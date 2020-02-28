HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

28 February 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following transactions took place on 27 February 2020:

Barry O'Byrne acquired 28 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"), at £5.3707 per Share. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan. Ian Stuart acquired 2,700 units of HSBC Bank plc autocallable notes linked to underlying indices at a price of £99.4000 per unit.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Barry O'Byrne 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-02-27 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the UK £5.37 28 £150.38 Share Incentive Plan Aggregated £5.371 28 £150.38

