HSBC : Cuts Hong Kong Prime Lending Rate on Fed Move

By P.R.Venkat



HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK) said it will cut its Hong Kong prime lending rate by 12.5 basis points to 5.0% in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing move and a challenging macro-economic outlook.

It will also cut its interest rate for Hong Kong dollar savings deposits to 0.001% from 0.125% and U.S. dollar savings deposits to 0.001% from 0.10%, HSBC said in a statement Thursday.

The new rates will be effective Friday.

"We believe the lending rate cut will take a little pressure off Hong Kong businesses. We will continue to monitor the economic environment and the competitive landscape and review our rates as necessary," HSBC Hong Kong chief executive Diana Cesar said.

Earlier in the day, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority also announced that it has cut its interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.0% effective Thursday in response to the U.S. rate cut.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com