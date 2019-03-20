HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 20 March 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

20 March 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following disposals of ordinary shares of US$0.50 (the "Shares") took place on 19 March 2019.

Director

Name Shares disposed Price Marc Moses 146,649 £6.2460

Other PDMRs

Name Shares disposed Price Samir Assaf 100,457 £6.2460 Patrick Burke 30,448 £6.2504

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Marc Moses

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2019-03-19 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound

Nature of Transaction: Disposal Price Volume Total £6.25 146,649 £915,969.65 Aggregated £6.246 146,649 £915,969.65

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Samir Assaf

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2019-03-19 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Disposal Price Volume Total £6.25 100,457 £627,454.42 Aggregated £6.246 100,457 £627,454.42

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associatedName of natural person

Patrick Burke

2 - Reason for the notificationPosition/status

President and Chief Executive of HSBC US

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

4 - Details of the transaction(s)Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2019-03-19 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Disposal Price Volume Total £6.25 30,448 £190,312.18 Aggregated £6.25 30,448 £190,312.18

