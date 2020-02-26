HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding 0 02/26/2020 | 12:28pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 26 February 2020 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") The following transactions in ordinary shares of US$0.50 each ("Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") took place on 24 February 2020: 1. Long Term Incentive Award A long term incentive award ("LTI award") was made to Ewen Stevenson, as part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2019. An LTI award is an award of Shares in the Company, with a three year forward-looking performance period commencing on 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022. At the end of this performance period, the number of Shares that vest will be determined based upon an assessment by the Group Remuneration Committee of performance against financial and non- financial measures, as detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. Subject to that assessment, the shares will vest in five equal annual instalments commencing from March 2023. Upon each vesting, a one year retention period applies. The LTI award was made in London and is based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 21 February 2020 of £5.6220. Director Name Shares awarded Ewen Stevenson 476,757 2. Annual Incentive Awards Awards of (i) immediately vested and (ii) deferred Shares were made under the HSBC Share Plan 2011. These awards relate to the performance year ended 31 December 2019 and comprise part of the Group's annual incentive arrangements. The awards were determined by assessing performance during the year against financial and non-financial metrics. For Executive Directors who served during the year ended 31 December 2019, the performance assessment is detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. Upon vesting, a one year retention period applies. Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 21 February 2020 of £5.6220. Immediately vested awards Directors Name Shares Shares sold in respect of Net shares vested awarded Income Tax and Social Security liabilities at £5.506703 per share Noel Quinn 105,072 49,384 55,688 Ewen Stevenson 96,202 45,215 50,987 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Other PDMRs Name Shares Shares sold in respect of Net shares vested awarded Income Tax and Social Security liabilities at £5.506703 per share Samir Assaf 123,934 58,249 65,685 Pam Kaur 51,144 24,038 27,106 Paulo Maia 38,284 13,400 24,884 Charlie Nunn 78,582 36,934 41,648 Barry O'Byrne 39,467 18,550 20,917 Michael Roberts 126,533 61,964 64,569 Ian Stuart 44,774 21,044 23,730 Peter Wong 113,232 16,985 96,247 Deferred awards Awards vest in five equal annual tranches commencing in March 2023. Upon vesting, a one year retention period applies. Director Name Shares awarded Noel Quinn 201,702 Other PDMRs Name Shares awarded Samir Assaf 237,909 Pam Kaur 98,179 John Hinshaw 178,983 Paulo Maia1 66,479 Charlie Nunn 150,850 Barry O'Byrne 75,764 Michael Roberts1 219,718 Ian Stuart 85,950 Peter Wong1 196,621 1Awards vest in five equal annual tranches commencing in March 2021. 3. Replacement Awards made to John Hinshaw Awards (the "Replacement Awards") of (i) immediately vested and (ii) deferred Shares were granted to John Hinshaw, to replace unvested awards granted to him by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Diligent Corporation and Saama Technologies Inc., which were forfeited when he joined HSBC. HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Noel Quinn Interim Group Chief Executive Initial Notification The following share awards were made under the HSBC Share Plan 2011: Immediately vested awards Name Shares Shares sold in respect of Net Awards Replaced awarded1 Income Tax and Social shares Security liabilities at vested £5.506703 per share Award forfeited by The John Hinshaw 13,680 6,430 7,250 Bank of New York Mellon Corporation John Hinshaw 317 149 168 Award forfeited by Diligent Corporation 1 The Replacement Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 December 2019 of £5.5890. Deferred awards Name Shares Awards replaced2 awarded1 John Hinshaw 1,510 Award forfeited by Saama Technologies Inc. The Replacement Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 December 2019 of £5.5890. The Replacement Award for the Saama Technologies Inc. Award will vest in May 2020. The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Ewen Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 306,774 £1,724,683.43 Aggregated £5.622 306,774 £1,724,683.43 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 49,384 £271,943.02 Aggregated £5.507 49,384 £271,943.02 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Samir Assaf Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 572,959 £3,221,175.50 Aggregated £5.622 572,959 £3,221,175.50 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 45,215 £248,985.58 Aggregated £5.507 45,215 £248,985.58 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 361,843 £2,034,281.35 Aggregated £5.622 361,843 £2,034,281.35 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 John Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer Initial Notification Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 58,249 £320,759.94 Aggregated £5.507 58,249 £320,759.94 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 178,983 £1,006,242.43 £5.59 15,507 £86,668.62 Aggregated £5.619 194,490 £1,092,911.05 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound Market (XLON) HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Pam Kaur Group Chief Risk Officer Initial Notification US$0.50 each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 6,579 £36,228.60 Aggregated £5.507 6,579 £36,228.60 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 149,323 £839,493.91 Aggregated £5.622 149,323 £839,493.91 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 24,038 £132,370.13 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Paulo Maia Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico Initial Notification Aggregated £5.507 24,038 £132,370.13 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 104,763 £588,977.59 Aggregated £5.622 104,763 £588,977.59 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 13,400 £73,789.82 Aggregated £5.507 13,400 £73,789.82 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Barry O'Byrne HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Charlie Nunn Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking Initial Notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 229,432 £1,289,866.70 Aggregated £5.622 229,432 £1,289,866.70 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 36,934 £203,384.57 Aggregated £5.507 36,934 £203,384.57 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Michael Roberts President and Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA Initial Notification HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Position/status Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 115,231 £647,828.68 Aggregated £5.622 115,231 £647,828.68 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 18,550 £102,149.34 Aggregated £5.507 18,550 £102,149.34 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc Ian Stuart Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial Notification HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 346,251 £1,946,623.12 Aggregated £5.622 346,251 £1,946,623.12 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 61,964 £341,217.34 Aggregated £5.507 61,964 £341,217.34 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 130,724 £734,930.33 Aggregated £5.622 130,724 £734,930.33 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 21,044 £115,883.06 Aggregated £5.507 21,044 £115,883.06 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Peter Wong 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £5.62 309,853 £1,741,993.57 Aggregated £5.622 309,853 £1,741,993.57 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £5.51 16,985 £93,531.35 Aggregated £5.507 16,985 £93,531.35 For any queries related to this notification, please contact: Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:27:06 UTC 0 Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 12:28p HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding PU 07:44a Britain's Intu could get revised loan ahead of equity raise plans RE 04:28a Bank of England 'turbo-charges' moves to ditch Libor RE 02/25 HSBC : Notification of major holdings PU 02/25 HSBC : Notification of major interest in shares - BlackRock, Inc. PU 02/25 HSBC : Britain's cycling team to lose top sponsor after Tokyo Games AQ 02/25 HSBC Keeps Its Options Open for New CEO -- WSJ DJ 02/25 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ 02/24 SBI Cards Seeks to Raise Up to $1.29 Billion in India IPO DJ 02/24 Financials Down As Risk Aversion Drives 10-Year Yields Near Record Low -- Fin.. DJ