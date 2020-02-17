HSBC : Business Update and Results Presentation to Investors and Analysts 0 02/17/2020 | 11:38pm EST Send by mail :

HSBC Holdings plc Business Update and Results Presentation to Investors and Analysts Agenda 4Q & FY19 results Business update Restructuring for growth Financial implications Conclusion 4Q19 performance 4Q19 highlights 1 4Q19 reported loss before tax of $3.9bn impacted by a goodwill impairment1 of $7.3bn 2 4Q19 adjusted revenue up 9% to $13.6bn vs. 4Q18 and adjusted PBT up 29% to $4.3bn vs. 4Q18 Hong Kong 4Q19 adjusted PBT up 3% to $2.6bn Cost discipline: 4Q19 adjusted costs of $9.1bn, up 3.2% vs. 4Q18. 2H19 adjusted costs (excl. bank levy) down 2.1% vs. 1H19 CET1 ratio further strengthened by 0.4ppts vs. 3Q19 to 14.7% driven by RWA reductions of $22bn A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 46. The remainder of the presentation, unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis 3 FY19 performance Strong performing franchises: FY19 selected highlights Revenue up 9% to $23.4bn, PBT up 15% to $8.0bn RoTE2 of 20.5% RBWM $16bn growth in mortgage book in the UK (up 7%) and Hong Kong (up 9%) 1.5m increase in active customers, up 4% to 39.4m GPB PBT up 19% to $0.4bn Net New Money of $23bn Revenue up 6% to $15.3bn CMB RoTE2 of 12.4% Loans and advances to customers up 3% to $346bn Transaction Revenue3 up 3% to $16.8bn #1 globally for GLCM and GTRF banking revenue4 Hong Kong revenue up 7% to $19.4bn, PBT up 5% to $12.1bn Asia excl. Hong Kong revenue up 8% Asia to $11.0bn Asia GB&M revenue up 7% to $7.1bn RoTE2 of 15.8% Revenue up 8% to $2.9bn, adjusted MENA PBT up 3% to $1.6bn RoTE2 of 12% Revenue up 3% to $8.4bn RoTE2 of 9.9% UK RFB Mortgage balances up 7% to $134bn; stock market share of 6.8%5 CMB loans and advances to customers up 2% to $85bn Mexico PBT up 38% to $0.7bn, RoTE2 Other of 15.3% Canada RoTE2 of 12.0% 4 FY19 performance Strong performing franchises: Hong Kong business performance Financials Key selected financial data, $m 4Q19 Ή4 Ή )< Ή)< Ή Revenue 4,591 233 5% 19,438 1,196 7% ECL (118) (15) (15)% (459) (244) (113)% Costs (1,828) (127) (7)% (6,871) (345) (5)% JV 2 (8) (80)% 31 (5) (14)% Adjusted PBT 2,647 83 3% 12,139 602 5% Loans and advances to 307 15 5% 307 15 5% customers, $bn Customer accounts, $bn 500 12 3% 500 12 3% Macro Weak 2H19 GDP, expected to flow into 1H20

Cautious on 2020 outlook for Hong Kong given coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts GDP, %, YoY 2Q19A 3Q19A 4Q19A 1Q20F 2Q20F 3Q20F 4Q20F Forecast source: HSBC Global Research7 Resilient performance despite softening macroeconomic environment:

FY19 revenue up 7% to $19.4bn FY19 adjusted PBT up 5% to $12.1bn

Strong balance sheet performance:

Loans and advances to customers up 5% to $307bn Customer accounts up 3% to $500bn Number of customers 6 up 255k (3%) to 8.4m

Business initiatives Continued successful rollout of PayMe, with PayMe for Business launched in 2019:

with PayMe for Business launched in 2019: Now has close to 2m customers 8 , up from 1m in 2018 Payments made via PayMe represented 68% of all peer- to-peer payments 9 183k transactions made via PayMe for Business in December 2019

Continued strong market shares 10 :

: 45% for credit cards 54% market share in unit trust gross sales Loans market share of 28%

5 FY19 performance Underperforming franchises: FY19 summary Non ring- fenced bank in Europe and the UK Revenue down by 3% to $7.8bn Adjusted PBT down to $0.8bn RoTE2 of 0.6% Total assets of $842bn and RWAs of $166bn Poor RBWM profitability in France; PBT of $50m (loss of $53m in FY18) Leverage exposures of $755bn GB&M in the NRFB PBT down 80% to $176m CER of 95% RWAs of $105bn US Revenue down 3% to $4.7bn PBT down 39% to $0.6bn (largely driven by non-recurrence of FY18 ECL releases) CER of 84% RoTE2 of 1.5% Loss-making RBWM business; loss before tax of $259m vs. loss of $180m in FY18 Leverage exposures11 of $249bn GB&M in the US PBT down 24% to $470m CER of 76% RWAs of $37bn 6 FY19 performance FY19 adjusted revenue performance FY19 revenue FY19 vs. FY18, $m $15,840m RBWM $23,400m $6,746m $814m $5,978m $1,833m CMB $15,292m $5,441m $2,040m $7,793m GB&M $14,916m $7,466m $(343)m GPB $1,848m Corporate Retail Banking Wealth Management Other GLCM GTRF Credit and Lending Other Global Markets, Securities Services Global Banking, GLCM, GTRF Principal Investments, XVA, Other 292 331 26 273 197 (403) 91 203 91 974 $2.0bn 760 9% $0.8bn 6% $(0.1)bn (1)% 5% Centre $(47)m 243 Group $55,409m 1,608 1,470 3,078 6% Excluding certain items included in adjusted revenue For further information please see appendix, page 47 7 4Q19 performance 4Q19 adjusted revenue performance 4Q19 revenue 4Q19 vs. 4Q18, $m $3,989m RBWM $5,852m $1,655m $208m $1,425m $432m CMB $3,686m $1,328m $501m $1,765m GB&M $3,740m $1,858m $117m GPB $452m Corporate Retail Banking Wealth Management Other GLCM GTRF Credit and Lending Other Global Markets, Securities Services Global Banking, GLCM, GTRF Principal Investments, XVA, Other (92) (15) 85 150 4 117 190 45 28 $0.8bn 536 15% $0.0bn 0% $0.7bn 23% 466 7% Centre $(83)m (331) Group $13,647m Of which BSM down $178m and valuation differences down $140m 587 596 1,183 9% Excluding certain items included in adjusted revenue For further information please see appendix, page 47 8 4Q19 performance Net interest income and NIM Reported 7,709 7,468 7,772 7,568 7,654 quarterly NII, $m +1% (0)% 7,714 7,727 7,693 7,651 7,380 Adjusted quarterly NII, $m 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 +4% 1,922 +1% 1,947 Quarterly 1,903 1,920 1,875 average interest earning assets (AIEA), $bn 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Reported 0bps quarterly 1.63% 1.59% 1.62% 1.56% 1.56% NIM, % Adjusted NII of $7.7bn, stable vs. 3Q19 and up 1% vs. 4Q18; FY19 adjusted NII of $30.6bn, up 3% or $1bn vs. FY18

4Q19 NIM 1.56% unchanged vs. 3Q19, driven by:

4bps favourable impact from lower provisions in relation to customer redress programmes in the RFB and Argentina hyperinflation Adverse impact of margin pressure and higher funding costs

Asia (HBAP) NIM of 2.00% was down 5bps vs. 3Q19, driven by lower asset yields

FY19 NIM of 1.58% was 8bps lower than FY18 as higher yields on AIEA were more than offset by increased funding costs. Excluding FX translation and significant items, NIM fell by 6bps Quarterly NIM by key legal entity, % 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 % of 4Q19 % of 4Q19 Group NII Group AIEA The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking 1.99% 2.05% 2.05% 2.00% 55% 43% Corporation (HBAP) HSBC Bank plc 0.34% 0.45% 0.47% 0.46% 7% 22% (NRFB) HSBC UK Bank plc 2.21% 2.13% 1.93% 1.95% 20% 16% (RFB)12 HSBC North America Holdings, 1.05% 1.01% 0.87% 0.99% 6% 10% Inc 9 4Q19 performance Adjusted costs 4Q19 vs. 4Q18, $bn Excl. UK bank levy +2.7% 0.1 0.1 (0.2) 0.2 8.1 7.9 4Q18 Cost Inflation Performance Investments, 4Q19 saves costs volume growth Adjusted operating expenses trend, $m Adjusted costs 8,805 7,949 8,037 7,625 9,084 26 76 923 988 Argentina hyperinflation 986 24 1,228 UK bank levy 1,184 1,178 1,122 Investments Other Group costs 6,622 6,968 6,835 6,556 6,842 (5) (53) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Adjusted costs Adjusted costs excluding UK bank levy up 2.7% to $8.1bn

4Q19 investment spend of $1.2bn, up

4% vs. 4Q18

4% vs. 4Q18 FY19 investment spend up 10% to $4.5bn vs. $4.1bn in FY18

FY19 technology spend up 11% to $4.7bn vs. FY18 Reported costs 4Q19 reported costs of $17.1bn include goodwill impairment of $7.3bn and customer redress of $182m, of which $179m relates to the mis-selling of PPI

mis-selling of PPI 4Q19 restructuring costs of $400m ($827m in FY19)

Total FTE at FY19 down 2.3k (1%) vs. 1H19 to 235k 10 4Q19 performance Credit performance Adjusted ECL charge trend 0.17 0.27  4Q19 ECL as a % of gross loans and advances to customers was 0.28% 0.34 0.33 0.28  4Q19 adjusted ECL of $733m, down 0.19 0.23 0.21 $144m (16%) vs. 3Q19, of which 0.06 0.08 $401m was in RBWM and $276m was in CMB  4Q19 UK ECL charge of $67m, down 843 877 733 $160m vs. 3Q19 primarily due to 573 549 release of allowance relating to 484 199 economic uncertainty of $99m. Total 148 allowance for UK economic uncertainty 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 at FY19 was $311m ECL, $m Quarterly ECL as a % of average gross FY ECL as a % of average  4Q19 Hong Kong ECL charge of $118m, loans and advances (annualised) gross loans and advances down $89m vs. 3Q19 (including an additional charge of $56m in relation to Analysis by stage economic outlook). Total allowance for Hong Kong economic outlook at FY19 Reported basis, $bn Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total13 Stage 3 as a was $138m % of Total 4Q19  2H19 ECL charge as a % of gross loans Gross loans and advances to customers 951.6 80.2 13.4 1,045.5 1.3% and advances to customers was 0.31% Allowance for ECL 1.3 2.3 5.1 8.7  FY19 ECL of $2.8bn, up 63%, with ECL 3Q19 as a % of gross loans and advances to Gross loans and advances to customers 941.1 71.7 13.3 1,026.4 1.3% customers of 0.27% Allowance for ECL 1.3 2.2 4.9 8.6  Stage 3 loan book stable at 1.3% of 4Q18 total gross loans and advances to Gross loans and advances to customers 908.4 68.6 13.0 990.3 1.3% customers Allowance for ECL 1.3 2.1 5.0 8.6 11 4Q19 performance Capital adequacy Capital progression 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Common equity tier 1 capital, $bn 121.0 125.8 126.9 123.8 124.0 Risk-weighted assets, $bn 865.3 879.5 886.0 865.2 843.4 CET1 ratio, % 14.0 14.3 14.3 14.3 14.7 Leverage ratio exposure, $bn 2,614.9 2,735.2 2,786.5 2,780.2 2,726.5 Leverage ratio, % 5.5 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 CET1 ratio of 14.7% up 0.4ppts from 14.3% in 3Q19, mainly due to RWA reductions

RWAs decreased by $22bn vs. 3Q19, driven by GB&M (down $19bn), primarily in the NRFB, from active portfolio management, changes to methodology and policy and model updates CET1 and RWA movements 14.7 CET1 ratio, % (0.2) 14.3 0.2 0.7 (0.4) 0.1 3Q19 Profits (adjusted Dividends FX translation Change in RWAs Other 4Q19 for goodwill net of scrip differences impairment) CET1, $bn 123.8 1.5 (3.4) 3.5 (1.4) 124.0 RWAs, $bn 865.2 16.6 (38.4) 843.4 12 FY19 performance RWA and RoTE walks Group RWA walk, FY18 vs. FY19, $bn 3.7 (7.7) 865.3 9.0 (32.2) 843.4 0.3 5.0 FY18 Asset size Asset quality Model Methodology Acquisitions FX FY19 updates and policy and disposals movements Total RWA reductions of $22bn, of which GB&M: $23bn vs. FY18

Renewed focus on customer profitability in CMB and GB&M

Expect ~$10bn of regulatory RWA inflation and additional ~$10bn of business growth in 1Q20

Risks to RWAs include:

RWA inflation from wholesale exposure credit rating migration in Hong Kong in 2020 Basel III reform implementation and mitigation and lack of equivalence recognition between the UK and the EU

Group RoTE14 walk, FY19 vs. FY18, % Favourable 0.5 impact from (0.6) movements in 'PVIF' 1.6 (0.7) (excluded from RoTE) (0.1) 0.3 (0.9) (0.4) 0.6 8.6 8.4 FY18 Reported Adj. revenue Adj. costs Adj. ECL Customer SABB Other significant Tax, NCI & Equity & FY19 Reported RoTE redress dilution gain items AT1/Prefs other RoTE 13 FY19 performance Summary FY19 adjusted revenue up 6% to $55.4bn and adjusted PBT up 5% to $22.2bn FY19 adjusted jaws of 3.1%. FY19 adjusted cost growth of 2.8%, well below FY18 adjusted cost growth of 5.6% 3 Reported PBT of $13.3bn impacted by a 4Q19 goodwill impairment1 of $7.3bn, primarily in GB&M globally and CMB in Europe, reflecting lower growth rates 4 RoTE14 of 8.4%, supported by a resilient Hong Kong and strong performance in the rest of Asia, but impacted by poor returns in the US and NRFB in Europe Well-capitalisedwith CET1 ratio increasing 0.7ppts to 14.7% 5 Underpinned by net FY19 RWA reductions of $22bn, driven by a $23bn reduction in GB&M 6 New cost and RWA reduction plan to address financial underperformance 14 Agenda 4Q & FY19 results Business update Restructuring for growth Financial implications Conclusion Restructuring for growth Actions to deliver our 2022 financial targets RWAsCosts Reduce RWAs Cut costs in low return franchises (US and and simplify the NRFB in Europe and the UK, the organisation particularly GB&M) Reinvest RWAs in high- Cost programme savings of c.$4.5bn performing franchises Gross RWA reduction of >$100bn Capital Sustain the dividend Suspend buyback in 2020 and 2021 CET1 ratio >14%; manage in by end-2022 $GMXVWHGFRVWVRIΌEQLQ RoTE of 10-12% in FY22 14-15% range 16 Restructuring for growth We continue to build on our differentiated, globally integrated network Serving wholesale and personal clients in and into high growth markets Leading and differentiated propositions for mid-market businesses globally Leading, full-scale retail bank in Hong Kong, the UK and Mexico and leading international retail proposition Strong wealth business with $1.4tn of balances #1 #1 #1 #1 Best Global Transaction Bank15 World's Best Bank for SMEs16 Largest retail bank in HK with c.28% market share17 Best Private Bank in Asia18 and Best Private Bank in HK for 11 consecutive years19 17 Restructuring for growth: Non Ring-Fenced Bank in Europe and the UK Europe: Our plan is to reduce RWAs in the Non Ring-Fenced Bank in Europe and the UK by c.35% by end of 2022 Actions Focus on client coverage of key international European clients and connecting them to Asia and the Middle East

Reduce capital deployed in our Rates business, and exit G10 long-term derivative market making in the UK

long-term derivative market making in the UK Focus European investment banking activities on the UK mid- market as well as capital flows and transactions between Europe and our franchise in high growth markets. London will remain an investment banking hub to support our global client base 20

Reduce Sales and Research coverage in European Cash Equities with a focus on supporting ECM

Transition Structured Product capabilities from the UK to Asia

Continue to invest in our transaction banking and financing capabilities

Intend to reduce operating expenses in the Non Ring-Fenced Bank by c.25% RWAs $bn c.35% 166 Other Business 61 GB&M 105 2019 202221 Operating expenses Adjusted, $bn c.25% 6.8 Other Business 2.4 GB&M 4.4 2019 2022 Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 18 Restructuring for growth: US US: To generate sufficient returns, we need a new approach Actions Reposition US business as an international client-focussed corporate bank with a targeted retail offering for international and affluent clients

client-focussed corporate bank with a targeted retail offering for international and affluent clients Focus Commercial Banking and Global Banking on multinational corporate and institutional clients as well as mid- market enterprises with our key capabilities in DCM, transaction banking and financing

Consolidate select Fixed Income activity in London to maximise global scale and reduce US Global Markets RWAs by c.45% / c.$5bn RWAs $bnStable 89 Other Business 52 GB&M 37 2019 202221 Operating expenses Adjusted, $bn  Refocus retail banking on globally mobile clients, invest in 10-15% digital and unsecured lending, and reduce our branch network 3.9 of 224 by around 30%  Integrate private and retail banking to seamlessly offer banking and wealth solutions across our client segments  Consolidate middle and back office activities and streamline functions to simplify our organisation and reduce total operating costs by 10-15% 2019 2022 Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 19 Restructuring for growth: GB&M GB&M: Sharpen focus on serving international clients in and into our high- growth and franchise markets Actions  Serve those corporate and institutional clients with global operations who value our international network, in particular our strengths in Asia and the Middle East  Accelerate investments in Asia and the Middle East and shift more resources over time to those regions; continue to strengthen our global transaction banking and financing capabilities  Strengthen investment banking capabilities in Asia and the Middle East whilst maintaining a global investment banking hub in London  Build leading emerging markets and financing capabilities in RWAs by region $bn, % 258 Others 10% North 15% America Asia 37% Europe 38% 2019 202221 Revenue by region Adjusted, $bn, % 14.9 Others5% Global Markets; enhance our institutional clients business  Increase collaboration with other global businesses; create a North America 15% single middle and back office to support Commercial Banking and Global Banking  Continue to invest in innovative digital systems and solutions Asia 48% Europe 32% 2019 2022 Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 20 Restructuring for growth: Redeploying RWAs We will continue to invest in growth opportunities, leveraging our strengths; and plan to reallocate >$100bn RWAs Aspiration Leading International International Wealth Continue to invest in HSBC UK (UK RFB) - Bank for Transaction and Affluent Bank - Asia and the Middle Top 3 UK Financial Banking and Top 3 Asia Wealth East Institution Financing Franchise Key enablers Customer centricity ESG, Sustainable finance Digital capabilities Collaboration and connectivity across Geographies and Business lines 21 Restructuring for growth: Costs 7KHUHDUHWKUHHOHYHUVWRDFKLHYHDGMXVWHGFRVWVRIΌEQLQUHSUHVHQWLQJ a cost reduction programme of c.$4.5bn Portfolio decisions Automation & digitalisation Organisation simplification Ceasing business activities Investing in technology to re-engineer processes Organising in a less matrixed and fragmented fashion Implications Remove / reduce costs of exiting businesses

Reduce processing costs and improve customer experience

Fewer people, increased accountability and greater agility 22 Restructuring for growth: Simplification As a result, we will create a simpler, more efficient and empowered organisation Consolidate number of businesses from 4 to 3 - GPB and RBWM to form Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB)

Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) Implement unified wholesale middle and back office across CMB and Global Banking; maintain separate client coverage teams to ensure focus on unique client needs

wholesale middle and back office across and maintain separate client coverage teams to ensure focus on unique client needs Reduce geographic reports from 7 to 4 at Group Executive level 22

Reorganise the Global Functions and Head office to match the size and structure

Executive scorecards increasingly aligned to Group outcomes , not just individual business units or functions Implications Leaner and less fragmented organisation Clearer accountability More customer-centric organisation More agile decision-making 23 Restructuring for growth: Shape of the Group Planned shape of the Group post restructuring Shifts in the Group's RWA allocation RWAs, $bn By Global Business Stable By region Stable RBWM GPB CMB NRFB in 16%WPB Europe and the UK 2% US 37% Other23 19% 10% 16% GB&M Corporate Centre 31% 14% UK RFB <25% Asia 13% c.50% 42% 2019 202221 2019 202221 Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 24 Restructuring for growth To conclude, we plan to… Restructure to address Europe and the US Reposition GB&M to leverage its strengths in Transaction Banking and Asia Reallocate freed-upcapital into higher growth and higher return businesses and markets Simplify our organisation and reduce costs 25 Agenda 4Q & FY19 results Business update Restructuring for growth Financial implications Conclusion Financial implications Actions to deliver our 2022 financial targets RWAsCosts Reduce RWAs Cut costs in low return franchises (US and and simplify the NRFB in Europe and the UK, the organisation particularly GB&M) Reinvest RWAs in high- Cost programme savings of c.$4.5bn performing franchises Gross RWA reduction of >$100bn Capital Sustain the dividend Suspend buyback in 2020 and 2021 CET1 ratio >14%; manage in by end-2022 $GMXVWHGFRVWVRIΌEQLQ RoTE of 10-12% in FY22 14-15% range 27 Financial implications RWAs - We aim to make a gross RWA reduction of at least $100bn by 2022 RWAs, $bn >$100bn c.850 843 Total management actions: >$100bn 2019 NRFB in Europe US GB&M (ex. Other mgt Business Other (including the 2022 and the UK NRFB & US) actions growth net day 1 impact from Basel III reform) Gross RWA reductions of >$100bn planned, with c.35% completed by FY20, and c.70% completed by FY21

RWAs saved will be redeployed to more profitable businesses, predominantly in RBWM and in Asia Limited Basel III reform impact expected in 2022 post mitigating actions, however output floors expected to increase RWAs towards the end of the 2022-27 transition period Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 28 Financial implications RWAs - planned gross RWA reduction Gross RWA saves (2020-22), $bn >$100bn Asset disposals Deleveraging Securitisation Other Gross RWA activities and other risk efficiencies24 saves mitigation Deleveraging activities across all global businesses, clients and products, primarily in Europe and the US

Deleveraging includes some client exits for those who have purely domestic activities and/or low returns on RWAs

GB&M RWA reduction has associated disposal losses 25 of c.$1.2bn

of c.$1.2bn GB&M net RWA reductions result in a net loss of annual revenue of c$2.5bn by end 2022, partially offset by organic growth

Leverage exposures reduced by c.$200bn:

Reduction of c.$250bn on a gross basis, mainly in Global Markets in Europe and US Increase of c.$50bn in Asia as we grow and invest in the business

Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 29 Financial implications RWAs - increasing revenue on a stable RWA base Adjusted revenue, $bn Net benefit of $1-1.5bn 55.4 As full benefit of reinvestment flows c.$0.5bn through c.$1.1bn Of which Of which GB&M GB&M 2019 Non-repeat Interest Gross RWA RWA Organic growth 2022 2023 of certain rates reductions growth (incl. non-RWA onwards items26 intensive business) RWAs $843bn >$100bn >$100bn c.$850bn Reported revenue / 6.5% Average RWAs Areas of reductions generate low revenue / RWAs, and have very high cost efficiency ratios

RWAs will be deployed into higher return franchises (e.g. RBWM, Asia), which generate higher revenue / RWAs, and have lower cost efficiency ratios Revenue expected to be down modestly in 2020, impacted by lower interest rates and the non-repeat of certain items. Expect low single-digit revenue growth in 2021 and 2022

non-repeat of certain items. Expect low single-digit revenue growth in 2021 and 2022 Reduction and redeployment of RWAs, and associated revenue impacts, expected to be spread evenly across 2020 - 2022; further revenue benefits expected in 2023 and beyond Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 30 Financial implications Capital - impact of restructuring programme Illustrative CET1 ratio evolution, % c.15% 14.7% >$100bn >$100bn RWAs RWAs 2019 CTA and asset Revenue loss27 Gross RWA disposals25 saves Plan assumes share buybacks suspended in 2020-21 as we go through the period of restructuring. Plan is to recommence in 2022, and broadly neutralise the scrip in the period 2022-24

2020-21 as we go through the period of restructuring. Plan is to recommence in 2022, and broadly neutralise the scrip in the period 2022-24 Plan assumes substantial capital generation in 2022-24, as restructuring charges fall away and RWA redeployment is fully embedded

2022-24, as restructuring charges fall away and RWA redeployment is fully embedded Expect the CET1 ratio to be towards the top end of a 14-15% range at end-2022. CET1 target maintained at >14% Business Other RWA Profit after 2022 growth growth dividends Higher levels of CET1 capital expected during the plan, due to:

Basel III reform implementation and other regulatory changes (including Brexit) Local RWAs higher than PRA RWAs (e.g. standardised vs. modelled approaches) Higher local capital requirements in some subsidiaries High level of restructuring during plan period Excess capital in the US created through restructure - regulatory approval required to release

Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 31 Financial implications &RVWV͙ ZHSODQWRUHGXFH*URXSDGMXVWHGFRVWVWRΌEQLQ Adjusted costs, $bn c.34 c.(10)% 32.8 c.$0.7bn Ό c.$4.5bn 2019* Inflation Bank levy 2019 cost 2020-22 cost Other BAU Software Business Other 2022 initiatives programme saves28 amortisation growth & investment The cost programme intends to deliver savings of c.$4.5bn between 2020-2022

2020-2022 7KH ΌEQFRVWWDUJHWZLOOEHDGMXVWHGIRUFXUUHQFDQG any disposals

ΌEQFRVWWDUJHWZLOOEHDGMXVWHGIRUFXUUHQFDQG any disposals From 2021 the UK bank levy will apply to the UK balance sheet only. The bank levy is forecast to reduce from $1.0bn to c.$0.3bn We plan to continue to increase investment spending and technology costs (FY19 investment spend of $4.1bn; technology spend of $4.7bn)

We aim to significantly reduce the $2.5bn retained costs of HSBC Holdings plc 29 through simplification of the matrix structure, and ensuring only costs relating directly to HSBC Holdings plc and the stewardship of the Group are retained in HSBC Holdings plc Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 32 * At 31 January the USD was weaker than it was on average during 2019. Assuming no change to FX rates that represents a c.$500m cost increase and a revenue increase of a similar amount versus FY19 Financial implications Costs - phasing and nature of restructuring charges Cost of restructuring, $bn Losses on asset disposals* Other 10% Technology 20% Software write-offs 15% CRE write-offs 15% Severance 40% 2020-22 c.$1.2bn Costs to achieve P&L charge of c.$6bn Costs to >50% achieve: 40% c.$6bn <10% 2020 2021 2022 Cost programme savings, $bn c.4.5 c.4.5 Cumulative cost programme saves of c.$4.5bn Middle and 35% Organisation simplification 60% c.4.5 back office 20% Technology enablement GB&M 25% 45% Business Other Global reductions 15% Businesses 2020-22 2020-22 c.3.0 c.1.0 2020 2021 2022 Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 33 * Losses on asset disposals expected to broadly be split 40% in 2020, 40% in 2021 and 20% in 2022. Losses on asset disposals expected to be reported as a revenue significant item Financial implications Path to achieve a RoTE of 10-12% by 2022, while sustaining the dividend and maintaining a CET1 ratio >14% RoTE walk by Global Business and geographic drivers 10-12% 8.4% 2019 NRFB in Europe US GB&M (ex. Other Businesses Bank levy & 2022 and the UK NRFB & US) & geographies Significant items RoTE walk by line item 10-12% 8.4% 2019Adj. revenue Adj. costsECLBank levy & Equity & other2022 Significant items Bars in chart are illustrative and not to scale 34 Agenda 4Q & FY19 results Business update Restructuring for growth Financial implications Conclusion Conclusion To conclude We delivered strong revenue growth in our targeted areas with improving cost discipline in 2019 Our immediate aims are to increase returns, create the capacity to invest in the future, and build a platform for sustainable growth We will restructure in the US and Europe, reposition GB&M and plan to reallocate capital to higher growth and higher return markets. We will also simplify our organisation structure To achieve a 2022 target RoTE of 10-12%, we plan to execute a gross RWA reduction and redeployment of >$100bn, and a cost reduction programme of c.$4.5bn 36 Appendix Appendix Improving Group returns by addressing underperforming franchises RoTE (excluding significant items and UK bank levy) by major legal entity2, (2019 Tangible Equity as size) RoTE (%) 22 20 18 16 14 Group 2022 12 target 10-12% 10 8 6 4 2 0 -2 -4 -6 Asia Mexico Canada UK RFB30 MENA US NRFB in Europe and the UK -4-3-2-1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Adjusted revenue growth - 2019 vs. 2018 (%) 38 Appendix Assumptions and basis of preparation Assumed no changes from 2019 in IFRS accounting rules; RoTE target of 10-12% in FY22 excludes the potential impact of IFRS17

10-12% in FY22 excludes the potential impact of IFRS17 Assumed no changes from 2019 in Common law

Losses on asset disposals expected to be reported as a revenue significant item

Costs to achieve expected to be reported as a cost significant item

Bank levy forecast based upon levy rates effective 31 December 2019. From 2021, the Bank Levy will be chargeable only on the UK balance sheet equity and liabilities of banks and building societies. The bank levy is forecast to reduce from $1.0bn to c.$0.3bn

Planned cost reductions in the Non Ring-fenced Bank in Europe and the UK, and the US are on a nominal basis

Ring-fenced Bank in Europe and the UK, and the US are on a nominal basis There is no assumed impairment of the Group's investment in Bank of Communications Co., Limited

Group effective reported tax rate of 24% is assumed in 2020. Assumed Group adjusted effective tax rate of 19-20% in 2020-2022. Note the tax rates are highly sensitive to the overall profitability of the UK group entities

19-20% in 2020-2022. Note the tax rates are highly sensitive to the overall profitability of the UK group entities Assumed that where targeted reduction on RWAs require regulatory approvals (e.g. model changes), these will be received

Absolute targets presented in this document will be restated for prevailing foreign exchange rates in subsequent updates to the market

Plan assumes a steady recovery in Hong Kong from 2H20

Plan does not include the potential impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak, which is causing economic disruption in Hong Kong and mainland China and may impact performance in 2020

Basel III Reform assumed implementation date is on 1 January 2022, including the capital requirements of the new FRTB, CVA and Operational Risk rules. Other regulatory changes assumes UK and EU maintain broad equivalence Macro31 World GDP growth US Fed. funds rate (year-end) Bank of England base rate (year-end) 1 month HIBOR (year-end) 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2.59% 2.68% 2.77% 2.84% 1.50%-1.75% 1.25%-1.50% 1.25%-1.50% 1.25%-1.50% 0.75% 0.50% 0.50% 0.50% 1.55% 1.30% 1.25% 1.28% 39 Appendix The macro-economic and geopolitical remains uncertain, but we still see significant opportunities for growth World Nominal GDP Growth, 2019-203032 World Trade Growth, 2019-203032 +5.4% CAGR Asia 7.1% Middle East 5.7% Africa 7.8% Latin America 4.4% North America 4.4% Europe 3.6% 2019 2030E Asia's contribution to incremental GDP growth from 2019 to 2030 is 50%

to incremental GDP growth from 2019 to 2030 is 50% Within Asia, China is expected to grow at 8% annually (5.2% on real basis) +5.4% CAGR Asia 6.7% Middle East 4.6% Africa 7.3% Latin America 4.9% North America 4.1% Europe 4.5% 2019 2030E 60% of Asia's trade flow is currently intra-regional 33

of Asia's trade flow is currently Asia continues to be among the fastest growing for trade 40 Appendix Collaboration: Drive more growth through cross-selling across businesses Total revenue synergies, $bn Revenue synergies by global business +8% 17.2 31% 29% 16.0 1 RBWM clients FY19 revenue GB&M products for retail and business banking solutions $1.7bn Payroll products to CMB and GB clients 2 GPB clients Referrals from other global businesses Global Markets products to private clients Insurance and Asset Management products from RBWM $0.7bn 12.1 22% 21% 11.7 8% 4.3 5.1 9% 201834 2019 3 CMB clients 4 GB&M clients 5 In-business synergies GLCM from GB&M Global Markets and Global Banking from $8.7bn GB&M Investment and Insurance from RBWM GTRF solutions from CMB $1.1bn Asset Management products from RBWM Securities Services / custody Asset Management (manufacturing) $5.1bn Life insurance (manufacturing) Cross-business In-business % of Group total synergies35 synergies36 Total revenue synergies $17.2bn 41 Appendix Simplifying the wholesale businesses (GB&M and CMB) to deliver greater revenue synergies and cost efficiencies Overview of our wholesale banking business today Two separate wholesale banking businesses - GB&M and CMB - each delivering c.$15bn of revenue per annum

separate wholesale banking businesses Both units owns their own product and operations capabilities

capabilities We successfully cross-sell from one business to the other through collaboration - for example, selling DCM products to CMB customers Ambition: one wholesale support model Create central product teams mandated to serve both businesses and owned by both businesses

Merge operational support infrastructure serving Global Banking and CMB to deliver operating synergies

Keep separate frontline teams serving CMB clients and GB clients to maintain focus on growth and customer needs

separate frontline teams End result to have focused relationship management teams capable of drawing on common product and operations support 42 Appendix We have four main levers to simplify our RBWM and GPB business to capture value  Consolidate RBWM and GPB into one new global business Strong Wealth business with $1.4tn of called Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) under a balances37 and is one of the world's largest single accountable executive to serve all 39m clients along investment management and wealth businesses the pyramid Private Banking relationship teams will remain as a distinct unit within WPB to account for the sophisticated needs of client segments

to account for the of client segments Lower cost-to-serve expected over time due to integration capabilities, platforms and resources for all client segments

expected over time due to integration capabilities, platforms and resources for all client segments Improved digital and transactional banking experience for Private Banking clients

Greater access to Wealth Management capabilities for Retail Banking customers

Cross-selling opportunities by combining the wealth product teams to better serve the needs of our clients across the full spectrum of our WPB client pyramid PB Ultra High Net Worth $30m+* Private Bank PB High Net Worth $5m+ Top tier inc. Jade $1m+ RBWM Wealth Distribution Balances, Premier Premier and Jade $100k+ Personal Banking wealth products Asset Management funds distributed to third parties * Indicates investable assets required to meet eligibility criteria for each tier 43 Appendix Simplifying the organisation and setting up capacity to execute the plan GCEO GCFOGCRO Three Global Businesses Four Geographies Wealth and Commercial Global HSBC UK Rest of the Personal Banking & Asia Pacific US Banking (RFB) World38 Banking Markets Other Global Functions Transformation office A new role responsible to drive execution 44 Appendix Key financial metrics Key financial metrics FY19 FY18 Ή)< Return on average tangible equity14 8.4% 8.6% (0.2)ppt Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity 3.6% 7.7% (4.1)ppt Jaws (adjusted)39 3.1% (1.2)% 4.3ppt Dividends per ordinary share in respect of the period $0.51 $0.51 - Earnings per share40 $0.30 $0.63 $(0.33) Common equity tier 1 ratio41 14.7% 14.0% 0.7ppt Leverage ratio42 5.3% 5.5% (0.2)ppt Advances to deposits ratio 72.0% 72.0% - Net asset value per ordinary share (NAV) $8.00 $8.13 $(0.13) Tangible net asset value per ordinary share (TNAV) $7.13 $7.01 $0.12 Reported results, $m 4Q19 Ή 4 Ή FY19 Ή)< Ή Revenue 13,371 676 5% 56,098 2,318 4% ECL (733) 120 14% (2,756) (989) (56)% Costs (17,053) (7,909) (86)% (42,349) (7,690) (22)% Associates 518 (40) (7)% 2,354 (182) (7)% PBT (3,897) (7,153) (>100)% 13,347 (6,543) (33)% PAOS* (5,509) (7,046) (>100)% 5,969 (6,639) (53)% * Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company Adjusted results, $m 4Q19 Ή4 Ή FY19 Ή)< Ή Revenue 13,647 1,183 9% 55,409 3,078 6% ECL (733) 110 13% (2,756) (1,067) (63)% Costs (9,084) (279) (3)% (32,795) (889) (3)% Associates 518 (33) (6)% 2,354 (92) (4)% PBT 4,348 981 29% 22,212 1,030 5% 45 Appendix Significant items $m 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 FY19 FY18 Reported PBT (3,897) 4,837 3,256 13,347 19,890 Revenue Currency translation - 110 (102) - (1,617) Customer redress programmes 45 118 (7) 163 (53) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses 55 4 (29) (768) 113 Fair value movements on financial instruments 176 (210) (95) (84) 100 Currency translation on significant items - 4 2 - 8 276 26 (231) (689) (1,449) ECL Currency translation - 5 10 - 78 Operating expenses Currency translation - (99) 79 - 1,109 Cost of structural reform 32 35 61 158 361 Customer redress programmes 183 488 (16) 1,281 146 Goodwill impairment 7,349 - - 7,349 - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - (2) - 52 Restructuring and other related costs 400 140 15 827 66 Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters 5 (64) (24) (61) 816 Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - 228 - 228 Currency translation on significant items - 23 (2) - (25) 7,969 523 339 9,554 2,753 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures Currency translation - (2) (7) - (90) Total currency translation and significant items 8,245 552 111 8,865 1,292 Adjusted PBT 4,348 5,389 3,367 22,212 21,182 Goodwill impairment of $7.3bn, of which $4.0bn related to global GB&M, in CMB $2.5bn related to Europe, $0.3bn to Latin America and $0.1bn to MENA, and in GPB $0.4bn related to NAM

Customer redress programmes include PPI provisions of $1.2bn in FY19. 4Q19 PPI provisions totalled $179m

FY19 restructuring and other related costs of $827m includes $753m of severance costs (4Q19: $348m) arising from cost efficiency measures 46 Appendix Certain revenue items and Argentina hyperinflation Certain items included in adjusted revenue 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q18 FY19 FY18 highlighted in management commentary43, $m Insurance manufacturing market impacts in RBWM 201 (210) (33) 182 (185) 129 (325) Credit and funding valuation adjustments in GB&M 191 (166) (34) 47 (177) 44 (181) Legacy Credit in Corporate Centre 13 (41) (13) (71) (12) (111) (91) Valuation differences on long-term debt and (73) 76 93 50 67 147 (313) associated swaps in Corporate Centre Argentina hyperinflation44 30 (132) 15 (56) 73 (143) (231) RBWM disposal gains in Latin America - - - 133 - 133 - CMB disposal gains in Latin America - - - 24 - 24 - GB&M provision release in Equities - - - 106 - 106 - Total 362 (473) 28 415 (234) 329 (1,141) Argentina hyperinflation44 impact included in adjusted results (Latin America Corporate 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q19 4Q18 FY19 FY18 Centre), $m Net interest income 33 (61) 24 (8) 55 (12) (54) Other income (3) (71) (9) (48) 18 (133) (177) Total revenue 30 (132) 15 (56) 73 (143) (231) ECL (10) 12 (3) 1 (12) (0) 8 Costs (26) 53 (24) 5 (76) 8 63 PBT (6) (67) (12) (50) (15) (135) (160) 47 Appendix Sustainable Finance & ESG Highlights Target 2019 Progress Environment Sustainable finance Provide & facilitate $52.4bn and investment $100bn cumulative progress by the end of 202545 since 2017 Reduce operational 2.0 tonnes used per 2.26 tonnes CO2 emissions full time equivalent by per full time the end of 2020 equivalent46 (on track) Climate-related Continued We published our 3rd disclosures implementation of the TCFD, which can be Financial Stability Board found on pages 24 Task Force on Climate and 25 in the HSBC related Disclosures Holdings plc Annual (TCFD) Report and Accounts 2019 Social Customer Customer 6 RBWM markets satisfaction satisfaction and 4 CMB markets improvements in 8 sustained top three major markets47 rank and/or improvement in customer satisfaction47 Employee advocacy 69% of employees 66% employees recommending HSBC would recommend as a great place to HSBC as a great place work by the end of to work48 (2018: 66%) 201948 Employee gender 30% women in senior 29.4% women in diversity leadership roles by the senior leadership end of 203049 roles49 Governance Achieve sustained 98% of staff to 98.2% of staff delivery of global complete annual have completed conduct outcomes conduct training conduct training in and effective 2019 financial crime risk management Highlights 2019 Awards Euromoney Awards  World's Best Bank for Sustainable for Excellence Finance  Asia's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance  The Middle East's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance Extel Survey  No. 1 in a range of categories including ESG, Socially Responsible Investment & Sustainability Environmental  Lead manager of the year, Green Bonds: Finance Awards Local authority/municipality  Lead manager of the year, Social Bonds: Corporate  Lead manager of the year, Sustainability Bonds: Corporate Communicate  Best CSR or ESG Report: Gold awards Magazine Awards Achievements Carbon Disclosure  Leadership score of A- (higher than the Project financial services sector average of C) World Resources  9 out of 10 (high green). Referenced in Institute FRC guidance on good examples of climate reporting Dealogic league  2nd in green, social & sustainability bond table 2019 league table. On an excluding self- mandated* basis HSBC ranked 1st50 HSBC's ESG rating  Medium ESG risk rating. Outperformed from Sustainalytics compared to a basket of peers Achieve 100% of our  29.4% Signed renewable electricity electricity from from power purchase agreements as at renewable sources by Dec 2019 (2018: 24%, 2017: 27%) 2030 Sustainability modules  >5,300 modules completed in 2019 through HSBC(>7,500 since program was launched in University2018) 48 Appendix Glossary AIEA Average interest earning assets AUM Assets under management BAU Business as usual Bps Basis points. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point BSM Balance Sheet Management CET1 Common Equity Tier 1 In December 2016, certain functions were combined to create a Corporate Centre. These include Balance Sheet Management, legacy Corporate Centre businesses and interests in associates and joint ventures. The Corporate Centre also includes the results of our financing operations, central support costs with associated recoveries and the UK bank levy CMB Commercial Banking, a global business CRD IV Capital Requirements Directive IV CRR Customer risk rating Expected credit losses. In the income statement, ECL is recorded as a change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges. ECL In the balance sheet, ECL is recorded as an allowance for financial instruments to which only the impairment requirements in IFRS 9 are applied. ESG Environmental, social and governance FICC Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities GB&M Global Banking and Markets, a global business GLCM Global Liquidity and Cash Management GPB Global Private Banking, a global business GTRF Global Trade and Receivables Finance IAS International Accounting Standards IBOR Interbank Offered Rate IFRS International Financial Reporting Standard The difference between the rate of growth of revenue and the rate of Jaws growth of costs. Positive jaws is where the revenue growth rate exceeds the cost growth rate. Calculated on an adjusted basis A portfolio of assets including securities investment conduits, asset- Legacy credit backed securities, trading portfolios, credit correlation portfolios and derivative transactions entered into directly with monoline insurers LTV Loan to value MENA Middle East and North Africa NAV Net Asset Value NBFI Non-Bank Financial Institutions NCI Non-controlling interests NII Net interest income NIM Net interest margin NRFB Non ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK PAOS Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders PBT Profit before tax POCI Purchased or originated credit-impaired Ppt Percentage points PRD Pearl River Delta PVIF Present value of in-force insurance contracts RBWM Retail Banking and Wealth Management, a global business HBUK (RFB) Ring-fenced bank, established July 2018 as part of ring fenced bank legislation RoE Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity RoTE Return on average tangible equity RWA Risk-weighted asset TNAV Tangible net asset value XVAs Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments 49 Appendix Footnotes The goodwill impairment of $7.3bn arose from an update to long-term growth assumptions reflecting the more challenging revenue outlook impacting a number of our businesses, and specifically to GB&M arising from the reshaping of the business RoTE excludes significant items and the UK bank levy. RBWM RoTE includes an adverse impact reflecting lower discount rates on Insurance liabilities, but excludes a broadly offsetting favourable movement in PVIF. Asia = The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation limited; MENA = HSBC Bank Middle East; Canada = HSBC Canada; Mexico = HSBC Mexico; Non ring-fenced bank (NRFB) in Europe and the UK = HSBC Bank plc; US = HSBC North America Holdings Inc.; UK Ring-fenced bank (RFB) = HSBC UK Bank plc (excludes conduct charges relating to the mis-selling of payment protection insurance of $1.2bn) GTRF, GLCM, FX and HSS revenue across all business lines globally As at FY18, HSBC estimates from HSBC Global Research report 'EU Investment Banks: Weighed down by macro factors', 14 August 2019 and internal data Mortgage market share as at 31 December 2019, mortgage market sourced from Bank of England (BoE) Including Hang Seng HSBC Global Research report on Greater China Economics 'The hit to GDP from the coronavirus', published 12 February 2020 As at January 2020. FY19 customer numbers of 1.9m as per HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts 2019 In value terms during 3Q19 Credit cards market share: HKMA data as at 30 September 2019 (including Hang Seng); Mutual funds market share: Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA) as at 30

September 2019 (including Hang Seng); Loans market share: total loans for use in Hong Kong as of 30 November 2019 (including Hang Seng) Under local rules Due to customer redress programmes, HBUK 4Q19 NIM has been adversely impacted by 5bps (3Q19 NIM impacted by 19bps), FY19 NIM of 2.05% has been adversely impacted by 6bps Total includes POCI balances and related allowances Due to falling interest rates in the year to date, the regulator-prescribed 'Valuation Interest Rate' parameters used to discount the insurance liabilities in Hong Kong and Singapore were reduced. This led to an increase in the liabilities under insurance contracts of $1.2bn, and a corresponding increase in the Present Value of In-Force business ('PVIF') of $1.1bn. Because the increase in PVIF is excluded from both the numerator and denominator of the Group's RoTE calculation, the reduction in the discount rates lowered FY19 RoTE by 0.6ppts The Banker Transaction Banking Awards, 2019 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, 2019 Total loans for use in HK market share of 27.9% as of November 2019 (including Hang Seng) WealthBriefingAsia Awards, 2019 FinanceAsia Country Awards for Achievement, 2009-2019 With client coverage and decision-making in Paris for EU 27 clients 2022 RWAs are pre-Basel III reform Seven geographic reports include Asia, UK, Canada, US, LATAM, Europe and MENA; four geographic reports include Asia, UK, US and Rest of the World Including MENA, LATAM and Canada Includes model updates, data improvements Losses on asset disposals will negatively impact r eported revenue Positive revenue items: insurance manufacturing market impacts, credit and funding valuation adjustments, valuation differences on long term debt and associated swaps, disposal gains and a provision release in Equities Revenue loss related to Gross RWA saves Includes saves to partly offset inflation. These are the BAU saves built into to business and functions plans to offset inflation, such as: vacancy and attrition management, supply chain and location optimisation, management of third party spend FY19 data. Defined as HSBC Holdings plc costs, excluding recharges (which net off against 'Other income' in HSBC Holdings plc's company income statement) and the UK bank levy UK RFB negatively impacted by a pension surplus. In the event that the current IAS 19 Pension fund surplus was zero, additional CET1 capital would be required to be held and Adjusted RoTE would be 11.3% World GDP source: HSBC internal 3Q19 Forward Economic Guidance; US Fed. Funds rate, Bank of England base and 1 month HIBOR source: HSBC internal guidance, Bloomberg market consensus Global Insights Jan20; World trade based on imports plus exports; North America includes US and Canada. International Merchandise Trade data from UNCTAD 50 Appendix Footnotes Prior period revenue synergies presented on constant currency basis where available and the rest are on reported basis. Cross-business synergies are presented as gross revenue and do not reflect any revenue sharing arrangement between Global Businesses In-business synergies include separately managed operations that are reported within a global business line Wealth balances includes RBWM Premier and Jade deposits (inc. HASE Prestige), RBWM Wealth distribution and Insurance balances, GPB client assets and Asset Management assets distributed through third parties and managed for institutional clients. Figure excludes Personal Banking customer deposits but includes wealth assets distributed to personal banking clients Rest of the World includes: Europe (ex-HBUK); the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin America; and Canada FY18 Jaws (adjusted) is as reported at FY18 20,158 million weighted average basic ordinary shares outstanding during the period Unless otherwise stated, risk-weighted assets and capital amounts at 31 December 2019 are calculated in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive, as implemented ('CRR II'), and specifically using its transitional arrangements for capital instruments and for IFRS 9 Financial instruments Leverage ratio at 31 December 2019 is calculated using the CRR II end-point basis for additional tier 1 capital Where a quarterly trend is presented on the Income Statement, all comparatives are re-translated at average 4Q19 exchange rates From 1st July 2018, Argentina was deemed a hyperinflationary economy for accounting purposes The sustainable finance commitment and progress figure includes green, social and sustainability activities. For a full break down see pages 20 and 21 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2019 2018 CO2 emissions per FTE: 2.39 tonnes. See reporting guidelines on hsbc.com for further details on carbon emissions reporting. As we define new baseline for the next phase of our operational sustainability strategy, an updated reporting methodology for air travel - including cabin seating class - will be incorporated as our new baseline Our customer satisfaction performance is based on improving from our 2017 baseline. Our scale markets are Hong Kong, the UK, Mexico, the Pearl River Delta, Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia Our target was to improve employee advocacy by three points each year through to 2020. Our employee advocacy score in 2018 was 66%. Performance is based on our employee Snapshot results. Senior leadership is classified as 0 to 3 in our global career band structure Self mandated bonds are bonds issued by the financial institution who recorded the bond in their own results. 51 Appendix Disclaimer Important notice The information, statements and opinions set out in this presentation and accompanying discussion ("this Presentation") are for informational and reference purposes only and do not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any advice or recommendation in respect of such securities or other financial instruments. This Presentation, which does not purport to be comprehensive nor render any form of legal, tax, investment, accounting, financial or other advice, has been provided by HSBC Holdings plc (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") and has not been independently verified by any person. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, tax investment, accounting, financial or other related matters concerning any investment in any securities. No responsibility, liability or obligation (whether in tort, contract or otherwise) is accepted by the Group or any member of the Group or any of their affiliates or any of its or their officers, employees, agents or advisers (each an "Identified Person") as to or in relation to this Presentation (including the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency thereof) or any other written or oral information made available or any errors contained therein or omissions therefrom, and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given by any Identified Person as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this Presentation, any other written or oral information provided in connection therewith or any data which such information generates. No Identified Person undertakes, or is under any obligation, to provide the recipient with access to any additional information, to update, revise or supplement this Presentation or any additional information or to remedy any inaccuracies in or omissions from this Presentation. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Differences between past performance and actual results may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements This Presentation may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position, strategy and business of the Group which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "seek", "intend", "target" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology (together, "forward-looking statements"), including the strategic priorities and any financial, investment and capital targets described herein. Any such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant stated or implied assumptions and subjective judgements which may or may not prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in forward-looking statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realised or are complete or accurate. Certain of the assumptions and judgements upon which forward-looking statements regarding strategic priorities and targets are based are discussed under "Targeted Outcomes: Basis of Preparation", available separately from this Presentation at www.hsbc.com. The assumptions and judgments may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions or regulatory changes). Any such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update, revise or supplement them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties, expressed or implied, are given by or on behalf of the Group as to the achievement or reasonableness of any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects or returns contained herein. Additional detailed information concerning important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this Presentation is available in our Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 20-F on 20 February 2019 (the "2018 Form 20-F") and in our Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K on 5 August 2019 (the "2019 Interim Report"), as well as in our Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 which we expect to file with the SEC on Form 20-F on 19 February 2020. Non-GAAP financial information This Presentation contains non-GAAP financial information. The primary non-GAAP financial measures we use are presented on an 'adjusted performance' basis which is computed by adjusting reported results for the period-on-period effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items which distort period-on-period comparisons. Significant items are those items which management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately when assessing performance in order to better understand the underlying trends in the business. Reconciliations between non-GAAP financial measurements and the most directly comparable measures under GAAP are provided in our 2018 Form 20-F, our 1Q 2019 Earnings Release furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K on 3 May 2019, the 2019 Interim Report, our 3Q 2019 Earnings Release furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K on 28 October 2019, and the corresponding Reconciliations of Non- GAAP Financial Measures document, each of which are available at www.hsbc.com. 