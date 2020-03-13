HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding 0 03/13/2020 | 01:30pm EDT Send by mail :

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 13 March 2020 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") 1. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2017) Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2018 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2017. On 11 March 2020, the second tranche of the Awards granted in 2018 vested and the following transactions took place in London: Other PDMRs Name Total number of Number of Shares Shares vested sold at £4.847773 per Share1 Georges Elhedery 21,645 4,866 Paulo Maia 10,145 3,551 Stephen Moss 13,660 6,421 Charlie Nunn 9,807 4,610 Barry O'Byrne 7,692 3,616 Peter Wong 22,809 3,422 1 Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax. 2. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2016) Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2017 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2016. On 12 March 2020, tranches of the Awards granted in 2017 vested and the following transactions took place in London: Directors Name Additional Shares Total number of Number of Shares issued in lieu of the Shares vested sold at £4.524582 per 2019 4th interim Share2 dividend1 Noel Quinn 2,626 17,114 8,044 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Other PDMRs Name Additional Shares Total number of Number of Shares issued in lieu of the Shares vested sold at £4.524582 per 2019 4th interim Share2 dividend1 Georges Elhedery 1,365 15,026 2,372 Pam Kaur 2,005 13,069 6,143 Paulo Maia 1,183 13,017 4,556 Stephen Moss 1,294 14,241 6,694 Charlie Nunn 725 7,971 3,747 Barry O'Byrne 453 14,753 6,934 Ian Stuart 1,708 11,138 5,235 Peter Wong 2,284 25,134 3,771 At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD. Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax. The Directors are required to retain a number of Shares equivalent in value to those that vested under the Awards (net of tax liabilities) for six months from the original vesting date. 3. Replacement Awards On 12 March 2020, deferred replacement awards (the "Replacement Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") that were granted to PDMRs as a result of their HSBC appointments vested and the following transactions took place in London: Directors Name Additional Shares Total number of Number of Shares issued in lieu of the Shares vested sold at £4.524582 per 2019 4th interim Share2 dividend1 Ewen Stevenson3 - 84,397 39,667 Ewen Stevenson4 - 64,022 30,091 Other PDMRs Name Additional Shares Total number of Number of Shares issued in lieu of the Shares vested sold at £4.524582 per 2019 4th interim Share2 dividend1 Barry O'Byrne5 185 6,028 2,834 Michael Roberts6 - 106,262 52,037 Michael Roberts7 - 64,010 31,346 Michael Roberts8 - 52,291 25,607 Michael Roberts9 - 60,096 29,430 At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD. Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax. The final tranche of the 28 May 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2014. A six-month retention period will apply. HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 The first tranche of 28 May 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015. A six-month retention period will apply. Full vesting of 14 August 2017 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015. Full vesting of 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015. The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2016. The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2017. The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2018. The vesting price for awards on 11 March 2020 is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 March 2020 of £4.7850. The vesting price for awards on 12 March 2020 is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 11 March 2020 of £4.8550. The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Noel Quinn 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Interim Group Chief Executive Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 2,626 US$17,420.36 Aggregated US$6.634 2,626 US$17,420.36 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Ewen Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 17,114 £83,088.47 Aggregated £4.855 17,114 £83,088.47 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 8,044 £36,395.74 Aggregated £4.525 8,044 £36,395.74 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 148,419 £720,574.24 Aggregated £4.855 148,419 £720,574.24 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Georges Elhedery Co-Head of Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 69,758 £315,625.79 Aggregated £4.525 69,758 £315,625.79 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.78 21,645 £103,571.32 Aggregated £4.785 21,645 £103,571.32 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.85 4,866 £23,589.26 Aggregated £4.848 4,866 £23,589.26 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc Pam Kaur Group Chief Risk Officer Initial Notification Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 1,365 US$9,055.14 Aggregated US$6.634 1,365 US$9,055.14 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 15,026 £72,951.23 Aggregated £4.855 15,026 £72,951.23 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 2,372 £10,732.31 Aggregated £4.525 2,372 £10,732.31 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Paulo Maia Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico Initial Notification Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 2,005 US$13,300.77 Aggregated US$6.634 2,005 US$13,300.77 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 13,069 £63,450.00 Aggregated £4.855 13,069 £63,450.00 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 6,143 £27,794.51 Aggregated £4.525 6,143 £27,794.51 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.78 10,145 £48,543.82 Aggregated £4.785 10,145 £48,543.82 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.85 3,551 £17,214.44 Aggregated £4.848 3,551 £17,214.44 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 1,183 US$7,847.79 Aggregated US$6.634 1,183 US$7,847.79 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Stephen Moss Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin America; and Canada Initial Notification Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 13,017 £63,197.54 Aggregated £4.855 13,017 £63,197.54 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 4,556 £20,614.00 Aggregated £4.525 4,556 £20,614.00 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.78 13,660 £65,363.10 Aggregated £4.785 13,660 £65,363.10 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Charlie Nunn Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.85 6,421 £31,127.55 Aggregated £4.848 6,421 £31,127.55 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 1,294 US$8,584.14 Aggregated US$6.634 1,294 US$8,584.14 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 14,241 £69,140.06 Aggregated £4.855 14,241 £69,140.06 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 6,694 £30,287.55 Aggregated £4.525 6,694 £30,287.55 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Position/status Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.78 9,807 £46,926.50 Aggregated £4.785 9,807 £46,926.50 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.85 4,610 £22,348.23 Aggregated £4.848 4,610 £22,348.23 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 725 US$4,809.50 Aggregated US$6.634 725 US$4,809.50 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound Market (XLON) HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Barry O'Byrne Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial Notification US$0.50 each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 7,971 £38,699.20 Aggregated £4.855 7,971 £38,699.20 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 3,747 £16,953.61 Aggregated £4.525 3,747 £16,953.61 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.78 7,692 £36,806.22 Aggregated £4.785 7,692 £36,806.22 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Ian Stuart Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.85 3,616 £17,529.55 Aggregated £4.848 3,616 £17,529.55 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 638 US$4,232.36 Aggregated US$6.634 638 US$4,232.36 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 20,781 £100,891.76 Aggregated £4.855 20,781 £100,891.76 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 9,768 £44,196.12 Aggregated £4.525 9,768 £44,196.12 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Position/status CEO, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 1,708 US$11,330.53 Aggregated US$6.634 1,708 US$11,330.53 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 11,138 £54,074.99 Aggregated £4.855 11,138 £54,074.99 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 5,235 £23,686.19 Aggregated £4.525 5,235 £23,686.19 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Peter Wong HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Michael Roberts President and Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA Initial Notification 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Initial notification/amendment 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisitions under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 282,659 £1,372,309.44 Aggregated £4.855 282,659 £1,372,309.44 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 138,420 £626,292.64 Aggregated £4.525 138,420 £626,292.64 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person 2 - Reason for the notification HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 Position/status Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Legal Entity Identifier code 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.79 22,809 £109,141.07 Aggregated £4.785 22,809 £109,141.07 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-11 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.85 3,422 £16,589.08 Aggregated £4.848 3,422 £16,589.08 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock USD - United shares of Exchange, Main States Dollar US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition US$6.63 2,284 US$15,151.60 Aggregated US$6.634 2,284 US$15,151.60 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.86 25,134 £122,025.57 Aggregated £4.855 25,134 £122,025.57 Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-03-12 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Disposal £4.52 3,771 £17,062.20 Aggregated £4.525 3,771 £17,062.20 For any queries related to this notification, please contact: Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595 HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Attachments Original document

