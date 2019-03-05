HSBC : Annual Report and Accounts 2018 (with employee share plans) - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange – English

HSBC Holdings plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2018

Connecting customers to opportunities HSBC aims to be where the growth is, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and ultimately helping people to fulﬁl their hopes and realise their ambitions. Cover image Our global marketing campaign explores how HSBC helps people prosper. The Group's iconic hexagon becomes a lens through which to look at the world, showing how we help individuals, businesses and communities to grow and ﬂourish. This includes our commitment to the development of renewable energy sources that can support the global transition to a low-carbon economy. We have pledged to provide $100 billion in sustainable ﬁnancing and investments by 2025. Inside front cover image We are investing in digital technology to improve the service we provide to our customers. Our award-winning mobile apps are one of the ways we help them manage their money more quickly, conveniently and safely. This picture was taken by Terry Tam, who works for HSBC as an IT developer. Employee photos All the photos on the inside pages of this report, with the exception of Board and executive proﬁles, were taken by people working for HSBC in locations including the UK, China, India, Malta and Bangladesh. Many more employees across the Group's international network have contributed to HSBC Now Photo, an ongoing project that allows them to demonstrate their talent as photographers and show the diversity of the world around them.

Our international network, access to high-growth markets and balance sheet strength help us deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.

Strategic Report

Highlights

For year ended 31 Dec 2018 Reported proﬁt before tax ($bn) Adjusted proﬁt before tax($bn) Reported revenue ($bn) 2018 19.9 2018 21.7 2018 53.8 17.2 2017 7.1 2016 21.1 2017 51.4 18.9 2016 48.0 $19.9bn $21.7bn $53.8bn (2017: $17.2bn) (2017: $21.1bn) (2017: $51.4bn) At 31 Dec 2018 Reported risk-weighted assets ($bn)1 Common equity tier 1 ratio (%)1 Total assets ($bn) 2018 2017 2016 865 2018 871 2017 857 2016 14.0 2018 2,558 14.5 2017 2,522 13.6 2016 2,375 $865bn 14.0% $2,558bn (2017: $871bn) (2017: 14.5%) (2017: $2,522bn)

2017

2016

With assets of $2.6tn at 31 December 2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and ﬁnancial services organisations. More than 39 million customers bank with us We employ around 235,000 people around the world2 We have around 200,000 shareholders in 130 countries and territories For footnotes, see page 67.

In June 2018, we set out eight strategic priorities against which we committed to tracking our performance until the end of 2020. Below is a selection of highlights from our progress in 2018. 11% 14% adjusted revenue growth in Asiarevenue growth in transaction bankingpercentage point improvement in employee engagement to 66% 6of HSBC 'scale markets' improved by two ranks or maintained a top-three rank in customer satisfaction for RBWM

