 133,647 126,593 28,500 4,891 496,874 Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Cost efficiency ratio 93.2% 233.8% 113.7% 95.4% (249.2)% 177.6% 127.7% 65.2% 116.1% 60.5% 160.0% 103.8% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 79.2% 64.8% 105.6% 91.8% (320.3)% 107.4% 91.3% 63.4% 114.5% 93.5% (2,225.0)% 92.4% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes (48) 3 - - - (45) (109) (9) - - - (118) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - (24) - (135) (159) - - 16 - 173 189 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - - (6) - (25) (31) - (1) (7) - (24) (32) Customer redress programmes (180) (2) - - - (182) (469) (16) (4) - - (489) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - (2,521) - - - (2,521) - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (73) (20) (67) (10) (89) (259) (1) (1) (23) (4) (60) (89) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - (2) 3 (5) (4) - - - 65 (2) 63 9 HSBC Europe Quarter ended 30 Jun 2019 Quarter ended 31 Mar 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 1,086 874 248 93 (516) 1,785 1,103 878 231 90 (777) 1,525 Net fee income/(expense) 409 370 109 81 (11) 958 334 348 162 78 (11) 911 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 1 4 738 10 (122) 631 (23) 14 588 8 620 1,207 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, 324 - - - (15) 309 747 - - - - 747 measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or (19) 10 128 - 186 305 105 19 100 - 67 291 loss Other income/(expense) (3) 64 (70) 10 660 661 (591) 25 318 4 168 (76) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,798 1,322 1,153 194 182 4,649 1,675 1,284 1,399 180 67 4,605 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (88) (102) (33) (16) 4 (235) (83) (176) (48) (3) 7 (303) Net operating income/(expense) 1,710 1,220 1,120 178 186 4,414 1,592 1,108 1,351 177 74 4,302 Total operating expenses (2,058) (723) (1,319) (184) (642) (4,926) (1,505) (696) (1,324) (179) (614) (4,318) of which: staff expenses (430) (238) (489) (83) (520) (1,760) (422) (236) (462) (78) (508) (1,706) Operating profit/(loss) (348) 497 (199) (6) (456) (512) 87 412 27 (2) (540) (16) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - 5 5 - - - - 2 2 Profit/(loss) before tax (348) 497 (199) (6) (451) (507) 87 412 27 (2) (538) (14) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - - (7) - 54 47 - - (21) - 81 60 ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (588) (12) (47) (11) (89) (747) (56) (3) (42) (2) (40) (143) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 30 Jun 2019 At 31 Mar 2019 Balance sheet data Loans and advances to customers (gross) 169,196 122,946 74,208 19,241 1,336 386,927 169,024 122,552 76,286 18,398 1,485 387,745 Loans and advances to customers (net) 168,201 121,098 73,613 19,129 1,322 383,363 168,041 120,583 75,732 18,302 1,471 384,129 Total external assets 207,459 126,439 554,789 22,213 248,538 1,159,438 206,728 125,626 536,617 21,630 229,999 1,120,600 Customer accounts 207,157 136,183 125,575 30,742 4,729 504,386 207,681 136,920 127,205 31,687 3,966 507,459 Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Cost efficiency ratio 114.5% 54.7% 114.4% 94.8% 352.7% 106.0% 89.9% 54.2% 94.6% 99.4% 916.4% 93.8% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 81.8% 53.8% 109.7% 89.2% 432.0% 90.8% 86.5% 54.0% 90.3% 98.3% (4,100.0)% 91.9% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - (7) - 54 47 - - (21) - 81 60 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - (1) (16) - (22) (39) - (2) (13) - (37) (52) Customer redress programmes (559) 1 4 - - (554) (56) - - - - (56) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (29) (12) (35) (11) (68) (155) - (1) (28) (2) (4) (35) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - 1 1 - - - - - - 10 HSBC Europe Quarter ended 31 Dec 2018 Year to date 31 Dec 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 1,121 873 258 92 (715) 1,629 4,208 3,422 930 369 (3,328) 5,601 Net fee income/(expense) 386 346 112 78 (12) 910 1,455 1,374 574 331 (66) 3,668 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 25 4 (101) 9 957 894 (16) 32 2,220 39 1,510 3,785 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, (752) - - - - (752) 1,671 - - - (15) 1,656 measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or (60) (32) 244 - (247) (95) 137 58 507 - 814 1,516 loss Other income/(expense) 837 67 370 3 134 1,411 (342) 542 552 14 1,064 1,830 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,557 1,258 883 182 117 3,997 7,113 5,428 4,783 753 (21) 18,056 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (157) (217) (56) (6) 13 (423) (379) (519) (54) (22) 36 (938) Net operating income/(expense) 1,400 1,041 827 176 130 3,574 6,734 4,909 4,729 731 15 17,118 Total operating expenses (1,433) (649) (1,240) (186) (1,629) (5,137) (7,495) (5,796) (5,203) (660) (2,604) (21,758) of which: staff expenses (396) (224) (427) (74) (608) (1,729) (1,729) (965) (1,810) (309) (1,937) (6,750) Operating profit/(loss) (33) 392 (413) (10) (1,499) (1,563) (761) (887) (474) 71 (2,589) (4,640) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - 4 4 - - - - (12) (12) Profit/(loss) before tax (33) 392 (413) (10) (1,495) (1,559) (761) (887) (474) 71 (2,601) (4,652) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - 7 22 5 68 102 (155) (6) (36) - 174 (23) ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (15) 8 29 1 (272) (249) (1,367) (2,577) (197) 41 (335) (4,435) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 31 Dec 2018 At 31 Dec 2019 Balance sheet data Loans and advances to customers (gross) 165,063 119,478 71,632 18,197 2,301 376,671 181,403 123,110 71,192 20,514 1,245 397,464 Loans and advances to customers (net) 164,112 117,544 71,031 18,103 2,286 373,076 180,241 121,238 70,742 20,396 1,233 393,850 Total external assets 201,790 122,802 499,112 21,313 215,878 1,060,895 220,325 123,845 559,591 23,610 246,755 1,174,126 Customer accounts 202,207 134,905 130,033 31,408 4,601 503,154 219,531 148,334 124,131 31,159 5,563 528,718 Income statement Metrics ‐ Reported Cost efficiency ratio 92.0% 51.6% 140.4% 102.2% 1,392.3% 128.5% 105.4% 106.8% 108.8% 87.6% (12,400.0)% 120.5% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 91.1% 52.5% 147.4% 105.6% 2,769.4% 125.5% 84.3% 59.2% 103.9% 93.1% (1,163.6)% 95.8% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - 7 - - - 7 (157) (6) - - - (163) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - 5 - 5 - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - 22 - 68 90 - - (36) - 173 137 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform 1 (3) (14) - (41) (57) - (4) (42) - (108) (154) Customer redress programmes (16) 11 21 - - 16 (1,264) (17) - - - (1,281) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - 2 - 2 - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - (2,521) - - - (2,521) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - (228) (228) - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - (6) (6) (103) (34) (153) (27) (221) (538) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - 22 (1) 3 24 - - (2) 68 (6) 60 11 HSBC HSBC UK UK ring‐fenced bank Quarter ended 31 Dec 2019 Quarter ended 30 Sep 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 858 613 (4) 33 10 1,510 762 591 2 33 17 1,405 Net fee income/(expense) 211 232 (66) 10 (4) 383 205 213 (41) 13 (4) 386 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 8 (4) 127 1 (1) 131 17 6 90 1 (2) 112 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss - - - - - - - - - - - - Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss - 1 - - - 1 - 1 - - - 1 Other income 6 8 - 7 16 37 7 8 - 3 5 23 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,083 850 57 51 21 2,062 991 819 51 50 16 1,927 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (82) (19) - (1) - (102) (118) (128) - (3) - (249) Net operating income 1,001 831 57 50 21 1,960 873 691 51 47 16 1,678 Total operating expenses (962) (414) (35) (41) 18 (1,434) (1,207) (421) (38) (42) 7 (1,701) of which: staff expenses (240) (115) (5) (14) 59 (315) (186) (111) (2) (15) 44 (270) Operating profit 39 417 22 9 39 526 (334) 270 13 5 23 (23) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - Profit before tax 39 417 22 9 39 526 (334) 270 13 5 23 (23) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue (45) 3 - - - (42) (109) (9) - - - (118) ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (226) (5) - (1) (19) (251) (467) (15) - - (18) (500) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 31 Dec 2019 At 30 Sep 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) 151,302 86,475 - 5,755 705 244,237 138,212 82,492 - 5,420 682 226,806 Loans and advances to customers (net) 150,366 85,272 - 5,675 705 242,018 137,401 81,302 - 5,346 681 224,730 Total external assets 154,171 87,935 65 6,232 90,239 338,642 141,015 83,742 29 5,894 82,564 313,244 Customer accounts 178,135 99,544 - 7,828 348 285,855 163,826 90,334 - 7,692 274 262,126 Income Statement Metrics Cost efficiency ratio 88.8% 48.7% 61.4% 80.4% (85.7)% 69.5% 121.8% 51.4% 74.5% 84.0% (43.8)% 88.3% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 65.2% 48.3% 61.4% 78.4% (176.2)% 56.2% 67.3% 49.0% 74.5% 84.0% (156.3)% 58.7% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes (45) 3 - - - (42) (109) (9) - - - (118) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (180) (2) - - - (182) (469) (15) - - - (484) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (46) (3) - (1) (19) (69) 2 - - - (18) (16) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 HSBC HSBC UK UK ring‐fenced bank Quarter ended 30 Jun 2019 Quarter ended 31 Mar 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 876 638 2 34 14 1,564 894 643 - 35 16 1,588 Net fee income/(expense) 243 254 (62) 11 (2) 444 182 226 (61) 10 (2) 355 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 14 1 114 1 1 131 9 1 123 1 3 137 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, - - - - - - - - - - - - measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or - (1) - - - (1) - 1 - - - 1 loss Other income 1 10 - 4 13 28 1 8 - 5 24 38 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,134 902 54 50 26 2,166 1,086 879 62 51 41 2,119 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (88) (78) - (18) - (184) (87) (156) - (2) - (245) Net operating income 1,046 824 54 32 26 1,982 999 723 62 49 41 1,874 Total operating expenses (1,352) (391) (36) (38) (8) (1,825) (799) (346) (45) (41) - (1,231) of which: staff expenses (227) (122) (3) (15) 45 (322) (199) (115) (4) (16) 48 (286) Operating profit (306) 433 18 (6) 18 157 200 377 17 8 41 643 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - Profit before tax (306) 433 18 (6) 18 157 200 377 17 8 41 643 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - - - - - - - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (586) (11) - - (18) (615) (56) - - - (1) (57) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 30 Jun 2019 At 31 Mar 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) 140,353 84,365 - 5,561 764 231,043 141,068 85,693 - 5,574 918 233,253 Loans and advances to customers (net) 139,614 83,220 - 5,487 764 229,085 140,325 84,507 - 5,517 918 231,267 Total external assets 143,404 85,990 22 6,040 79,836 315,292 144,146 87,419 80 6,075 78,297 316,017 Customer accounts 167,167 90,210 - 7,191 107 264,675 168,841 90,406 - 7,173 48 266,468 Income Statement Metrics Cost efficiency ratio 119.2% 43.3% 66.7% 76.0% 30.8% 84.3% 73.6% 39.4% 72.6% 80.4% -% 58.1% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 67.5% 42.1% 66.7% 76.0% (38.5)% 55.9% 68.4% 39.4% 72.6% 80.4% (2.4)% 55.4% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - - - - - (1) (1) Customer redress programmes (559) - - - - (559) (56) - - - - (56) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (27) (11) - - (18) (56) - - - - - - Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - - - - - - - 13 HSBC HSBC UK UK ring‐fenced bank Quarter ended 31 Dec 2018 Year to date 31 Dec 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 900 645 (3) 35 9 1,586 3,390 2,485 - 135 57 6,067 Net fee income/(expense) 224 240 (65) 9 12 420 841 925 (230) 44 (12) 1,568 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 6 1 116 1 (4) 120 48 4 454 4 1 511 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, - - - - - - - - - - - - measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or 1 (2) - - - (1) - 2 - - - 2 loss Other income (6) 22 - 3 12 31 15 34 - 19 58 126 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,125 906 48 48 29 2,156 4,294 3,450 224 202 104 8,274 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (152) (183) - (7) - (342) (375) (381) - (24) - (780) Net operating income 973 723 48 41 29 1,814 3,919 3,069 224 178 104 7,494 Total operating expenses (746) (327) (48) (34) (205) (1,360) (4,320) (1,572) (154) (162) 17 (6,191) of which: staff expenses (192) (108) (4) (12) (186) (502) (852) (463) (14) (60) 196 (1,193) Operating profit 227 396 - 7 (176) 454 (401) 1,497 70 16 121 1,303 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - Profit before tax 227 396 - 7 (176) 454 (401) 1,497 70 16 121 1,303 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - 6 - - - 6 (154) (6) - - - (160) ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (15) 10 - - (235) (240) (1,335) (31) - (1) (56) (1,423) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 31 Dec 2018 At 31 Dec 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) 136,814 81,602 - 5,506 1,135 225,057 151,302 86,475 - 5,755 705 244,237 Loans and advances to customers (net) 136,119 80,489 - 5,451 1,135 223,194 150,366 85,272 - 5,675 705 242,018 Total external assets 139,741 83,174 179 5,979 74,374 303,447 154,171 87,935 65 6,232 90,239 338,642 Customer accounts 163,952 90,583 - 6,816 184 261,535 178,135 99,544 - 7,828 348 285,855 Income Statement Metrics Cost efficiency ratio 66.3% 36.1% 100.0% 70.8% 706.9% 63.1% 100.6% 45.6% 68.8% 80.2% (16.3)% 74.8% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 65.0% 37.4% 100.0% 70.8% (103.4)% 52.1% 67.1% 44.6% 68.8% 79.7% (70.2)% 56.5% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - 6 - - - 6 (154) (6) - - - (160) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform 1 (1) - - (3) (3) - - - - (1) (1) Customer redress programmes (16) 11 - - - (5) (1,264) (17) - - - (1,281) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - (232) (232) - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - (71) (14) - (1) (55) (141) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - - - - - - - 14 HSBC HSBC Bank Non ring‐fenced bank Quarter ended 31 Dec 2019 Quarter ended 30 Sep 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 200 226 214 26 (165) 501 203 239 226 28 (175) 521 Net fee income/(expense) 78 103 235 38 (10) 444 90 107 175 31 (7) 396 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis (4) 5 475 2 197 675 (17) 8 245 3 164 403 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss 392 - - - 1 393 208 - - - (1) 207 Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 36 28 110 - 8 182 3 (1) 169 - 5 176 Other income/(expense) (206) 6 144 3 (47) (100) (268) 6 154 (6) (13) (127) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 496 368 1,178 69 (16) 2,095 219 359 969 56 (27) 1,576 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (2) (48) 2 1 19 (28) (6) (45) 25 - 3 (23) Net operating income 494 320 1,180 70 3 2,067 213 314 994 56 (24) 1,553 Total operating expenses (266) (198) (1,188) (48) (109) (1,809) (296) (203) (1,042) (46) (35) (1,622) of which: staff expenses (114) (72) (384) (18) (165) (753) (111) (75) (294) (16) (118) (614) Operating profit/(loss) 228 122 (8) 22 (106) 258 (83) 111 (48) 10 (59) (69) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - (29) (29) - - - - 10 10 Profit/(loss) before tax 228 122 (8) 22 (135) 229 (83) 111 (48) 10 (49) (59) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue (1) - (24) - 1 (24) - - 16 - (1) 15 ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (16) (6) (71) (3) (63) (159) (1) - (37) (1) (26) (65) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 31 Dec 2019 At 30 Sep 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) 30,100 36,635 71,192 5,680 541 144,148 28,499 37,177 74,140 5,083 607 145,506 Loans and advances to customers (net) 29,875 35,966 70,742 5,665 527 142,775 28,273 36,499 73,698 5,067 595 144,132 Total external assets 64,689 38,168 558,111 6,113 132,811 799,892 61,594 38,493 574,395 5,526 134,409 814,417 Customer accounts 41,395 48,789 124,131 9,915 5,129 229,359 39,417 43,313 126,593 9,835 4,533 223,691 Income Statement Metrics Cost efficiency ratio 53.6% 53.8% 100.8% 69.6% (681.3)% 86.3% 135.2% 56.5% 107.5% 82.1% (129.6)% 102.9% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 50.3% 52.2% 92.9% 65.2% (270.6)% 77.9% 134.7% 56.5% 105.5% 80.4% (34.6)% 99.7% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes (1) - - - - (1) - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - (24) - 1 (23) - - 16 - (1) 15 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - - (4) - (11) (15) - (1) (10) - (10) (21) Customer redress programmes (1) - - - - (1) - 1 (4) - - (3) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (16) (6) (65) (3) (45) (135) (1) - (24) (1) (13) (39) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - (2) - (6) (8) - - - - (2) (2) 15 HSBC HSBC Bank Non ring‐fenced bank Quarter ended 30 Jun 2019 Quarter ended 31 Mar 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 213 236 242 26 (220) 497 212 236 229 23 (331) 369 Net fee income/(expense) 99 116 171 32 (5) 413 89 122 222 32 - 465 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis (12) 3 428 2 222 643 (33) 13 668 2 268 918 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, 324 - - - (15) 309 747 - - - - 747 measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or (26) 11 128 - 28 141 82 18 100 - - 200 loss Other income/(expense) (178) 11 159 2 30 24 (772) 2 143 (3) (34) (664) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 420 377 1,128 62 40 2,027 325 391 1,362 54 (97) 2,035 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (24) (33) - 4 (53) 5 (21) (48) - 8 (56) Net operating income 420 353 1,095 62 44 1,974 330 370 1,314 54 (89) 1,979 Total operating expenses (296) (196) (1,224) (47) (108) (1,871) (343) (219) (1,177) (47) (106) (1,892) of which: staff expenses (107) (74) (395) (17) (148) (741) (116) (78) (375) (16) (150) (735) Operating profit/(loss) 124 157 (129) 15 (64) 103 (13) 151 137 7 (195) 87 Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - 4 4 - - - - 2 2 Profit/(loss) before tax 124 157 (129) 15 (60) 107 (13) 151 137 7 (193) 89 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - - (7) - 3 (4) - - (21) - - (21) ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (2) (2) (41) (2) (35) (82) - (3) (39) - (31) (73) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 30 Jun 2019 At 31 Mar 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) 28,843 38,581 74,208 5,088 572 147,292 27,956 36,859 76,286 4,706 567 146,374 Loans and advances to customers (net) 28,587 37,878 73,613 5,073 558 145,709 27,716 36,076 75,732 4,690 554 144,768 Total external assets 62,613 40,181 553,271 5,569 147,905 809,539 60,863 37,945 535,121 5,155 142,315 781,399 Customer accounts 39,990 45,973 125,575 11,848 4,538 227,924 38,840 46,514 127,205 11,522 3,838 227,919 Income Statement Metrics Cost efficiency ratio 70.5% 52.0% 108.5% 75.8% 270.0% 92.3% 105.5% 56.0% 86.4% 87.0% (109.3)% 93.0% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 70.0% 51.5% 104.2% 72.6% 197.3% 88.1% 105.5% 55.2% 82.3% 87.0% (77.3)% 88.5% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - (7) - 3 (4) - - (21) - - (21) Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - (1) (12) - (17) (30) - (2) (11) - (31) (44) Customer redress programmes - - 4 - - 4 - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (1) (1) (33) (2) (20) (57) - (1) (28) - (1) (30) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - 1 1 - - - - - - 16 HSBC HSBC Bank Non ring‐fenced bank Quarter ended 31 Dec 2018 Year to date 31 Dec 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) 224 227 258 26 (321) 414 828 937 911 103 (891) 1,888 Net fee income/(expense) 93 106 285 31 (14) 501 356 448 803 133 (22) 1,718 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 16 3 (65) 2 310 266 (66) 29 1,816 9 851 2,639 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, (723) - - - - (723) 1,671 - - - (15) 1,656 measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or (60) (30) 244 - (4) 150 95 56 507 - 41 699 loss Other income/(expense) 693 32 154 (4) 18 893 (1,424) 25 600 (4) (64) (867) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 243 338 876 55 (11) 1,501 1,460 1,495 4,637 241 (100) 7,733 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (5) (34) (56) (1) 14 (82) (3) (138) (54) 1 34 (160) Net operating income 238 304 820 54 3 1,419 1,457 1,357 4,583 242 (66) 7,573 Total operating expenses (304) (199) (1,107) (42) (114) (1,766) (1,201) (816) (4,631) (188) (358) (7,194) of which: staff expenses (113) (77) (347) (15) (150) (702) (448) (299) (1,448) (67) (581) (2,843) Operating profit/(loss) (66) 105 (287) 12 (111) (347) 256 541 (48) 54 (424) 379 Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - 4 4 - - - - (13) (13) Profit/(loss) before tax (66) 105 (287) 12 (107) (343) 256 541 (48) 54 (437) 366 Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - - 21 - (1) 20 (1) - (36) - 3 (34) ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses - (2) 31 - (24) 5 (19) (11) (188) (6) (155) (379) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 31 Dec 2018 At 31 Dec 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) 28,250 37,876 71,632 4,538 1,165 143,461 30,100 36,635 71,192 5,680 541 144,148 Loans and advances to customers (net) 27,993 37,055 71,031 4,522 1,151 141,751 29,875 35,966 70,742 5,665 527 142,775 Total external assets 60,239 39,357 497,425 5,000 128,071 730,093 64,689 38,168 558,111 6,113 132,811 799,892 Customer accounts 38,255 44,322 130,033 8,297 4,337 225,243 41,395 48,789 124,131 9,915 5,129 229,359 Income Statement Metrics Cost efficiency ratio 125.1% 58.9% 126.4% 76.4% (1,036.4)% 117.7% 82.3% 54.6% 99.9% 78.0% (358.0)% 93.0% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 125.1% 58.3% 133.1% 76.4% (900.0)% 119.6% 80.9% 53.8% 95.1% 75.5% (197.1)% 87.7% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - (1) - - - - (1) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - 21 - (1) 20 - - (36) - 3 (33) Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - (2) (11) - (23) (36) - (4) (37) - (69) (110) Customer redress programmes - - 22 - - 22 (1) 1 - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - 3 3 - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - (7) (7) (18) (8) (150) (6) (79) (261) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - 20 - 3 23 - - (2) - (7) (9) 17 HSBC Europe ‐ other Quarter ended 31 Dec 2019 Quarter ended 30 Sep 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) (2) - 8 32 (701) (663) (1) - 5 34 (1,021) (983) Net fee income/(expense) 60 - - 41 (5) 96 67 - - 39 (12) 94 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 5 - (38) 6 11 (16) (3) - (6) 8 644 643 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, measured at fair value through profit or loss - - - - - - - - - - - - Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 11 - - - 271 282 1 - - - 276 277 Other income/(expense) 421 286 29 (5) (14) 717 293 138 (23) (2) 291 697 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 495 286 (1) 74 (438) 416 357 138 (24) 79 178 728 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - 1 - 1 - - - (1) 1 - Net operating income/(expense) 495 286 (1) 75 (438) 417 357 138 (24) 78 179 728 Total operating expenses (704) (2,906) (181) (97) (994) (4,882) (499) (236) (75) (25) (235) (1,070) of which: staff expenses (123) (66) (98) (45) (393) (725) (103) (51) (76) (38) (339) (607) Operating profit/(loss) (209) (2,620) (182) (22) (1,432) (4,465) (142) (98) (99) 53 (56) (342) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - (2) (2) - - - - 1 1 Profit/(loss) before tax (209) (2,620) (182) (22) (1,434) (4,467) (142) (98) (99) 53 (55) (341) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - - - - (135) (135) - - - - 174 174 ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (11) (2,533) (3) (3) (38) (2,588) (2) (2) 3 63 (43) 19 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 31 Dec 2019 At 30 Sep 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - 9,079 - 9,079 - - - 8,313 - 8,313 Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - 9,055 - 9,055 - - - 8,291 - 8,291 Total external assets 1,466 (2,259) 1,416 11,266 23,704 35,593 1,405 244 1,415 10,708 23,174 36,946 Customer accounts - - - 13,416 86 13,502 - - - 10,973 83 11,056 Income Statement Metrics Cost efficiency ratio 142.2% 1,016.1% (18,100.0)% 131.1% (226.9)% 1,173.6% 139.8% 171.0% (312.5)% 31.6% 132.0% 147.0% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 140.0% 130.4% (17,800.0)% 127.0% (315.5)% 416.3% 139.2% 169.6% (325.0)% 111.4% 4,800.0% 196.6% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - (135) (135) - - - - 174 174 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - - (1) - (14) (15) - - 3 - (14) (11) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - - (1) - - - (1) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - (2,521) - - - (2,521) - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (11) (12) (2) (6) (24) (55) (2) (1) - (2) (29) (34) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - 3 - 3 - - - 65 - 65 18 HSBC Europe ‐ other Quarter ended 30 Jun 2019 Quarter ended 31 Mar 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) (3) - 4 33 (310) (276) (3) - 2 32 (464) (433) Net fee income/(expense) 67 - - 38 (4) 101 64 - - 36 (9) 91 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis (1) - 196 7 (345) (143) - - (203) 5 350 152 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, - - - - - - - - - - - - measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or 7 - - - 158 165 23 - - - 67 90 loss Other income/(expense) 174 43 (229) 4 617 609 181 16 175 1 176 549 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 244 43 (29) 82 116 456 265 16 (26) 74 120 449 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - 2 - 2 - - - (1) - (1) Net operating income/(expense) 244 43 (29) 84 116 458 265 16 (26) 73 120 448 Total operating expenses (410) (136) (59) (99) (526) (1,230) (363) (130) (102) (90) (508) (1,193) of which: staff expenses (96) (42) (91) (51) (417) (697) (106) (43) (84) (47) (404) (684) Operating profit/(loss) (166) (93) (88) (15) (410) (772) (98) (114) (128) (17) (388) (745) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - 1 1 - - - - 1 1 Profit/(loss) before tax (166) (93) (88) (15) (409) (771) (98) (114) (128) (17) (387) (744) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - - - - 51 51 - - - - 80 80 ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses - 1 (6) (9) (36) (50) - - (3) (2) (7) (12) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 30 Jun 2019 At 31 Mar 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - 8,592 - 8,592 - - - 8,117 - 8,117 Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - 8,569 - 8,569 - - - 8,095 - 8,095 Total external assets 1,442 268 1,496 10,604 20,797 34,607 1,718 262 1,416 10,400 9,389 23,185 Customer accounts - - - 11,703 84 11,787 - - - 12,992 82 13,074 Income Statement Metrics Cost efficiency ratio 168.0% 316.3% (203.4)% 120.7% 453.4% 269.7% 137.0% 812.5% (392.3)% 121.6% 423.3% 265.7% Income Statement metrics ‐ Adjusted as originally reported Adjusted cost efficiency ratio 168.0% 318.6% (182.8)% 109.8% 753.8% 291.4% 137.0% 812.5% (380.8)% 118.9% 1,252.5% 320.1% Revenue Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - 51 51 - - - - 80 80 Operating expenses Significant items Costs of structural reform - - (4) - (5) (9) - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - 1 - - - 1 - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - - - - - Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - - (2) (2) (4) Restructuring and other related costs - - (2) (9) (31) (42) - - - - - - Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - - - (3) (2) (7) (12) 19 HSBC Europe ‐ other Quarter ended 31 Dec 2018 Year to date 31 Dec 2019 Retail Global Retail Global Banking Banking Global Banking Banking Global and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate and Wealth Commercial and Private Corporate Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total Management Banking Markets Banking Centre Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Net interest income/(expense) (3) - 3 32 (401) (369) (9) - 19 131 (2,496) (2,355) Net fee income/(expense) 68 - - 38 (9) 97 258 - - 154 (30) 382 Net income from financial instruments held for trading or managed on a fair value basis 2 - (260) 6 652 400 1 - (51) 26 660 636 Net income/(expense) from assets and liabilities of insurance businesses, including related derivatives, (28) - - - - (28) - - - - - - measured at fair value through profit or loss Changes in fair value of other financial instruments mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or (1) - - - (243) (244) 42 - - - 772 814 loss Other income/(expense) 153 13 215 4 98 483 1,069 483 (48) (2) 1,070 2,572 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 191 13 (42) 80 97 339 1,361 483 (80) 309 (24) 2,049 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - 1 (1) - - - - 1 1 2 Net operating income/(expense) 191 13 (42) 81 96 339 1,361 483 (80) 310 (23) 2,051 Total operating expenses (382) (123) (85) (110) (1,310) (2,010) (1,976) (3,408) (417) (311) (2,263) (8,375) of which: staff expenses (91) (39) (76) (47) (272) (525) (428) (202) (349) (181) (1,553) (2,713) Operating profit/(loss) (191) (110) (127) (29) (1,214) (1,671) (615) (2,925) (497) (1) (2,286) (6,324) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - 1 1 Profit/(loss) before tax (191) (110) (127) (29) (1,214) (1,671) (615) (2,925) (497) (1) (2,285) (6,323) Significant items ‐ Totals Revenue - - - 5 69 74 - - - - 170 170 ECL - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating expenses - - (3) - (15) (18) (13) (2,534) (9) 49 (124) (2,631) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - - - - - At 31 Dec 2018 At 31 Dec 2019 Balance sheet data $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - 8,153 - 8,153 - - - 9,079 - 9,079 Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - 8,131 - 8,131 - - - 9,055 - 9,055 Total external assets 1,810 271 1,508 10,333 13,433