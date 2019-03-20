HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 20 March 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
20 March 2019
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The following disposals of ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Shares") took place on 19 March 2019.
Director
|
Name
|
Shares disposed
|
Price
|
Marc Moses
|
146,649
|
£6.2460
Other PDMRs
|
Name
|
Shares disposed
|
Price
|
Samir Assaf
|
100,457
|
£6.2460
|
Patrick Burke
|
30,448
|
£6.2504
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person
Marc Moses
2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2019-03-19
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£6.25
|
146,649
|
£915,969.65
|
Aggregated
|
£6.246
|
146,649
|
£915,969.65
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person
Samir Assaf
2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status
Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2019-03-19
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£6.25
|
100,457
|
£627,454.42
|
Aggregated
|
£6.246
|
100,457
|
£627,454.42
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person
Patrick Burke
2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status
President and Chief Executive of HSBC US
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
HSBC Holdings plc
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
2019-03-19
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
£6.25
|
30,448
|
£190,312.18
|
Aggregated
|
£6.25
|
30,448
|
£190,312.18
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
JJ Williams
Shareholder Services 020 3268 3568