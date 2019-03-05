HSBC : Annual Report and Accounts 2018 (with employee share plans) - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange – English

HSBC Holdings plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2018
Connecting customers to opportunities
HSBC aims to be where the growth is, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and ultimately helping people to fulﬁl their hopes and realise their ambitions.
Our global marketing campaign explores how HSBC helps people prosper. The Group's iconic hexagon becomes a lens through which to look at the world, showing how we help individuals, businesses and communities to grow and ﬂourish. This includes our commitment to the development of renewable energy sources that can support the global transition to a low-carbon economy. We have pledged to provide $100 billion in sustainable ﬁnancing and investments by 2025.
We are investing in digital technology to improve the service we provide to our customers. Our award-winning mobile apps are one of the ways we help them manage their money more quickly, conveniently and safely. This picture was taken by Terry Tam, who works for HSBC as an IT developer.
1
Our international network, access to high-growth markets and balance sheet strength help us deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.
Strategic Report
Highlights
For year ended 31 Dec 2018
Reported proﬁt before tax ($bn)
Adjusted proﬁt before tax($bn)
Reported revenue ($bn)
2018 19.9 2018 21.7 2018 53.8
17.2 2017 7.1 2016
21.1 2017 51.4 18.9 2016 48.0
$19.9bn
$21.7bn
$53.8bn
(2017: $17.2bn)
(2017: $21.1bn)
(2017: $51.4bn)
At 31 Dec 2018
Reported risk-weighted assets ($bn)1
Common equity tier 1 ratio (%)1
Total assets ($bn)
2018 2017 2016
865 2018
871 2017
857 2016
14.0 2018 2,558 14.5 2017 2,522 13.6 2016 2,375
$865bn
14.0%
$2,558bn
(2017: $871bn)
(2017: 14.5%)
(2017: $2,522bn)
With assets of $2.6tn at
31 December 2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and ﬁnancial services organisations.
More than
39 million
customers bank with us
We employ around
235,000
people around the world2
We have around
200,000
shareholders in 130 countries and territories
In June 2018, we set out eight strategic priorities against which we committed to tracking our performance until the end of 2020. Below is a selection of highlights from our progress in 2018.
11% 14%
adjusted revenue growth in Asiarevenue growth in transaction bankingpercentage point improvement in employee engagement to 66%
6of
HSBC 'scale markets' improved by two ranks or maintained a top-three rank in customer satisfaction for RBWM
Insurance Asset Management Awards 2018
Best Emerging Markets Manager of the Year
North America's Best Bank for Transaction Services
PWM/The Banker Global Private Banking Awards 2018
Best Private Bank in Hong Kong Best Private Bank in the UK
Top Global Trade Finance Bank
Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2018
Best Global Cash Manager for Corporates Best Global Cash Manager for Financial Institutions
World's Best Bank for Transaction Services World's Best Bank for Corporates
Asia's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance Middle East's Best Bank for Financing
Awards 2018
Most Innovative Investment Bank of the Year
Selected awards and recognitions
Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2019
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2018
The Banker Investment Banking
Our operating model consists of four global businesses and a Corporate Centre, supported by HSBC Operations, Services and Technology, and 11 global functions, including risk, ﬁnance, compliance, legal, marketing and human resources.
Retail Banking and Wealth Management ('RBWM')Commercial Banking ('CMB')
Global Banking and Markets ('GB&M')Global Private Banking ('GPB')
We help 38 million customers across the world to manage their ﬁnances, buy their homes, and save and invest for the future.
Our HSBC Premier and Advance propositions are aimed at mass auent and emerging auent customers who value international connectivity. For customers with simpler banking needs, we oer a full range of products and services reﬂecting local requirements.
We support approximately 1.5 million business customers in 53 countries and territories, ranging from small enterprises focused primarily on their domestic markets, through to large companies operating globally.
We serve approximately 4,100 clients in more than 50 countries and territories. We support major government, corporate and institutional clients worldwide.
We serve high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and families, including those with international banking needs.
Our services include working capital, term loans, payment services and international trade facilitation, as well as expertise in mergers and acquisitions, and access to ﬁnancial markets.
Our product specialists continue to deliver a comprehensive range of transaction banking, ﬁnancing, advisory, capital markets and risk management services.
Services provided include Investment Management, which includes advisory and brokerage services, and Private Wealth Solutions, which comprises trusts and estate planning, to protect and preserve wealth for future generations.
Adjusted proﬁt before tax
$7.1bn
$7.7bn
$6.1bn
$0.3bn
(2017: $6.5bn)
(2017: $6.8bn)
(2017: $5.8bn)
(2017: $0.3bn)
Adjusted risk-weighted assets
$126.9bn
$321.2bn
$281.0bn
$16.8bn
(31 Dec 2017: $118.1bn)
(31 Dec 2017: $289.8bn)
(31 Dec 2017: $293.2bn)
(31 Dec 2017: $15.8bn)
Our global businesses are presented on an adjusted basis, which is consistent with the way in which we assess the performance of our global businesses.