Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Annual results 2018 - Audio webcast and conference call - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 12:03am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

19 February 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

There will be an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be: John Flint, Group Chief Executive; and Ewen Stevenson, Group Chief Financial Officer.

A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download at https://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group'. Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found at www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.

Time: 7.30am (London); 3.30pm (Hong Kong); and 2.30am (New York).

Conference call access numbers:

Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.

Passcode: HSBC

Toll-free

Toll

UK

0808 234 1369

+44 203 651 4876

US

1 800 742 9301

+1 845 5071610

Hong Kong

800 906 648

+852 3051 2792

International

+61 283 733 610

Replay access details from 19 February 2019 19:45 HK time (11.45 GMT) - 19 March 2019 20:59 HK time (12.59 GMT):

Passcode: 9629149

Toll-free

Toll

UK

0808 234 0072

+44 203 701 4269

US

1 855 452 5696

+1 646 254 3697

Hong Kong

800 963 117

+852 3051 2780

International

+61 290 034 211

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide across 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,558bn at 31 December 2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

ends/all

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Contents

Strategy update

1

FY18 financial performance Appendix

3

12

Glossary Footnotes

40

41

Strategy update

Key messages

FY18 adjusted revenue up 4% to $53.9bn vs. FY17, driven by growth in all four global businesses

Weaker 4Q18, with adjusted revenue down 8% vs. 3Q18, principally driven by a challenging market environment

Negative adjusted jaws of 1.2% in FY18 driven by 4Q revenue weakness; operating expenses stable

Executing strategic priorities - returning to revenue growth, increasing customer numbers, improving customer satisfaction and employee engagement

1

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 05:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:15aHSBC : 2018 Results - Highlights - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - ..
PU
12:03aHSBC : 2018 Pretax Profit Up 16% at $19.89 Billion, Missing Expectations
DJ
12:03aHSBC : Annual results 2018 - Audio webcast and conference call - Announcement ma..
PU
02/18HSBC : 2018 profit misses estimates; China weakness poses growth risks
RE
02/18HSBC : Annual Report and Accounts 2018
PU
02/18HSBC : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 31 December 2018
PU
02/18HSBC : Presentation to investors and analysts
PU
02/18HSBC : 4Q 2018 Data Pack
PU
02/18HSBC : Annual Results 2018
PU
02/18HSBC : Annual Results 2018 media release
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 674 M
EBIT 2018 20 741 M
Net income 2018 13 680 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,03%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,93 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC2.60%170 925
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.12%350 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%283 904
BANK OF AMERICA18.14%281 473
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%233 403
WELLS FARGO6.81%231 691
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.