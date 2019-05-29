Log in
HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding - 29 May 2019

05/29/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

29 May 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

1. Awards under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements

On 28 May 2019, awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements. Awards comprise part of the relevant employees' fixed remuneration for 2019. The Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 24 May 2019 of £6.5940.

The Awards vest in full on the date of grant. Individual tax liabilities in respect of the vesting of the Awards were satisfied in cash. The number of Shares received by the Directors named below is therefore net of tax.

The Awards will be released in five equal annual instalments starting from March 2020.

Name

Number of Shares

vested

John Flint

34,159

Marc Moses

19,089

Ewen Stevenson

19,089

2. Replacement Awards made to Ewen Stevenson

On 25 June 2018, it was announced that Ewen Stevenson would be granted awards of US$0.50

ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") (the "Replacement Award(s)"),

to replace (i) unvested awards granted by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ("RBS"), which were forfeited as a result of his HSBC appointment, and (ii) any variable pay award he would have otherwise received from RBS for the 2018 performance year (the "Award for the 2018 performance year").

The Replacement Awards were made on 28 May 2019 under the HSBC Share Plan 2011, in accordance with the terms of the remuneration policy approved by our shareholders and the remuneration rules of UK's Prudential Regulation Authority, as follows:

  1. Immediately vested award

Name

Shares awarded1

Shares sold in

Net shares vested

respect of Income

Tax and Social

Security liabilities at

£6.5619 per share

Ewen Stevenson

84,397

39,667

44,730

1 The immediately vested share award was made in London and is based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 30 November 2018 of £6.6430, in accordance with the contractual terms agreed with Ewen Stevenson.

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Ewen Stevenson
Group Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification

The immediately vested share award was a replacement award for a portion of the 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). A retention period applies until September 2019.

b. Deferred awards

Name

Shares awarded1

RBS Awards Replaced

Ewen Stevenson

212,442

2015+2016 LTIPs 2

Ewen Stevenson

313,608

2017 LTIP 3

Ewen Stevenson

177,883

2018 LTIP 4

Ewen Stevenson

241,988

Award for the 2018 performance year 5

  1. The Replacement Awards for the 2015 to 2018 LTIPs were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 30 November 2018 of £6.6430, in accordance with the contractual terms agreed with Ewen Stevenson. The Replacement Award for the 2018 performance year was made in London and is based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 22 February 2019 of £6.2350.
  2. The Replacement Award for a portion of the 2015 LTIP and the entirety of the 2016 LTIP will vest in March 2020 and March 2021. Upon each vesting a six month retention period will apply.
  3. Vests between March 2021 and March 2024. The number of Shares that vest will be determined based on the performance outcome applied and disclosed in RBS' 2019 Annual Report. Upon each vesting a six month retention period will apply.
  4. Vests between March 2021 and March 2025. The number of Shares that vest may be adjusted based on any 'pre-vest performance test' assessed and disclosed in RBS' 2020 Annual Report. Upon each vesting a one year retention period will apply.
  5. Vests in five equal annual instalments, commencing from March 2022. The number of Shares that vest may be adjusted based on any 'pre-vest performance test' assessed and disclosed in RBS' 2021 Annual Report. Upon each vesting a one year retention period will apply.

The Replacement Awards will also be subject to malus and clawback provisions that apply under the remuneration rules of the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-05-28

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.59

19,089

£125,872.87

Aggregated

£6.594

19,089

£125,872.87

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-05-28

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.64

788,330

£5,236,876.19

Aggregated

£6.643

788,330

£5,236,876.19

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-05-28

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£6.56

39,667

£260,290.89

Aggregated

£6.562

39,667

£260,290.89

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-05-28

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.24

241,988

£1,508,795.18

Aggregated

£6.235

241,988

£1,508,795.18

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

John Flint

2 - Reason for the notification

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Marc Moses
Group Chief Risk Officer Initial Notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

Position/status

Group Chief Executive

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-05-28

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.59

34,159

£225,244.45

Aggregated

£6.594

34,159

£225,244.45

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2019-05-28

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

Market (XLON)

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£6.59

19,089

£125,872.87

Aggregated

£6.594

19,089

£125,872.87

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 17:03:04 UTC
