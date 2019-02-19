HSBC : Annual results 2018 - Audio webcast and conference call - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

19 February 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

There will be an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be: John Flint, Group Chief Executive; and Ewen Stevenson, Group Chief Financial Officer.

A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download at https://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group'. Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found at www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.

Time: 7.30am (London); 3.30pm (Hong Kong); and 2.30am (New York).

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide across 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,558bn at 31 December 2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Strategy update

Key messages

FY18 adjusted revenue up 4% to $53.9bn vs. FY17, driven by growth in all four global businesses

Weaker 4Q18, with adjusted revenue down 8% vs. 3Q18, principally driven by a challenging market environment

Negative adjusted jaws of 1.2% in FY18 driven by 4Q revenue weakness; operating expenses stable

Executing strategic priorities - returning to revenue growth, increasing customer numbers, improving customer satisfaction and employee engagement

1