HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Cuts Pension Contributions for New Executive Directors

0
03/15/2019 | 05:35am EDT

By Ian Walker

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.LN) said Friday that it is reducing pension contributions for new directors to 10% of base salary, from 30% previously.

Following talks with key shareholders, the remuneration committee has set the new rate as part of the 2019 policy, HSBC said. It added that although existing directors are compensated under the 2016 policy, they have requested that their own remuneration be brought in line.

HSBC said that changes reflect recent developments in market practice and shareholder expectations.

"Our guiding principle has been to create a policy that is simple, transparent and in the interests of all stakeholders," said Chairman of the Remuneration Committee Pauline van der Meer Mohr.

"We believe this is the right thing to do for the business, for our employees and for our shareholders," she added.

Shares in London at 0910 GMT were up 1.70 pence, or 0.3%, at 622.10 pence.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 586 M
EBIT 2019 21 541 M
Net income 2019 14 515 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,47
P/E ratio 2020 10,93
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,47 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-4.10%164 691
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%344 909
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%289 461
BANK OF AMERICA19.56%284 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%238 303
WELLS FARGO9.27%229 063
