HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 20 March 2019

0
03/20/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

20 March 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following disposals of ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Shares") took place on 19 March 2019.

Director

Name

Shares disposed

Price

Marc Moses

146,649

£6.2460

Other PDMRs

Name

Shares disposed

Price

Samir Assaf

100,457

£6.2460

Patrick Burke

30,448

£6.2504

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Marc Moses

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2019-03-19

Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

GB0005405286

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP - British Pound

Nature of Transaction:

Disposal

Price

Volume

Total

£6.25

146,649

£915,969.65

Aggregated

£6.246

146,649

£915,969.65

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Samir Assaf

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2019-03-19

Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

GB0005405286

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP - British Pound

Nature of Transaction:

Disposal

Price

Volume

Total

£6.25

100,457

£627,454.42

Aggregated

£6.246

100,457

£627,454.42

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Patrick Burke

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

President and Chief Executive of HSBC US

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

HSBC Holdings plc

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2019-03-19

Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each

GB0005405286

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

GBP - British Pound

Nature of Transaction:

Disposal

Price

Volume

Total

£6.25

30,448

£190,312.18

Aggregated

£6.25

30,448

£190,312.18

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

JJ Williams

Shareholder Services 020 3268 3568

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 17:54:13 UTC
