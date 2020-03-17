HSBC : Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO

By Simon Clark and Margot Patrick

HSBC Holdings PLC appointed Noel Quinn as its permanent chief executive, seven months after he assumed the leadership position on an interim basis.

The appointment takes immediate effect and removes one element of uncertainty about Europe's largest bank as it deals with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered the worst financial crisis in more than a decade.

Mr. Quinn last month announced a major overhaul of HSBC involving the loss of 35,000 jobs and cuts to business lines and customer relationships across the U.S. and Europe.

HSBC's board started looking for a new CEO last fall after ousting former head John Flint and installing Mr. Quinn. He was the only internal candidate, and other bankers considered for the role included UniCredit SpA boss Jean Pierre Mustier, who withdrew from talks about the position in late February.

Some analysts and investors have said that Mr. Quinn's monthslong apprenticeship as interim CEO risked undermining his credibility and raised questions about the board's judgment in stringing out the process while he moved to cut thousands of jobs and scale back operations in Europe and the U.S.

"Noel has proven to be the outstanding candidate to take on a role permanently that he has performed impressively on an interim basis since August 2019," HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker said in a statement. "He has shown a great understanding of HSBC, the challenges we face and the significant opportunities for growth that lie ahead."

Write to Simon Clark at simon.clark@wsj.com and Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com