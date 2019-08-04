Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : CEO John Flint Is Out After 18 Months in Role -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

By Margot Patrick

HSBC Holdings PLC said late Sunday its chief executive John Flint is out and new leadership is needed to meet the bank's challenges.

The bank's global commercial banking head, Noel Quinn, will take temporary charge of the CEO role while a search is carried out, HSBC said.

The surprise announcement came 18 months after Mr. Flint was elevated to the CEO role, as the top choice of the board under its then newly appointed chairman, Mark Tucker. Mr. Flint was regarded as a safe choice because of his decadeslong career at the bank, and he made few changes to the bank's strategy during his tenure.

But his low-key style frustrated some, according to some people within the bank, and the board decided he had to go for HSBC to keep up and get ahead of business conditions and world events.

"We've made a decision by mutual agreement. In an increasingly complex and challenging global environment, the board feels a change is needed to make the most of the opportunities before us," Mr. Tucker said in an interview.

In a statement, Mr. Flint, 51, said it had been a privilege to spend his entire career at HSBC, which he joined from college as a trainee on its international manager program. "I have agreed with the board that today's good interim results indicate that this is the right time for change, both for me and the bank," he said.

HSBC said Mr. Flint will leave his role immediately but will be available to assist HSBC with the leadership transition.

When he started as CEO in early 2018, Mr. Flint had been expected to ride a wave of improving profits as global interest rates started to rise and the world economy looked rosy. But those expectations were dashed as central banks began lowering rates again and geopolitical tensions roiled markets.

Parts of HSBC's business have been under pressure from trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which has curbed trade and investment for some customers, albeit to a limited degree according to the bank. HSBC also is facing a potential deterioration in earnings in its British arm from the U.K.'s pending exit from the European Union, and has lagged behind on plans to turn around its U.S. business.

The bank released second-quarter earnings along with the announcement on Mr. Flint stepping down, posting $4.37 billion net profit, up from $4.1 billion in the prior-year quarter, on higher revenue.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
08:33pHSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
RE
08:32pHSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
RE
08:25pHSBC : CEO John Flint Is Out After 18 Months in Role -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:23pHang Seng Bank 1st Half Net Profit Rose 8.0% on Year
DJ
08:14pHSBC : CEO John Flint Is Out After 18 Months in Role -- Update
DJ
07:22pHSBC : first-half profit rises 16%, announces $1 billion buyback
RE
06:50pHSBC : Interim Results 2019
PU
05:41pHSBC : Chief Executive John Flint Steps Down
DJ
08/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 endures worst day of 2019, Brexit worries hit R..
RE
08/02Morgan Stanley buys 2% needed for control of China securities JV
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 971 M
EBIT 2019 22 212 M
Net income 2019 14 574 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,51  $
Last Close Price 7,86  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.12%158 444
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.69%366 288
BANK OF AMERICA19.68%273 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%273 237
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.95%209 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%192 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group