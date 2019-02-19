HSBC : Documents Available at UKLA via NSM

HSBC Holdings plc 2018 Annual Report and Accounts and Strategic Report
The HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the Strategic Report, are now available on the Company's website at: www.hsbc.com.
Copies of these documents have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's Document Viewing Facility via the National Storage Mechanism which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Printed copies of the HSBC Holdings plc Annual Report and Accounts and the Strategic Report are expected to be mailed to shareholders on 6 March 2019.
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 18:33:02 UTC