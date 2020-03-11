HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
1. Group Performance Share Plan awards (Performance Year 2014)
Deferred awards under the Group Performance Share Plan ("GPSP Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2015 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2014.
The GPSP Awards vested on 10 March 2020 and the following transactions took place in London. The Shares must be retained while the individual is employed by HSBC. The GPSP Awards were determined by assessing performance against financial and non-financial metrics, as detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Annual Report and Accounts 2014.
Other PDMRs
Name
Additional Shares
Total number of
Number of Shares
issued in lieu of the
Shares vested
sold at £4.818732 per
2019 4th interim
Share2
dividend1
Pam Kaur
607
19,770
9,292
Peter Wong
1,517
49,452
7,418
At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD.
Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.
2. Group Performance Share awards (Performance Year 2014)
Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2015 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2014.
The Awards vested on 10 March 2020 and the following transactions took place in London.
Directors
Name
Additional Shares
Total number of
Number of Shares
issued in lieu of the
Shares vested
sold at £4.818732 per
2019 4th interim
Share2
dividend1
Noel Quinn
639
20,838
8,237
Other PDMRs
Name
Additional Shares
Total number of
Number of Shares
issued in lieu of the
Shares vested
sold at £4.818732 per
2019 4th interim
Share2
dividend1
Paulo Maia
381
12,412
4,436
Stephen Moss
581
18,925
8,895
Charlie Nunn
372
12,124
5,699
At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD.
Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.
3. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2018)
Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc were granted in 2019 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2018.
On 10 March 2020, the first tranche of the Awards granted in 2019 vested and the following transactions took place in London.
Other PDMRs
Name
Total number of Shares
Number of Shares
vested
sold at £4.818732 per
Share1
Georges Elhedery
17,193
7,226
Greg Guyett
33,327
15,664
Paulo Maia
12,420
4,348
Stephen Moss
17,082
8,029
Barry O'Byrne
9,754
4,585
Peter Wong
33,436
5,016
1 Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.
The vesting price for all awards is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 9 March 2020 of £4.7000.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Noel Quinn
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Interim Group Chief Executive
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Georges Elhedery
Co-Headof Global Banking and Markets
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
639
US$4,239.00
Aggregated
US$6.634
639
US$4,239.00
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.70
20,838
£97,938.60
Aggregated
£4.70
20,838
£97,938.60
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
8,237
£39,691.90
Aggregated
£4.819
8,237
£39,691.90
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
HSBC Holdings plc
Greg Guyett
Co-Headof Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British Pound
shares of
Exchange, Main
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.70
17,193
£80,807.10
Aggregated
£4.70
17,193
£80,807.10
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British Pound
shares of
Exchange, Main
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
7,226
£34,820.16
Aggregated
£4.819
7,226
£34,820.16
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.70
33,327
£156,636.90
Aggregated
£4.70
33,327
£156,636.90
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
15,664
£75,480.62
Aggregated
£4.819
15,664
£75,480.62
1
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Pam Kaur
2
- Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4
- Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
HSBC Holdings plc
Paulo Maia
Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico
Initial Notification
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
607
US$4,026.72
Aggregated
US$6.634
607
US$4,026.72
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.70
19,770
£92,919.00
Aggregated
£4.70
19,770
£92,919.00
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
9,292
£44,775.66
Aggregated
£4.819
9,292
£44,775.66
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Stephen Moss
Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin America; and Canada
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
381
US$2,527.48
Aggregated
US$6.634
381
US$2,527.48
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£4.70
24,832
£116,710.40
Aggregated
£4.70
24,832
£116,710.40
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
8,784
£42,327.74
Aggregated
£4.819
8,784
£42,327.74
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
581
US$3,854.24
Aggregated
US$6.634
581
US$3,854.24
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.70
36,007
£169,232.90
Aggregated
£4.70
36,007
£169,232.90
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
16,924
£81,552.22
Aggregated
£4.819
16,924
£81,552.22
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Charlie Nunn
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
372
US$2,467.77
Aggregated
US$6.634
372
US$2,467.77
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.70
12,124
£56,982.80
Aggregated
£4.70
12,124
£56,982.80
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
5,699
£27,461.95
Aggregated
£4.819
5,699
£27,461.95
Peter Wong
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Barry O'Byrne
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial Notification
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.70
9,754
£45,843.80
Aggregated
£4.70
9,754
£45,843.80
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
4,585
£22,093.89
Aggregated
£4.819
4,585
£22,093.89
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/statusDeputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
1,517
US$10,063.47
Aggregated
US$6.634
1,517
US$10,063.47
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£4.70
82,888
£389,573.60
Aggregated
£4.70
82,888
£389,573.60
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-10
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.82
12,434
£59,916.11
Aggregated
£4.819
12,434
£59,916.11
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595
