HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/17 12:30:00 pm
492.875 GBp   +6.13%
03:05pNOEL QUINN : HSBC appoints insider Noel Quinn as chief executive
RE
02:47pHSBC : Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO
DJ
02:35pHSBC : appoints Noel Quinn as Group Chief Executive
PU
HSBC : Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO

03/17/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

By Simon Clark and Margot Patrick

HSBC Holdings PLC appointed Noel Quinn as its permanent chief executive, seven months after he assumed the leadership position on an interim basis.

The appointment takes immediate effect and removes one element of uncertainty about Europe's largest bank as it deals with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered the worst financial crisis in more than a decade.

Mr. Quinn last month announced a major overhaul of HSBC involving the loss of 35,000 jobs and cuts to business lines and customer relationships across the U.S. and Europe.

HSBC's board started looking for a new CEO last fall after ousting former head John Flint and installing Mr. Quinn. He was the only internal candidate, and other bankers considered for the role included UniCredit SpA boss Jean Pierre Mustier, who withdrew from talks about the position in late February.

Some analysts and investors have said that Mr. Quinn's monthslong apprenticeship as interim CEO risked undermining his credibility and raised questions about the board's judgment in stringing out the process while he moved to cut thousands of jobs and scale back operations in Europe and the U.S.

"Noel has proven to be the outstanding candidate to take on a role permanently that he has performed impressively on an interim basis since August 2019," HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker said in a statement. "He has shown a great understanding of HSBC, the challenges we face and the significant opportunities for growth that lie ahead."

Write to Simon Clark at simon.clark@wsj.com and Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 856 M
EBIT 2020 21 223 M
Net income 2020 10 264 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,76%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,16  $
Last Close Price 5,70  $
Spread / Highest target 80,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-21.54%115 472
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%271 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%256 344
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%200 375
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.47%178 334
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%137 815
