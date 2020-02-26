Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/26 11:30:00 am
555.35 GBp   +2.90%
12:28pHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07:44aBritain's Intu could get revised loan ahead of equity raise plans
RE
04:28aBank of England 'turbo-charges' moves to ditch Libor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:28pm EST

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

26 February 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The following transactions in ordinary shares of US$0.50 each ("Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") took place on 24 February 2020:

1. Long Term Incentive Award

A long term incentive award ("LTI award") was made to Ewen Stevenson, as part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2019. An LTI award is an award of Shares in the Company, with a three year forward-looking performance period commencing on 1 January 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022.

At the end of this performance period, the number of Shares that vest will be determined based upon an assessment by the Group Remuneration Committee of performance against financial and non- financial measures, as detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. Subject to that assessment, the shares will vest in five equal annual instalments commencing from March 2023. Upon each vesting, a one year retention period applies.

The LTI award was made in London and is based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 21 February 2020 of £5.6220.

Director

Name

Shares awarded

Ewen Stevenson

476,757

2. Annual Incentive Awards

Awards of (i) immediately vested and (ii) deferred Shares were made under the HSBC Share Plan 2011. These awards relate to the performance year ended 31 December 2019 and comprise part of the Group's annual incentive arrangements. The awards were determined by assessing performance during the year against financial and non-financial metrics. For Executive Directors who served during the year ended 31 December 2019, the performance assessment is detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. Upon vesting, a one year retention period applies.

Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 21 February 2020 of £5.6220.

  1. Immediately vested awards Directors

Name

Shares

Shares sold in respect of

Net shares vested

awarded

Income Tax and Social

Security liabilities at

£5.506703 per share

Noel Quinn

105,072

49,384

55,688

Ewen Stevenson

96,202

45,215

50,987

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Other PDMRs

Name

Shares

Shares sold in respect of

Net shares vested

awarded

Income Tax and Social

Security liabilities at

£5.506703 per share

Samir Assaf

123,934

58,249

65,685

Pam Kaur

51,144

24,038

27,106

Paulo Maia

38,284

13,400

24,884

Charlie Nunn

78,582

36,934

41,648

Barry O'Byrne

39,467

18,550

20,917

Michael Roberts

126,533

61,964

64,569

Ian Stuart

44,774

21,044

23,730

Peter Wong

113,232

16,985

96,247

  1. Deferred awards

Awards vest in five equal annual tranches commencing in March 2023. Upon vesting, a one year retention period applies.

Director

Name

Shares awarded

Noel Quinn

201,702

Other PDMRs

Name

Shares awarded

Samir Assaf

237,909

Pam Kaur

98,179

John Hinshaw

178,983

Paulo Maia1

66,479

Charlie Nunn

150,850

Barry O'Byrne

75,764

Michael Roberts1

219,718

Ian Stuart

85,950

Peter Wong1

196,621

1Awards vest in five equal annual tranches commencing in March 2021.

3. Replacement Awards made to John Hinshaw

Awards (the "Replacement Awards") of (i) immediately vested and (ii) deferred Shares were granted to John Hinshaw, to replace unvested awards granted to him by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Diligent Corporation and Saama Technologies Inc., which were forfeited when he joined HSBC.

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Noel Quinn
Interim Group Chief Executive Initial Notification

The following share awards were made under the HSBC Share Plan 2011:

  1. Immediately vested awards

Name

Shares

Shares sold in respect of

Net

Awards Replaced

awarded1

Income Tax and Social

shares

Security liabilities at

vested

£5.506703 per share

Award forfeited by The

John Hinshaw

13,680

6,430

7,250

Bank of New York Mellon

Corporation

John Hinshaw

317

149

168

Award forfeited by

Diligent Corporation

1 The Replacement Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 December 2019 of £5.5890.

  1. Deferred awards

Name

Shares

Awards replaced2

awarded1

John Hinshaw

1,510

Award forfeited by Saama

Technologies Inc.

  1. The Replacement Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 December 2019 of £5.5890.
  2. The Replacement Award for the Saama Technologies Inc. Award will vest in May 2020.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Ewen Stevenson
Group Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

306,774

£1,724,683.43

Aggregated

£5.622

306,774

£1,724,683.43

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

49,384

£271,943.02

Aggregated

£5.507

49,384

£271,943.02

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Samir Assaf
Chief Executive, Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

572,959

£3,221,175.50

Aggregated

£5.622

572,959

£3,221,175.50

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

45,215

£248,985.58

Aggregated

£5.507

45,215

£248,985.58

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

361,843

£2,034,281.35

Aggregated

£5.622

361,843

£2,034,281.35

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
John Hinshaw
Group Chief Operating Officer Initial Notification

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

58,249

£320,759.94

Aggregated

£5.507

58,249

£320,759.94

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

178,983

£1,006,242.43

£5.59

15,507

£86,668.62

Aggregated

£5.619

194,490

£1,092,911.05

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

Market (XLON)

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom

Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Pam Kaur
Group Chief Risk Officer Initial Notification

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

6,579

£36,228.60

Aggregated

£5.507

6,579

£36,228.60

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

149,323

£839,493.91

Aggregated

£5.622

149,323

£839,493.91

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

24,038

£132,370.13

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Paulo Maia
Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico
Initial Notification

Aggregated £5.507 24,038 £132,370.13

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

104,763

£588,977.59

Aggregated

£5.622

104,763

£588,977.59

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

13,400

£73,789.82

Aggregated

£5.507

13,400

£73,789.82

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Barry O'Byrne
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Charlie Nunn
Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking Initial Notification

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

229,432

£1,289,866.70

Aggregated

£5.622

229,432

£1,289,866.70

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

36,934

£203,384.57

Aggregated

£5.507

36,934

£203,384.57

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Michael Roberts
President and Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA Initial Notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

Position/status

Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

115,231

£647,828.68

Aggregated

£5.622

115,231

£647,828.68

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

18,550

£102,149.34

Aggregated

£5.507

18,550

£102,149.34

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc
Ian Stuart
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial Notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

346,251

£1,946,623.12

Aggregated

£5.622

346,251

£1,946,623.12

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

61,964

£341,217.34

Aggregated

£5.507

61,964

£341,217.34

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

130,724

£734,930.33

Aggregated

£5.622

130,724

£734,930.33

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

21,044

£115,883.06

Aggregated

£5.507

21,044

£115,883.06

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Peter Wong

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

Limited

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisitions under the

HSBC Share Plan 2011

£5.62

309,853

£1,741,993.57

Aggregated

£5.622

309,853

£1,741,993.57

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Disposal

£5.51

16,985

£93,531.35

Aggregated

£5.507

16,985

£93,531.35

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:28pHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07:44aBritain's Intu could get revised loan ahead of equity raise plans
RE
04:28aBank of England 'turbo-charges' moves to ditch Libor
RE
02/25HSBC : Notification of major holdings
PU
02/25HSBC : Notification of major interest in shares - BlackRock, Inc.
PU
02/25HSBC : Britain's cycling team to lose top sponsor after Tokyo Games
AQ
02/25HSBC Keeps Its Options Open for New CEO -- WSJ
DJ
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/24SBI Cards Seeks to Raise Up to $1.29 Billion in India IPO
DJ
02/24Financials Down As Risk Aversion Drives 10-Year Yields Near Record Low -- Fin..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 562 M
EBIT 2020 21 762 M
Net income 2020 12 628 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,28%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,60x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,54x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,80  $
Last Close Price 7,02  $
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-8.82%142 008
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%395 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%271 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.19%267 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%205 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.77%186 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group