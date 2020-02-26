HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The following transactions in ordinary shares of US$0.50 each ("Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") took place on 24 February 2020:
1. Long Term Incentive Award
A long term incentive award ("LTI award") was made to Ewen Stevenson, as part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2019. An LTI award is an award of Shares in the Company, with a three year forward-looking performance period commencing on 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022.
At the end of this performance period, the number of Shares that vest will be determined based upon an assessment by the Group Remuneration Committee of performance against financial and non- financial measures, as detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. Subject to that assessment, the shares will vest in five equal annual instalments commencing from March 2023. Upon each vesting, a one year retention period applies.
The LTI award was made in London and is based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 21 February 2020 of £5.6220.
Director
Name
Shares awarded
Ewen Stevenson
476,757
2. Annual Incentive Awards
Awards of (i) immediately vested and (ii) deferred Shares were made under the HSBC Share Plan 2011. These awards relate to the performance year ended 31 December 2019 and comprise part of the Group's annual incentive arrangements. The awards were determined by assessing performance during the year against financial and non-financial metrics. For Executive Directors who served during the year ended 31 December 2019, the performance assessment is detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. Upon vesting, a one year retention period applies.
Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 21 February 2020 of £5.6220.
Immediately vested awards Directors
Name
Shares
Shares sold in respect of
Net shares vested
awarded
Income Tax and Social
Security liabilities at
£5.506703 per share
Noel Quinn
105,072
49,384
55,688
Ewen Stevenson
96,202
45,215
50,987
Other PDMRs
Name
Shares
Shares sold in respect of
Net shares vested
awarded
Income Tax and Social
Security liabilities at
£5.506703 per share
Samir Assaf
123,934
58,249
65,685
Pam Kaur
51,144
24,038
27,106
Paulo Maia
38,284
13,400
24,884
Charlie Nunn
78,582
36,934
41,648
Barry O'Byrne
39,467
18,550
20,917
Michael Roberts
126,533
61,964
64,569
Ian Stuart
44,774
21,044
23,730
Peter Wong
113,232
16,985
96,247
Deferred awards
Awards vest in five equal annual tranches commencing in March 2023. Upon vesting, a one year retention period applies.
Director
Name
Shares awarded
Noel Quinn
201,702
Other PDMRs
Name
Shares awarded
Samir Assaf
237,909
Pam Kaur
98,179
John Hinshaw
178,983
Paulo Maia1
66,479
Charlie Nunn
150,850
Barry O'Byrne
75,764
Michael Roberts1
219,718
Ian Stuart
85,950
Peter Wong1
196,621
1Awards vest in five equal annual tranches commencing in March 2021.
3. Replacement Awards made to John Hinshaw
Awards (the "Replacement Awards") of (i) immediately vested and (ii) deferred Shares were granted to John Hinshaw, to replace unvested awards granted to him by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Diligent Corporation and Saama Technologies Inc., which were forfeited when he joined HSBC.
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Noel Quinn
Interim Group Chief Executive Initial Notification
The following share awards were made under the HSBC Share Plan 2011:
Immediately vested awards
Name
Shares
Shares sold in respect of
Net
Awards Replaced
awarded1
Income Tax and Social
shares
Security liabilities at
vested
£5.506703 per share
Award forfeited by The
John Hinshaw
13,680
6,430
7,250
Bank of New York Mellon
Corporation
John Hinshaw
317
149
168
Award forfeited by
Diligent Corporation
1 The Replacement Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 December 2019 of £5.5890.
Deferred awards
Name
Shares
Awards replaced2
awarded1
John Hinshaw
1,510
Award forfeited by Saama
Technologies Inc.
The Replacement Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 December 2019 of £5.5890.
The Replacement Award for the Saama Technologies Inc. Award will vest in May 2020.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Ewen Stevenson
Group Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
306,774
£1,724,683.43
Aggregated
£5.622
306,774
£1,724,683.43
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
49,384
£271,943.02
Aggregated
£5.507
49,384
£271,943.02
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Samir Assaf
Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
572,959
£3,221,175.50
Aggregated
£5.622
572,959
£3,221,175.50
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
45,215
£248,985.58
Aggregated
£5.507
45,215
£248,985.58
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
361,843
£2,034,281.35
Aggregated
£5.622
361,843
£2,034,281.35
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
John Hinshaw
Group Chief Operating Officer Initial Notification
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
58,249
£320,759.94
Aggregated
£5.507
58,249
£320,759.94
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
178,983
£1,006,242.43
£5.59
15,507
£86,668.62
Aggregated
£5.619
194,490
£1,092,911.05
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
Market (XLON)
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Pam Kaur
Group Chief Risk Officer Initial Notification
US$0.50
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
6,579
£36,228.60
Aggregated
£5.507
6,579
£36,228.60
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
149,323
£839,493.91
Aggregated
£5.622
149,323
£839,493.91
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
24,038
£132,370.13
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Paulo Maia
Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico
Initial Notification
Aggregated £5.507 24,038 £132,370.13
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
104,763
£588,977.59
Aggregated
£5.622
104,763
£588,977.59
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
13,400
£73,789.82
Aggregated
£5.507
13,400
£73,789.82
Barry O'Byrne
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Charlie Nunn
Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking Initial Notification
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
229,432
£1,289,866.70
Aggregated
£5.622
229,432
£1,289,866.70
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
36,934
£203,384.57
Aggregated
£5.507
36,934
£203,384.57
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Michael Roberts
President and Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA Initial Notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Position/status
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
115,231
£647,828.68
Aggregated
£5.622
115,231
£647,828.68
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
18,550
£102,149.34
Aggregated
£5.507
18,550
£102,149.34
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
HSBC Holdings plc
Ian Stuart
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial Notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
346,251
£1,946,623.12
Aggregated
£5.622
346,251
£1,946,623.12
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
61,964
£341,217.34
Aggregated
£5.507
61,964
£341,217.34
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
130,724
£734,930.33
Aggregated
£5.622
130,724
£734,930.33
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
21,044
£115,883.06
Aggregated
£5.507
21,044
£115,883.06
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Peter Wong
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£5.62
309,853
£1,741,993.57
Aggregated
£5.622
309,853
£1,741,993.57
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-02-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£5.51
16,985
£93,531.35
Aggregated
£5.507
16,985
£93,531.35
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:27:06 UTC