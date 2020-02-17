HSBC : Business Update and Results Presentation to Investors and Analysts

Continued successful rollout of PayMe, with PayMe for Business launched in 2019:
Now hasclose to 2m customers8, up from 1m in 2018
Payments made via PayMe represented68% of all peer-to-peerpayments9
183k transactions made via PayMe for Business in December 2019
Continued strong market shares10:
45% for credit cards
54% market share in unit trust gross sales
Loans market share of 28%
FY19 performance
Underperforming franchises: FY19 summary
Non ring- fenced bank in
Europe and the UK
Revenue down by 3% to $7.8bn
Adjusted PBT down to $0.8bn RoTE2 of 0.6%
Total assets of $842bn and RWAs
of $166bn
Poor RBWM profitability in France; PBT of $50m (loss of $53m in FY18)
Leverage exposures of $755bn
GB&M in the NRFB
PBT down 80% to $176m
CER of 95%
RWAs of $105bn
US
Revenue down 3% to $4.7bn
PBT down 39% to $0.6bn (largely driven by non-recurrence of FY18 ECL releases)
CER of 84%
RoTE2 of 1.5%
Loss-making RBWM business; loss
before tax of $259m vs. loss of $180m in FY18
Leverage exposures11 of $249bn
GB&M in the US
PBT down 24% to $470m
CER of 76%
RWAs of $37bn
FY19 performance
FY19 adjusted revenue performance
FY19 revenue
FY19 vs. FY18, $m
$15,840m
RBWM $23,400m $6,746m
$814m
$5,978m
$1,833m
CMB $15,292m
$5,441m
$2,040m
$7,793m
GB&M $14,916m $7,466m
$(343)m
GPB $1,848m
Corporate
Retail Banking
Wealth Management
Other
GLCM
GTRF
Credit and Lending
Other
Global Markets, Securities Services
Global Banking, GLCM, GTRF
Principal Investments, XVA, Other
292
331
26
273
197
(403)
91
203
91
974
$2.0bn
760
9%
$0.8bn
6%
$(0.1)bn
(1)%
5%
Centre
$(47)m
243
Group $55,409m
1,608
1,470
3,078
6%
Excluding certain items included in adjusted revenue For further information please see appendix, page 47
4Q19 performance
4Q19 adjusted revenue performance
4Q19 revenue
4Q19 vs. 4Q18, $m
$3,989m
RBWM $5,852m $1,655m
$208m
$1,425m
$432m
CMB $3,686m
$1,328m
$501m
$1,765m
GB&M $3,740m $1,858m
$117m
GPB $452m
Corporate
Retail Banking
Wealth Management
Other
GLCM
GTRF
Credit and Lending
Other
Global Markets, Securities Services
Global Banking, GLCM, GTRF
Principal Investments, XVA, Other
(92)
(15)
85
150
4
117
190
45
28
$0.8bn
536
15%
$0.0bn
0%
$0.7bn
23%
466
7%
Centre
$(83)m
(331)
Group $13,647m
Of which BSM down $178m and valuation differences down $140m
587
596
1,183
9%
Excluding certain items included in adjusted revenue For further information please see appendix, page 47
4Q19 performance
Net interest income and NIM
Reported
7,709
7,468
7,772
7,568
7,654
quarterly
NII, $m
+1%
(0)%
7,714
7,727
7,693
7,651
7,380
Adjusted
quarterly
NII, $m
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
+4%
1,922
+1%
1,947
Quarterly
1,903
1,920
1,875
average
interest
earning
assets
(AIEA),
$bn
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Reported
0bps
quarterly
1.63%
1.59%
1.62%
1.56%
1.56%
NIM, %
Adjusted NII of $7.7bn, stable vs. 3Q19 and up 1% vs. 4Q18; FY19 adjusted NII of $30.6bn, up 3% or $1bn vs. FY18
4Q19 NIM 1.56% unchanged vs. 3Q19, driven by:
4bps favourable impact from lower provisions in relation to customer redress programmes in the RFB and Argentina hyperinflation
Adverse impact of margin pressure and higher funding costs
Asia (HBAP) NIM of 2.00% was down 5bps vs. 3Q19, driven by lower asset yields
FY19 NIM of 1.58% was 8bps lower than FY18 as higher yields on AIEA were more than offset by increased funding costs. Excluding FX translation and significant items, NIM fell by 6bps
Quarterly NIM by key legal entity, %
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
% of 4Q19
% of 4Q19
Group NII
Group AIEA
The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking
1.99%
2.05%
2.05%
2.00%
55%
43%
Corporation (HBAP)
HSBC Bank plc
0.34%
0.45%
0.47%
0.46%
7%
22%
(NRFB)
HSBC UK Bank plc
2.21%
2.13%
1.93%
1.95%
20%
16%
(RFB)12
HSBC North
America Holdings,
1.05%
1.01%
0.87%
0.99%
6%
10%
Inc
9
4Q19 performance
Adjusted costs
4Q19 vs. 4Q18, $bn Excl. UK bank levy
+2.7%
0.1
0.1
(0.2)
0.2
8.1
7.9
4Q18
Cost
Inflation
Performance
Investments,
4Q19
saves
costs
volume growth
Adjusted operating expenses trend, $m
Adjusted costs
8,805
7,949
8,037
7,625
9,084
26
76
923
988
Argentina hyperinflation
986
24
1,228
UK bank levy
1,184
1,178
1,122
Investments
Other Group costs
6,622
6,968
6,835
6,556
6,842
(5)
(53)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Adjusted costs
Adjusted costs excluding UK bank levy up 2.7% to $8.1bn
4Q19 investment spend of $1.2bn, up
4% vs. 4Q18
FY19 investment spend up 10% to $4.5bn vs. $4.1bn in FY18
FY19 technology spend up 11% to $4.7bn vs. FY18
Reported costs
4Q19 reported costs of $17.1bn include goodwill impairment of $7.3bn and customer redress of $182m, of which $179m relates to the mis-selling of PPI
4Q19 restructuring costs of $400m ($827m in FY19)
Total FTE at FY19 down 2.3k (1%) vs. 1H19 to 235k
4Q19 performance
Credit performance
Adjusted ECL charge trend
0.17
0.27
4Q19 ECL as a % of gross loans and
advances to customers was 0.28%
0.34
0.33
0.28
4Q19 adjusted ECL of $733m, down
0.19
0.23
0.21
$144m (16%) vs. 3Q19, of which
0.06
0.08
$401m was in RBWM and $276m was
in CMB
4Q19 UK ECL charge of $67m, down
843
877
733
$160m vs. 3Q19 primarily due to
573
549
release of allowance relating to
484
199
economic uncertainty of $99m. Total
148
allowance for UK economic uncertainty
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
at FY19 was $311m
ECL, $m
Quarterly ECL as a % of average gross
FY ECL as a % of average
4Q19 Hong Kong ECL charge of $118m,
loans and advances (annualised)
gross loans and advances
down $89m vs. 3Q19 (including an
additional charge of $56m in relation to
Analysis by stage
economic outlook). Total allowance for
Hong Kong economic outlook at FY19
Reported basis, $bn
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total13
Stage 3 as a
was $138m
% of Total
4Q19
2H19 ECL charge as a % of gross loans
Gross loans and advances to customers
951.6
80.2
13.4
1,045.5
1.3%
and advances to customers was 0.31%
Allowance for ECL
1.3
2.3
5.1
8.7
FY19 ECL of $2.8bn, up 63%, with ECL
3Q19
as a % of gross loans and advances to
Gross loans and advances to customers
941.1
71.7
13.3
1,026.4
1.3%
customers of 0.27%
Allowance for ECL
1.3
2.2
4.9
8.6
Stage 3 loan book stable at 1.3% of
4Q18
total gross loans and advances to
Gross loans and advances to customers
908.4
68.6
13.0
990.3
1.3%
customers
Allowance for ECL
1.3
2.1
5.0
8.6
4Q19 performance
Capital adequacy
Capital progression
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Common equity tier 1 capital, $bn
121.0
125.8
126.9
123.8
124.0
Risk-weighted assets, $bn
865.3
879.5
886.0
865.2
843.4
CET1 ratio, %
14.0
14.3
14.3
14.3
14.7
Leverage ratio exposure, $bn
2,614.9
2,735.2
2,786.5
2,780.2
2,726.5
Leverage ratio, %
5.5
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
CET1 ratio of 14.7% up 0.4ppts from 14.3% in 3Q19, mainly due to RWA reductions
RWAs decreased by $22bn vs. 3Q19, driven by GB&M (down $19bn), primarily in the NRFB, from active portfolio management, changes to methodology and policy and model updates
CET1 and RWA movements
14.7
CET1 ratio, %
(0.2)
14.3
0.2
0.7
(0.4)
0.1
3Q19
Profits (adjusted
Dividends
FX translation
Change in RWAs
Other
4Q19
for goodwill
net of scrip
differences
impairment)
CET1, $bn
123.8
1.5
(3.4)
3.5
(1.4)
124.0
RWAs, $bn
865.2
16.6
(38.4)
843.4
FY19 performance
RWA and RoTE walks
Group RWA walk, FY18 vs. FY19, $bn
3.7 (7.7)
865.3 9.0
(32.2)
843.4
0.3 5.0
FY18
Asset size Asset quality
Model
Methodology
Acquisitions
FX
FY19
updates
and policy
and disposals
movements
Total RWA reductions of $22bn,of which GB&M: $23bn vs. FY18
Renewed focus on customer profitability in CMB and GB&M
Expect ~$10bn of regulatory RWA inflation and additional ~$10bn of business growth in 1Q20
Risks to RWAs include:
RWA inflation from wholesale exposure credit rating migration in Hong Kong in 2020
BaselIII reform implementation and mitigation and lack of equivalence recognition between the UK and the EU
Group RoTE14 walk, FY19 vs. FY18, %
Favourable
0.5
impact from
(0.6)
movements
in 'PVIF'
1.6
(0.7)
(excluded
from RoTE)
(0.1)
0.3
(0.9)
(0.4)
0.6
8.6
8.4
FY18 Reported
Adj. revenue
Adj. costs
Adj. ECL
Customer
SABB
Other significant
Tax, NCI &
Equity &
FY19 Reported
RoTE
redress
dilution gain
items
AT1/Prefs
other
RoTE
FY19 performance
Summary
FY19 adjusted revenue up 6% to $55.4bnand adjusted PBT up 5% to $22.2bn
FY19 adjusted jaws of 3.1%.FY19 adjusted cost growth of 2.8%, well below FY18 adjusted cost growth of 5.6%
3
Reported PBT of $13.3bn impacted by a 4Q19 goodwill impairment1 of $7.3bn, primarily
in GB&M globally and CMB in Europe, reflecting lower growth rates
4
RoTE14of 8.4%, supported by a resilient Hong Kong and strong performance in the rest of
Asia, but impacted by poor returns in the US and NRFB in Europe
Well-capitalisedwith CET1 ratio increasing 0.7ppts to 14.7%
5
Underpinned by net FY19 RWA reductions of $22bn, driven by a $23bn reduction in GB&M
6New cost and RWA reduction plan to address financial underperformance
Agenda
4Q & FY19 results
Business update
Restructuring for growth
Financial implications
Conclusion
Restructuring for growth
Actions to deliver our 2022 financial targets
RWAsCosts
Reduce RWAs
Cut costs
in low return franchises (US and
and simplify
the NRFB in Europe and the UK,
the organisation
particularly GB&M)
Reinvest RWAs in high-
Cost programme
savings of c.$4.5bn
performing franchises
Gross RWA reduction of >$100bn
Capital
Sustain the dividend
Suspend buyback in 2020 and 2021
CET1 ratio >14%; manage in
by end-2022
$GMXVWHGFRVWVRIΌEQLQ
RoTE of 10-12% in FY22
14-15% range
Restructuring for growth
We continue to build on our differentiated, globally integrated network
Serving wholesale and personal clients in and
into high growth markets
Leading and differentiated propositions for mid-market businesses globally
Leading, full-scale retail bank in Hong Kong, the UK and Mexico and leading international
retail proposition
Strong wealth business with $1.4tn
of balances
#1
#1
#1
#1
Best Global
Transaction Bank15
World's Best Bank
for SMEs16
Largest retail bank
in HK with c.28%
market share17
Best Private Bank in
Asia18 and Best
Private Bank in HK
for 11 consecutive
years19
Restructuring for growth: Non Ring-Fenced Bank in Europe and the UK
Europe: Our plan is to reduce RWAs in the Non Ring-Fenced Bank in Europe and the UK by c.35% by end of 2022
Actions
Focus on client coverage of key international European clients and connecting them to Asia and the Middle East
Reduce capital deployed in our Rates business, and exit G10 long-term derivative market making in the UK
Focus European investment banking activities on the UK mid- market as well as capital flows and transactions between Europe and our franchise in high growth markets. London will remain an investment banking hub to support our global client base20
Reduce Sales and Research coverage in European Cash Equities with a focus on supporting ECM
Transition Structured Product capabilities from the UK to Asia
Continue to invest in our transaction banking and financing capabilities
Intend to reduce operating expenses in the Non Ring-Fenced Bank by c.25%
RWAs
$bn
c.35%
166
Other
Business 61
GB&M 105
2019 202221
Operating expenses
Adjusted, $bn
c.25%
6.8
Other
Business 2.4
GB&M 4.4
2019 2022
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
Restructuring for growth: US
US: To generate sufficient returns, we need a new approach
Actions
Reposition US business as an international client-focussed corporate bank with a targeted retail offering for international and affluent clients
Focus Commercial Banking and Global Banking on multinational corporate and institutional clients as well as mid- market enterprises with our key capabilities in DCM, transaction banking and financing
Consolidate select Fixed Income activity in London to maximise global scale and reduce US Global Markets RWAs by c.45% / c.$5bn
RWAs
$bnStable
89
Other
Business 52
GB&M 37
2019 202221
Operating expenses
Adjusted, $bn
Refocus retail banking on globally mobile clients, invest in
10-15%
digital and unsecured lending, and reduce our branch network
3.9
of 224 by around 30%
Integrate private and retail banking to seamlessly offer
banking and wealth solutions across our client segments
Consolidate middle and back office activities and streamline
functions to simplify our organisation and reduce total
operating costs by 10-15%
2019
2022
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
Restructuring for growth: GB&M
GB&M: Sharpen focus on serving international clients in and into our high- growth and franchise markets
Actions
Serve those corporate and institutional clients with global
operations who value our international network, in particular
our strengths in Asia and the Middle East
Accelerate investments in Asia and the Middle East and shift
more resources over time to those regions; continue to
strengthen our global transaction banking and financing
capabilities
Strengthen investment banking capabilities in Asia and the
Middle East whilst maintaining a global investment banking hub
in London
Build leading emerging markets and financing capabilities in
RWAs by region
$bn, %
258 Others 10% North 15%
America
Asia 37%
Europe 38%
2019 202221
Revenue by region
Adjusted, $bn, %
14.9 Others5%
Global Markets; enhance our institutional clients business
Increase collaboration with other global businesses; create a
North America
15%
single middle and back office to support Commercial Banking
and Global Banking
Continue to invest in innovative digital systems and solutions
Asia 48%
Europe 32%
2019 2022
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
Restructuring for growth: Redeploying RWAs
We will continue to invest in growth opportunities, leveraging our strengths; and plan to reallocate >$100bn RWAs
Aspiration
Leading International
International Wealth
Continue to invest in
HSBC UK (UK RFB) -
Bank for Transaction
and Affluent Bank -
Asia and the Middle
Top 3 UK Financial
Banking and
Top 3 Asia Wealth
East
Institution
Financing
Franchise
Key enablers
Customer centricity
ESG, Sustainable finance
Digital capabilities
Collaboration and connectivity across Geographies and Business lines
Restructuring for growth: Costs
7KHUHDUHWKUHHOHYHUVWRDFKLHYHDGMXVWHGFRVWVRIΌEQLQUHSUHVHQWLQJ a cost reduction programme of c.$4.5bn
Portfolio decisions
Automation & digitalisation
Organisation simplification
Ceasing business activities
Investing in technology to re-engineer processes
Organising in a less matrixed and fragmented fashion
Implications
Remove / reduce costs of exiting businesses
Reduce processing costs and improve customer experience
Fewer people, increased accountability and greater agility
Restructuring for growth: Simplification
As a result, we will create a simpler, more efficient and empowered organisation
Consolidate number of businessesfrom 4 to 3 - GPB and RBWM to form Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB)
Implement unified wholesale middle and back office across CMB and Global Banking; maintain separate client coverage teams to ensure focus on unique client needs
Reduce geographic reportsfrom 7 to 4 at Group Executive level22
Reorganise the Global Functions and Head officeto match the size and structure
Executive scorecards increasingly aligned to Group outcomes, not just individual business units or functions
Implications
Leaner and less fragmented organisation
Clearer accountability
More customer-centric organisation
More agile decision-making
Restructuring for growth: Shape of the Group
Planned shape of the Group post restructuring
Shifts in the Group's RWA allocation
RWAs, $bn
By Global Business
Stable
By region
Stable
RBWM
GPB
CMB
NRFB in
16%WPB Europe and
the UK
2%
US
37%
Other23
19%
10%
16%
GB&M
Corporate
Centre
31%
14%
UK
RFB
<25%
Asia
13%
c.50%
42%
2019
202221
2019
202221
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
Restructuring for growth
To conclude, we plan to…
Restructure to address Europe and the US
Reposition GB&M to leverage its strengths in Transaction Banking and Asia
Reallocatefreed-upcapital into higher growth and higher return
businesses and markets
Simplify our organisation and reduce costs
Agenda
4Q & FY19 results
Business update
Restructuring for growth
Financial implications
Conclusion
Financial implications
Actions to deliver our 2022 financial targets
RWAsCosts
Reduce RWAs
Cut costs
in low return franchises (US and
and simplify
the NRFB in Europe and the UK,
the organisation
particularly GB&M)
Reinvest RWAs in high-
Cost programme
savings of c.$4.5bn
performing franchises
Gross RWA reduction of >$100bn
Capital
Sustain the dividend
Suspend buyback in 2020 and 2021
CET1 ratio >14%; manage in
by end-2022
$GMXVWHGFRVWVRIΌEQLQ
RoTE of 10-12% in FY22
14-15% range
Financial implications
RWAs - We aim to make a gross RWA reduction of at least $100bn by 2022
RWAs, $bn
>$100bn
c.850
843
Total management actions: >$100bn
2019
NRFB in Europe
US
GB&M (ex.
Other mgt
Business
Other (including the 2022
and the UK
NRFB & US)
actions
growth
net day 1 impact from
Basel III reform)
Gross RWA reductions of >$100bn planned, with c.35% completed by FY20, and c.70% completed by FY21
RWAs saved will be redeployed to more profitable businesses, predominantly in RBWM and in Asia
Limited Basel III reform impact expected in 2022 post mitigating actions, however output floors expected to increase RWAs towards the end of the 2022-27 transition period
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
Financial implications
RWAs - planned gross RWA reduction
Gross RWA saves (2020-22), $bn
>$100bn
Asset disposals
Deleveraging
Securitisation
Other
Gross RWA
activities
and other risk
efficiencies24
saves
mitigation
Deleveraging activities across all global businesses, clients and products, primarily in Europe and the US
Deleveraging includes some client exits for those who have purely domestic activities and/or low returns on RWAs
GB&M RWA reduction has associated disposal losses25 of c.$1.2bn
GB&M net RWA reductions result in a net loss of annual revenue of c$2.5bn by end 2022, partially offset by organic growth
Leverage exposures reduced by c.$200bn:
Reduction of c.$250bn on a gross basis, mainly in Global Markets in Europe and US
Increase of c.$50bn in Asia as we grow and invest in the business
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
Financial implications
RWAs - increasing revenue on a stable RWA base
Adjusted revenue, $bn
Net benefit of $1-1.5bn
55.4
As full benefit of
reinvestment flows
c.$0.5bn
through
c.$1.1bn
Of which
Of which
GB&M
GB&M
2019
Non-repeat
Interest
Gross RWA
RWA
Organic growth
2022
2023
of certain
rates
reductions
growth
(incl. non-RWA
onwards
items26
intensive business)
RWAs
$843bn
>$100bn
>$100bn
c.$850bn
Reported
revenue / 6.5%
Average
RWAs
Areas of reductions generate low revenue / RWAs, and havevery high cost efficiency ratios
RWAs will be deployed into higher return franchises (e.g. RBWM, Asia), which generate higher revenue / RWAs, and havelower cost efficiency ratios
Revenue expected to be down modestly in 2020, impacted by lower interest rates and the non-repeat of certain items. Expect low single-digit revenue growth in 2021 and 2022
Reduction and redeployment of RWAs, and associated revenue impacts, expected to be spread evenly across 2020 - 2022; further revenue benefits expected in 2023 and beyond
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
Financial implications
Capital - impact of restructuring programme
Illustrative CET1 ratio evolution, %
c.15%
14.7%
>$100bn >$100bn
RWAs RWAs
2019
CTA and asset Revenue loss27
Gross RWA
disposals25
saves
Plan assumes share buybacks suspended in 2020-21 as we go through the period of restructuring. Plan is to recommence in 2022, and broadly neutralise the scrip in the period 2022-24
Plan assumes substantial capital generation in 2022-24, as restructuring charges fall away and RWA redeployment is fully embedded
Expect the CET1 ratio to be towards the top end of a 14-15% range at end-2022. CET1 target maintained at >14%
Business
Other RWA
Profit after
2022
growth
growth
dividends
Higher levels of CET1 capital expected during the plan, due to:
Basel III reform implementation and other regulatory changes (including Brexit)
Local RWAs higher than PRA RWAs (e.g. standardised vs. modelled approaches)
Higher local capital requirements in some subsidiaries
High level of restructuring during plan period
Excess capital in the US created through restructure - regulatory approval required to release
31
Financial implications
&RVWV͙ ZHSODQWRUHGXFH*URXSDGMXVWHGFRVWVWRΌEQLQ
Adjusted costs, $bn
c.34
c.(10)%
32.8
c.$0.7bn
Ό
c.$4.5bn
2019*
Inflation
Bank levy
2019 cost
2020-22 cost
Other BAU
Software
Business
Other
2022
initiatives
programme
saves28
amortisation
growth &
investment
The cost programme intends to deliver savings of c.$4.5bn between 2020-2022
7KHΌEQFRVWWDUJHWZLOOEHDGMXVWHGIRUFXUUHQFDQG any disposals
From 2021 the UK bank levy will apply to the UK balance sheet only. The bank levy is forecast to reduce from $1.0bn to c.$0.3bn
We plan to continue to increase investment spending and technology costs (FY19 investment spend of $4.1bn; technology spend of $4.7bn)
We aim to significantly reduce the $2.5bn retained costs of HSBC Holdings plc29 through simplification of the matrix structure, and ensuring only costs relating directly to HSBC Holdings plc and the stewardship of the Group are retained in HSBC Holdings plc
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
* At 31 January the USD was weaker than it was on average during 2019. Assuming no change to FX rates that represents a c.$500m cost increase and a revenue increase of a similar amount versus FY19
Financial implications
Costs - phasing and nature of restructuring charges
Cost of restructuring, $bn
Losses on asset disposals*
Other
10%
Technology
20%
Software write-offs
15%
CRE write-offs
15%
Severance
40%
2020-22
c.$1.2bn
Costs to achieve P&L charge of c.$6bn
Costs to
>50%
achieve:
40%
c.$6bn
<10%
2020
2021
2022
Cost programme savings, $bn
c.4.5 c.4.5
Cumulative cost programme saves of c.$4.5bn
Middle and
35% Organisation simplification
60%
c.4.5
back office
20%
Technology
enablement
GB&M
25%
45%
Business
Other Global
reductions
15%
Businesses
2020-22
2020-22
c.3.0
c.1.0
2020
2021
2022
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
* Losses on asset disposals expected to broadly be split 40% in 2020, 40% in 2021 and 20% in 2022. Losses on asset disposals expected to be reported as a revenue significant item
Financial implications
Path to achieve a RoTE of 10-12% by 2022, while sustaining the dividend and maintaining a CET1 ratio >14%
RoTE walk by Global Business and geographic drivers
10-12%
8.4%
2019
NRFB in Europe
US
GB&M (ex.
Other Businesses
Bank levy &
2022
and the UK
NRFB & US)
& geographies
Significant
items
RoTE walk by line item
10-12%
8.4%
2019Adj. revenue Adj. costsECLBank levy & Equity & other2022 Significant
items
Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale
Agenda
4Q & FY19 results
Business update
Restructuring for growth
Financial implications
Conclusion
Conclusion
To conclude
We delivered strong revenue growth in our targeted areas with improving cost discipline in 2019
Our immediate aims are to increase returns, create the capacity to invest in the future, and build a platform for sustainable growth
We will restructure in the US and Europe, reposition GB&M and plan to reallocate capital to higher growth and higher return markets. We will also simplify our organisation structure
To achieve a 2022 target RoTE of 10-12%, we plan to execute a gross RWA reduction and redeployment of >$100bn, and a cost reduction programme of c.$4.5bn
Appendix
Appendix
Improving Group returns by addressing underperforming franchises
RoTE (excluding significant items and UK bank levy) by major legal entity2, (2019 Tangible Equity as size)
RoTE (%) 22
20
18
16
14
Group 2022 12 target 10-12%
10
8
6
4
2
0
-2
-4
-6
Asia
Mexico
Canada
UK RFB30
MENA
US
NRFB in Europe
and the UK
-4-3-2-1 0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9 10 11 12 13 14
Adjusted revenue growth - 2019 vs. 2018 (%)
38
Appendix
Assumptions and basis of preparation
Assumed no changes from 2019 in IFRS accounting rules; RoTE target of 10-12% in FY22 excludes the potential impact of IFRS17
Assumed no changes from 2019 in Common law
Losses on asset disposals expected to be reported as a revenue significant item
Costs to achieve expected to be reported as a cost significant item
Bank levy forecast based upon levy rates effective 31 December 2019. From 2021, the Bank Levy will be chargeable only on the UK balance sheet equity and liabilities of banks and building societies. The bank levy is forecast to reduce from $1.0bn to c.$0.3bn
Planned cost reductions in the Non Ring-fenced Bank in Europe and the UK, and the US are on a nominal basis
There is no assumed impairment of the Group's investment in Bank of Communications Co., Limited
Group effective reported tax rate of 24% is assumed in 2020. Assumed Group adjusted effective tax rate of 19-20% in 2020-2022. Note the tax rates are highly sensitive to the overall profitability of the UK group entities
Assumed that where targeted reduction on RWAs require regulatory approvals (e.g. model changes), these will be received
Absolute targets presented in this document will be restated for prevailing foreign exchange rates in subsequent updates to the market
Plan assumes a steady recovery in Hong Kong from 2H20
Plan does not include the potential impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak, which is causing economic disruption in Hong Kong and mainland China and may impact performance in 2020
Basel III Reform assumed implementation date is on 1 January 2022, including the capital requirements of the new FRTB, CVA and Operational Risk rules. Other regulatory changes assumes UK and EU maintain broad equivalence
Macro31
World GDP growth
US Fed. funds rate (year-end)
Bank of England base rate (year-end)
1 month HIBOR (year-end)
2019e
2020e
2021e
2022e
2.59%
2.68%
2.77%
2.84%
1.50%-1.75%
1.25%-1.50%
1.25%-1.50%
1.25%-1.50%
0.75%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
1.55%
1.30%
1.25%
1.28%
Appendix
The macro-economic and geopolitical remains uncertain, but we still see significant opportunities for growth
World Nominal GDP Growth, 2019-203032
World Trade Growth, 2019-203032
+5.4%
CAGR
Asia
7.1%
Middle East
5.7%
Africa
7.8%
Latin America
4.4%
North America
4.4%
Europe
3.6%
2019 2030E
Asia's contribution to incremental GDP growth from 2019 to 2030 is 50%
Within Asia,China is expected to grow at 8% annually (5.2% on real basis)
+5.4%
CAGR
Asia
6.7%
Middle East
4.6%
Africa
7.3%
Latin America
4.9%
North America
4.1%
Europe
4.5%
2019 2030E
60% of Asia's trade flow is currently intra-regional33
Asia continues to be among the fastest growing for trade
Appendix
Collaboration: Drive more growth through cross-selling across businesses
Total revenue synergies, $bn
Revenue synergies by global business
+8%
17.2 31%
29% 16.0
1
RBWM
clients
FY19 revenue
GB&M products for retail and business
banking solutions
$1.7bn
Payroll products to CMB and GB clients
2
GPB
clients
Referrals from other global businesses Global Markets products to private clients
Simplifying the wholesale businesses (GB&M and CMB) to deliver greater revenue synergies and cost efficiencies
Overview of our wholesale banking business today
Two separate wholesale banking businesses - GB&M and CMB - each delivering c.$15bn of revenue per annum
Both units owns theirown product and operations capabilities
We successfully cross-sell from one business to the other through collaboration - for example, selling DCM products to CMB customers
Ambition: one wholesale support model
Create central product teamsmandated to serve both businesses and owned by both businesses
Merge operational support infrastructureserving Global Banking and CMB to deliver operating synergies
Keep separate frontline teams serving CMB clients and GB clients to maintain focus on growth and customer needs
End result to have focused relationship management teams capable of drawing on common product and operations support
Appendix
We have four main levers to simplify our RBWM and GPB business to capture value
Consolidate RBWM and GPB into one new global business
Strong Wealth business with $1.4tn of
called Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) under a
balances37 and is one of the world's largest
single accountable executive to serve all 39m clients along
investment management and wealth businesses
the pyramid
Private Banking relationship teams will remain as adistinct unit within WPB to account for the sophisticated needs of client segments
Lowercost-to-serve expected over time due to integration capabilities, platforms and resources for all client segments
Improved digital and transactional banking experiencefor Private Banking clients
Greater access to Wealth Management capabilitiesfor Retail Banking customers
Cross-sellingopportunities by combining the wealth product teams to better serve the needs of our clients across the full spectrum of our WPB client pyramid
PB Ultra High Net Worth
$30m+*
Private
Bank
PB High Net Worth
$5m+
Top tier inc. Jade
$1m+
RBWM Wealth
Distribution Balances,
Premier
Premier and Jade
$100k+
Personal Banking wealth products
Asset Management funds distributed to third parties
* Indicates investable assets required to meet eligibility criteria for each tier
Appendix
Simplifying the organisation and setting up capacity to execute the plan
GCEO
GCFOGCRO
Three Global Businesses
Four Geographies
Wealth and
Commercial
Global
HSBC UK
Rest of the
Personal
Banking &
Asia Pacific
US
Banking
(RFB)
World38
Banking
Markets
Other Global Functions
Transformation office
A new role responsible to drive execution
Appendix
Key financial metrics
Key financial metrics
FY19
FY18
Ή)<
Return on average tangible equity14
8.4%
8.6%
(0.2)ppt
Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity
3.6%
7.7%
(4.1)ppt
Jaws (adjusted)39
3.1%
(1.2)%
4.3ppt
Dividends per ordinary share in respect of the period
$0.51
$0.51
-
Earnings per share40
$0.30
$0.63
$(0.33)
Common equity tier 1 ratio41
14.7%
14.0%
0.7ppt
Leverage ratio42
5.3%
5.5%
(0.2)ppt
Advances to deposits ratio
72.0%
72.0%
-
Net asset value per ordinary share (NAV)
$8.00
$8.13
$(0.13)
Tangible net asset value per ordinary share (TNAV)
$7.13
$7.01
$0.12
Reported results, $m
4Q19
Ή 4
Ή
FY19
Ή)<
Ή
Revenue
13,371
676
5%
56,098
2,318
4%
ECL
(733)
120
14%
(2,756)
(989)
(56)%
Costs
(17,053)
(7,909)
(86)%
(42,349)
(7,690)
(22)%
Associates
518
(40)
(7)%
2,354
(182)
(7)%
PBT
(3,897)
(7,153)
(>100)%
13,347
(6,543)
(33)%
PAOS*
(5,509)
(7,046)
(>100)%
5,969
(6,639)
(53)%
* Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company
Adjusted results, $m
4Q19
Ή4
Ή
FY19
Ή)<
Ή
Revenue
13,647
1,183
9%
55,409
3,078
6%
ECL
(733)
110
13%
(2,756)
(1,067)
(63)%
Costs
(9,084)
(279)
(3)%
(32,795)
(889)
(3)%
Associates
518
(33)
(6)%
2,354
(92)
(4)%
PBT
4,348
981
29%
22,212
1,030
5%
45
Significant items
$m
4Q19
3Q19
4Q18
FY19
FY18
Reported PBT
(3,897)
4,837
3,256
13,347
19,890
Revenue
Currency translation
-
110
(102)
-
(1,617)
Customer redress programmes
45
118
(7)
163
(53)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
55
4
(29)
(768)
113
Fair value movements on financial instruments
176
(210)
(95)
(84)
100
Currency translation on significant items
-
4
2
-
8
276
26
(231)
(689)
(1,449)
ECL
Currency translation
-
5
10
-
78
Operating expenses
Currency translation
-
(99)
79
-
1,109
Cost of structural reform
32
35
61
158
361
Customer redress programmes
183
488
(16)
1,281
146
Goodwill impairment
7,349
-
-
7,349
-
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
-
-
(2)
-
52
Restructuring and other related costs
400
140
15
827
66
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
5
(64)
(24)
(61)
816
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
-
-
228
-
228
Currency translation on significant items
-
23
(2)
-
(25)
7,969
523
339
9,554
2,753
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
Currency translation
-
(2)
(7)
-
(90)
Total currency translation and significant items
8,245
552
111
8,865
1,292
Adjusted PBT
4,348
5,389
3,367
22,212
21,182
Goodwill impairment of $7.3bn, of which $4.0bn related to global GB&M, in CMB $2.5bn related to Europe, $0.3bn to Latin America and $0.1bn to MENA, and in GPB $0.4bn related to NAM
Customer redress programmes include PPI provisions of $1.2bn in FY19. 4Q19 PPI provisions totalled $179m
FY19 restructuring and other related costs of $827m includes $753m of severance costs (4Q19: $348m) arising from cost efficiency measures
Appendix
Certain revenue items and Argentina hyperinflation
Certain items included in adjusted revenue
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
4Q18
FY19
FY18
highlighted in management commentary43, $m
Insurance manufacturing market impacts in RBWM
201
(210)
(33)
182
(185)
129
(325)
Credit and funding valuation adjustments in GB&M
191
(166)
(34)
47
(177)
44
(181)
Legacy Credit in Corporate Centre
13
(41)
(13)
(71)
(12)
(111)
(91)
Valuation differences on long-term debt and
(73)
76
93
50
67
147
(313)
associated swaps in Corporate Centre
Argentina hyperinflation44
30
(132)
15
(56)
73
(143)
(231)
RBWM disposal gains in Latin America
-
-
-
133
-
133
-
CMB disposal gains in Latin America
-
-
-
24
-
24
-
GB&M provision release in Equities
-
-
-
106
-
106
-
Total
362
(473)
28
415
(234)
329
(1,141)
Argentina hyperinflation44 impact included in
adjusted results (Latin America Corporate
4Q19
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
4Q18
FY19
FY18
Centre), $m
Net interest income
33
(61)
24
(8)
55
(12)
(54)
Other income
(3)
(71)
(9)
(48)
18
(133)
(177)
Total revenue
30
(132)
15
(56)
73
(143)
(231)
ECL
(10)
12
(3)
1
(12)
(0)
8
Costs
(26)
53
(24)
5
(76)
8
63
PBT
(6)
(67)
(12)
(50)
(15)
(135)
(160)
Appendix
Sustainable Finance & ESG Highlights
Target
2019 Progress
Environment
Sustainable finance
Provide & facilitate
$52.4bn
and investment
$100bn
cumulative progress
by the end of 202545
since 2017
Reduce operational
2.0tonnes used per
2.26 tonnes
CO2 emissions
full time equivalent by
per full time
the end of 2020
equivalent46 (on track)
Climate-related
Continued
We published our 3rd
disclosures
implementation of the
TCFD, which can be
Financial Stability Board
found on pages 24
Task Force on Climate
and 25 in the HSBC
related Disclosures
Holdings plc Annual
(TCFD)
Report and Accounts
2019
Social
Customer
Customer
6 RBWM markets
satisfaction
satisfaction
and 4 CMB markets
improvements in 8
sustained top three
major markets47
rank and/or
improvement in
customer satisfaction47
Employee advocacy
69% of employees
66% employees
recommending HSBC
would recommend
as a great place to
HSBC as a great place
work by the end of
to work48 (2018: 66%)
201948
Employee gender
30% women in senior
29.4% womenin
diversity
leadership roles by the
senior leadership
end of 203049
roles49
Governance
Achieve sustained
98% of staff to
98.2% of staff
delivery of global
complete annual
have completed
conduct outcomes
conduct training
conduct training in
and effective
2019
financial crime risk
management
Highlights
2019 Awards
Euromoney Awards
World's Best Bank for Sustainable
for Excellence
Finance
Asia's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance
The Middle East's Best Bank for
Sustainable Finance
Extel Survey
No. 1 in a range of categories including
ESG, Socially Responsible Investment &
Sustainability
Environmental
Lead manager of the year, Green Bonds:
Finance Awards
Local authority/municipality
Lead manager of the year, Social Bonds:
Corporate
Lead manager of the year, Sustainability
Bonds: Corporate
Communicate
Best CSR or ESG Report: Gold awards
Magazine Awards
Achievements
Carbon Disclosure
Leadership score of A- (higher than the
Project
financial services sector average of C)
World Resources
9 out of 10 (high green). Referenced in
Institute
FRC guidance on good examples of
climate reporting
Dealogic league
2nd in green, social & sustainability bond
table
2019 league table. On an excluding self-
mandated* basis HSBC ranked 1st50
HSBC's ESG rating
Medium ESG risk rating. Outperformed
from Sustainalytics
compared to a basket of peers
Achieve 100% of our
29.4% Signed renewable electricity
electricity from
from power purchase agreements as at
renewable sources by
Dec 2019 (2018: 24%, 2017: 27%)
2030
Sustainability modules >5,300 modules completed in 2019
through HSBC(>7,500 since program was launched in
University2018)
Appendix
Glossary
AIEA
Average interest earning assets
AUM
Assets under management
BAU
Business as usual
Bps
Basis points. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage
point
BSM
Balance Sheet Management
CET1
Common Equity Tier 1
In December 2016, certain functions were combined to create a
Corporate Centre. These include Balance Sheet Management, legacy
Corporate Centre
businesses and interests in associates and joint ventures. The Corporate
Centre also includes the results of our financing operations, central
support costs with associated recoveries and the UK bank levy
CMB
Commercial Banking, a global business
CRD IV
Capital Requirements Directive IV
CRR
Customer risk rating
Expected credit losses. In the income statement, ECL is recorded as a
change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges.
ECL
In the balance sheet, ECL is recorded as an allowance for financial
instruments to which only the impairment requirements in IFRS 9 are
applied.
ESG
Environmental, social and governance
FICC
Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities
GB&M
Global Banking and Markets, a global business
GLCM
Global Liquidity and Cash Management
GPB
Global Private Banking, a global business
GTRF
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
IAS
International Accounting Standards
IBOR
Interbank Offered Rate
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standard
The difference between the rate of growth of revenue and the rate of
Jaws
growth of costs. Positive jaws is where the revenue growth rate
exceeds the cost growth rate. Calculated on an adjusted basis
A portfolio of assets including securities investment conduits, asset-
Legacy credit
backed securities, trading portfolios, credit correlation portfolios and
derivative transactions entered into directly with monoline insurers
LTV
Loan to value
MENA
Middle East and North Africa
NAV
Net Asset Value
NBFI
Non-Bank Financial Institutions
NCI
Non-controlling interests
NII
Net interest income
NIM
Net interest margin
NRFB
Non ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK
PAOS
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
PBT
Profit before tax
POCI
Purchased or originated credit-impaired
Ppt
Percentage points
PRD
Pearl River Delta
PVIF
Present value of in-force insurance contracts
RBWM
Retail Banking and Wealth Management, a global business
HBUK (RFB)
Ring-fenced bank, established July 2018 as part of ring fenced bank
legislation
RoE
Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity
RoTE
Return on average tangible equity
RWA
Risk-weighted asset
TNAV
Tangible net asset value
XVAs
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments
Appendix
Footnotes
The goodwill impairment of $7.3bn arose from an update to long-term growth assumptions reflecting the more challenging revenue outlook impacting a number of our businesses, and specifically to GB&M arising from the reshaping of the business
RoTE excludes significant items and the UK bank levy. RBWM RoTE includes an adverse impact reflecting lower discount rates on Insurance liabilities, but excludes a broadly offsetting favourable movement in PVIF. Asia = The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation limited; MENA = HSBC Bank Middle East; Canada = HSBC Canada; Mexico = HSBC Mexico; Non ring-fenced bank (NRFB) in Europe and the UK = HSBC Bank plc; US = HSBC North America Holdings Inc.; UK Ring-fenced bank (RFB) = HSBC UK Bank plc (excludes conduct charges relating to the mis-selling of payment protection insurance of $1.2bn)
GTRF, GLCM, FX and HSS revenue across all business lines globally
As at FY18, HSBC estimates from HSBC Global Research report 'EU Investment Banks: Weighed down by macro factors', 14 August 2019 and internal data
Mortgage market share as at 31 December 2019, mortgage market sourced from Bank of England (BoE)
Including Hang Seng
HSBC Global Research report on Greater China Economics 'The hit to GDP from the coronavirus', published 12 February 2020
As at January 2020. FY19 customer numbers of 1.9m as per HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts 2019
In value terms during 3Q19
Credit cards market share: HKMA data as at 30 September 2019 (including Hang Seng); Mutual funds market share: Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA) as at 30
September 2019 (including Hang Seng); Loans market share: total loans for use in Hong Kong as of 30 November 2019 (including Hang Seng)
Under local rules
Due to customer redress programmes, HBUK 4Q19 NIM has been adversely impacted by 5bps (3Q19 NIM impacted by 19bps), FY19 NIM of 2.05% has been adversely impacted by 6bps
Total includes POCI balances and related allowances
Due to falling interest rates in the year to date, the regulator-prescribed 'Valuation Interest Rate' parameters used to discount the insurance liabilities in Hong Kong and Singapore were reduced. This led to an increase in the liabilities under insurance contracts of $1.2bn, and a corresponding increase in the Present Value of In-Force business ('PVIF') of $1.1bn. Because the increase in PVIF is excluded from both the numerator and denominator of the Group's RoTE calculation, the reduction in the discount rates lowered FY19 RoTE by 0.6ppts
The Banker Transaction Banking Awards, 2019
Euromoney Awards for Excellence, 2019
Total loans for use in HK market share of 27.9% as of November 2019 (including Hang Seng)
WealthBriefingAsia Awards, 2019
FinanceAsia Country Awards for Achievement, 2009-2019
With client coverage and decision-making in Paris for EU 27 clients
2022 RWAs are pre-Basel III reform
Seven geographic reports include Asia, UK, Canada, US, LATAM, Europe and MENA; four geographic reports include Asia, UK, US and Rest of the World
Including MENA, LATAM and Canada
Includes model updates, data improvements
Losses on asset disposals will negatively impactreported revenue
Positive revenue items: insurance manufacturing market impacts, credit and funding valuation adjustments, valuation differences on long term debt and associated swaps, disposal gains and a provision release in Equities
Revenue loss related to Gross RWA saves
Includes saves to partly offset inflation. These are the BAU saves built into to business and functions plans to offset inflation, such as: vacancy and attrition management, supply chain and location optimisation, management of third party spend
FY19 data. Defined as HSBC Holdings plc costs, excluding recharges (which net off against 'Other income' in HSBC Holdings plc's company income statement) and the UK bank levy
UK RFB negatively impacted by a pension surplus. In the event that the current IAS 19 Pension fund surplus was zero, additional CET1 capital would be required to be held and Adjusted RoTE would be 11.3%
World GDP source: HSBC internal 3Q19 Forward Economic Guidance; US Fed. Funds rate, Bank of England base and 1 month HIBOR source: HSBC internal guidance, Bloomberg market consensus
Global Insights Jan20; World trade based on imports plus exports; North America includes US and Canada.
International Merchandise Trade data from UNCTAD
Appendix
Footnotes
Prior period revenue synergies presented on constant currency basis where available and the rest are on reported basis.
Cross-businesssynergies are presented as gross revenue and do not reflect any revenue sharing arrangement between Global Businesses
In-businesssynergies include separately managed operations that are reported within a global business line
Wealth balances includes RBWM Premier and Jade deposits (inc. HASE Prestige), RBWM Wealth distribution and Insurance balances, GPB client assets and Asset Management assets distributed through third parties and managed for institutional clients. Figure excludes Personal Banking customer deposits but includes wealth assets distributed to personal banking clients
Rest of the World includes: Europe (ex-HBUK); the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin America; and Canada
FY18 Jaws (adjusted) is as reported at FY18
20,158 million weighted average basic ordinary shares outstanding during the period
Unless otherwise stated, risk-weighted assets and capital amounts at 31 December 2019 are calculated in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive, as implemented ('CRR II'), and specifically using its transitional arrangements for capital instruments and for IFRS 9 Financial instruments
Leverage ratio at 31 December 2019 is calculated using the CRR II end-point basis for additional tier 1 capital
Where a quarterly trend is presented on the Income Statement, all comparatives are re-translated at average 4Q19 exchange rates
From 1st July 2018, Argentina was deemed a hyperinflationary economy for accounting purposes
The sustainable finance commitment and progress figure includes green, social and sustainability activities. For a full break down see pages 20 and 21 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2019
2018 CO2 emissions per FTE: 2.39 tonnes. See reporting guidelines on hsbc.com for further details on carbon emissions reporting. As we define new baseline for the next phase of our operational sustainability strategy, an updated reporting methodology for air travel - including cabin seating class - will be incorporated as our new baseline
Our customer satisfaction performance is based on improving from our 2017 baseline. Our scale markets are Hong Kong, the UK, Mexico, the Pearl River Delta, Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Our target was to improve employee advocacy by three points each year through to 2020. Our employee advocacy score in 2018 was 66%. Performance is based on our employee Snapshot results.
Senior leadership is classified as 0 to 3 in our global career band structure
Self mandated bonds are bonds issued by the financial institution who recorded the bond in their own results.
Appendix
