HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC : Dividend on Preference Shares - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

02/07/2019 | 07:50pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

6 February 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

DIVIDEND ON PREFERENCE SHARES

A quarterly dividend of $15.50 per 6.20% non-cumulative US Dollar Preference Share, Series A ("Series A Dollar Preference Share"), (equivalent to a dividend of $0.3875 per Series A American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each of which represents one-fortieth of a Series A Dollar Preference Share), and £0.01 per Series A Sterling Preference share is payable on 15 March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December 2019 for the quarter then ended at the sole and absolute discretion of the Board of HSBC Holdings plc.

Accordingly, the Board of HSBC Holdings plc has declared a quarterly dividend be payable on 15 March 2019 to holders of record on 28 February 2019.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 00:49:01 UTC
