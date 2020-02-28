HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
28 February 2020
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The following transactions took place on 27 February 2020:
-
Barry O'Byrne acquired 28 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"), at £5.3707 per Share. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan.
-
Ian Stuart acquired 2,700 units of HSBC Bank plc autocallable notes linked to underlying indices at a price of £99.4000 per unit.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
Barry O'Byrne
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Financial
|
|
Identification
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
Transaction
|
Instrument
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020-02-27
|
Ordinary
|
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock
|
|
GBP - British
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
Exchange, Main
|
Pound
|
|
|
|
US$0.50
|
|
|
Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition under the UK
|
|
|
£5.37
|
|
28
|
£150.38
|
|
|
Share Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£5.371
|
|
28
|
£150.38
|
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
HSBC Bank plc MP6I5ZYZBEU3UXPYFY54
Ian Stuart
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial Notification
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
Date of
|
Financial
|
Identification
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
Transaction
|
Instrument
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020-02-27
|
Equity
|
XS2129391293
|
Euronext Dublin
|
GBP - British
|
|
|
|
Linked
|
|
(XDUB)
|
|
Pound
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decreasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phoenix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auto-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Callable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S&P 500,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FTSE100 &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eurostoxx
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 Indices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
£99.40
|
2,700
|
£268,380.00
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£99.40
|
2,700
|
£268,380.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 17:56:09 UTC