HSBC : Dividend on Preference Shares - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

6 February 2019

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

DIVIDEND ON PREFERENCE SHARES

A quarterly dividend of $15.50 per 6.20% non-cumulative US Dollar Preference Share, Series A ("Series A Dollar Preference Share"), (equivalent to a dividend of $0.3875 per Series A American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each of which represents one-fortieth of a Series A Dollar Preference Share), and £0.01 per Series A Sterling Preference share is payable on 15 March, 15 June, 15 September and 15 December 2019 for the quarter then ended at the sole and absolute discretion of the Board of HSBC Holdings plc.

Accordingly, the Board of HSBC Holdings plc has declared a quarterly dividend be payable on 15 March 2019 to holders of record on 28 February 2019.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

