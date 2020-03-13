HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
1. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2017)
Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2018 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2017.
On 11 March 2020, the second tranche of the Awards granted in 2018 vested and the following transactions took place in London:
Other PDMRs
Name
Total number of
Number of Shares
Shares vested
sold at £4.847773 per
Share1
Georges Elhedery
21,645
4,866
Paulo Maia
10,145
3,551
Stephen Moss
13,660
6,421
Charlie Nunn
9,807
4,610
Barry O'Byrne
7,692
3,616
Peter Wong
22,809
3,422
1 Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.
2. Annual Incentive awards (Performance Year 2016)
Deferred awards (the "Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") were granted in 2017 as a part of variable pay for the performance year ended 31 December 2016.
On 12 March 2020, tranches of the Awards granted in 2017 vested and the following transactions took place in London:
Directors
Name
Additional Shares
Total number of
Number of Shares
issued in lieu of the
Shares vested
sold at £4.524582 per
2019 4th interim
Share2
dividend1
Noel Quinn
2,626
17,114
8,044
Other PDMRs
Name
Additional Shares
Total number of
Number of Shares
issued in lieu of the
Shares vested
sold at £4.524582 per
2019 4th interim
Share2
dividend1
Georges Elhedery
1,365
15,026
2,372
Pam Kaur
2,005
13,069
6,143
Paulo Maia
1,183
13,017
4,556
Stephen Moss
1,294
14,241
6,694
Charlie Nunn
725
7,971
3,747
Barry O'Byrne
453
14,753
6,934
Ian Stuart
1,708
11,138
5,235
Peter Wong
2,284
25,134
3,771
At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD.
Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.
The Directors are required to retain a number of Shares equivalent in value to those that vested under the Awards (net of tax liabilities) for six months from the original vesting date.
3. Replacement Awards
On 12 March 2020, deferred replacement awards (the "Replacement Awards") of US$0.50 ordinary
shares (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") that were granted to PDMRs as a result
of their HSBC appointments vested and the following transactions took place in London:
Directors
Name
Additional Shares
Total number of
Number of Shares
issued in lieu of the
Shares vested
sold at £4.524582 per
2019 4th interim
Share2
dividend1
Ewen Stevenson3
-
84,397
39,667
Ewen Stevenson4
-
64,022
30,091
Other PDMRs
Name
Additional Shares
Total number of
Number of Shares
issued in lieu of the
Shares vested
sold at £4.524582 per
2019 4th interim
Share2
dividend1
Barry O'Byrne5
185
6,028
2,834
Michael Roberts6
-
106,262
52,037
Michael Roberts7
-
64,010
31,346
Michael Roberts8
-
52,291
25,607
Michael Roberts9
-
60,096
29,430
At US$6.6338 per Share, being the average closing price of the Company's Shares on the London Stock Exchange for the five business days between 27 February and 4 March 2020, converted into USD.
Includes shares sold to cover withholding tax.
The final tranche of the 28 May 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2014. A six-month retention period will apply.
The first tranche of 28 May 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015. A six-month retention period will apply.
Full vesting of 14 August 2017 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015.
Full vesting of 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2015.
The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2016.
The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2017.
The first tranche of the 11 November 2019 Replacement Award for Performance Year 2018.
The vesting price for awards on 11 March 2020 is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 10 March 2020 of £4.7850. The vesting price for awards on 12 March 2020 is based on the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 11 March 2020 of £4.8550.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Noel Quinn
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Interim Group Chief Executive
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
2,626
US$17,420.36
Aggregated
US$6.634
2,626
US$17,420.36
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Ewen Stevenson
Group Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.86
17,114
£83,088.47
Aggregated
£4.855
17,114
£83,088.47
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
8,044
£36,395.74
Aggregated
£4.525
8,044
£36,395.74
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£4.86
148,419
£720,574.24
Aggregated
£4.855
148,419
£720,574.24
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Georges Elhedery
Co-Headof Global Banking and Markets Initial Notification
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
69,758
£315,625.79
Aggregated
£4.525
69,758
£315,625.79
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.78
21,645
£103,571.32
Aggregated
£4.785
21,645
£103,571.32
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.85
4,866
£23,589.26
Aggregated
£4.848
4,866
£23,589.26
HSBC Holdings plc
Pam Kaur
Group Chief Risk Officer Initial Notification
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
1,365
US$9,055.14
Aggregated
US$6.634
1,365
US$9,055.14
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.86
15,026
£72,951.23
Aggregated
£4.855
15,026
£72,951.23
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
2,372
£10,732.31
Aggregated
£4.525
2,372
£10,732.31
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Paulo Maia
Chief Executive, Latin America, HSBC and Executive Chairman, HSBC Mexico
Initial Notification
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
2,005
US$13,300.77
Aggregated
US$6.634
2,005
US$13,300.77
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.86
13,069
£63,450.00
Aggregated
£4.855
13,069
£63,450.00
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
6,143
£27,794.51
Aggregated
£4.525
6,143
£27,794.51
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.78
10,145
£48,543.82
Aggregated
£4.785
10,145
£48,543.82
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.85
3,551
£17,214.44
Aggregated
£4.848
3,551
£17,214.44
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
1,183
US$7,847.79
Aggregated
US$6.634
1,183
US$7,847.79
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Stephen Moss
Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin America; and Canada
Initial Notification
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.86
13,017
£63,197.54
Aggregated
£4.855
13,017
£63,197.54
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
4,556
£20,614.00
Aggregated
£4.525
4,556
£20,614.00
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.78
13,660
£65,363.10
Aggregated
£4.785
13,660
£65,363.10
Charlie Nunn
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.85
6,421
£31,127.55
Aggregated
£4.848
6,421
£31,127.55
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
1,294
US$8,584.14
Aggregated
US$6.634
1,294
US$8,584.14
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.86
14,241
£69,140.06
Aggregated
£4.855
14,241
£69,140.06
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
6,694
£30,287.55
Aggregated
£4.525
6,694
£30,287.55
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Position/status
Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.78
9,807
£46,926.50
Aggregated
£4.785
9,807
£46,926.50
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.85
4,610
£22,348.23
Aggregated
£4.848
4,610
£22,348.23
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
725
US$4,809.50
Aggregated
US$6.634
725
US$4,809.50
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
Market (XLON)
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Barry O'Byrne
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking Initial Notification
US$0.50
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.86
7,971
£38,699.20
Aggregated
£4.855
7,971
£38,699.20
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
3,747
£16,953.61
Aggregated
£4.525
3,747
£16,953.61
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.78
7,692
£36,806.22
Aggregated
£4.785
7,692
£36,806.22
Ian Stuart
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.85
3,616
£17,529.55
Aggregated
£4.848
3,616
£17,529.55
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
638
US$4,232.36
Aggregated
US$6.634
638
US$4,232.36
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£4.86
20,781
£100,891.76
Aggregated
£4.855
20,781
£100,891.76
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
9,768
£44,196.12
Aggregated
£4.525
9,768
£44,196.12
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Position/status
CEO, HSBC UK Bank plc
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
1,708
US$11,330.53
Aggregated
US$6.634
1,708
US$11,330.53
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.86
11,138
£54,074.99
Aggregated
£4.855
11,138
£54,074.99
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
5,235
£23,686.19
Aggregated
£4.525
5,235
£23,686.19
Peter Wong
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Michael Roberts
President and Chief Executive Officer, HSBC USA Initial Notification
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Initial notification/amendment
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisitions under the
HSBC Share Plan 2011
£4.86
282,659
£1,372,309.44
Aggregated
£4.855
282,659
£1,372,309.44
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
138,420
£626,292.64
Aggregated
£4.525
138,420
£626,292.64
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
2 - Reason for the notification
HSBC Holdings plc MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
Position/status
Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Legal Entity Identifier code
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.79
22,809
£109,141.07
Aggregated
£4.785
22,809
£109,141.07
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-11
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.85
3,422
£16,589.08
Aggregated
£4.848
3,422
£16,589.08
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
USD - United
shares of
Exchange, Main
States Dollar
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition
US$6.63
2,284
US$15,151.60
Aggregated
US$6.634
2,284
US$15,151.60
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the HSBC
Share Plan 2011
£4.86
25,134
£122,025.57
Aggregated
£4.855
25,134
£122,025.57
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-03-12
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Disposal
£4.52
3,771
£17,062.20
Aggregated
£4.525
3,771
£17,062.20
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595
