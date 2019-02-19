HSBC : Documents Available at UKLA via NSM

HSBC Holdings plc 2018 Annual Report and Accounts and Strategic Report

The HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the Strategic Report, are now available on the Company's website at: www.hsbc.com.

Copies of these documents have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility via the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Printed copies of the HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts and the Strategic Report are expected to be mailed to shareholders on 6 March 2019.