HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/28/2020 | 12:57pm EST

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

28 February 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following transactions took place on 27 February 2020:

  1. Barry O'Byrne acquired 28 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"), at £5.3707 per Share. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan.
  2. Ian Stuart acquired 2,700 units of HSBC Bank plc autocallable notes linked to underlying indices at a price of £99.4000 per unit.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Barry O'Byrne

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-27

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition under the UK

£5.37

28

£150.38

Share Incentive Plan

Aggregated

£5.371

28

£150.38

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Bank plc MP6I5ZYZBEU3UXPYFY54
Ian Stuart
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial Notification

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Initial notification/amendment

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Legal Entity Identifier code

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-02-27

Equity

XS2129391293

Euronext Dublin

GBP - British

Linked

(XDUB)

Pound

Note:

Decreasing

Phoenix

Auto-

Callable:

S&P 500,

FTSE100 &

Eurostoxx

50 Indices

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition

£99.40

2,700

£268,380.00

Aggregated

£99.40

2,700

£268,380.00

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 17:56:09 UTC
