Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Documents available via NSM 2020 Interim Report - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , James Anthony Forese , Steven Guggenheimer , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , Eileen K Murray , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

3 August 2020

HSBC Holdings plc

Documents available via NSM

2020 Interim Report

The HSBC Holdings plc Interim Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim Report") is now available on the Company's website at www.hsbc.com.

A copy of the Interim Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Printed copies of the Interim Report are expected to be mailed on 26 August 2020 to shareholders who have opted to receive a hard copy.

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom

Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:01:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
03:02aHSBC : Documents available via NSM 2020 Interim Report - Announcement made to th..
PU
02:48aHSBC : Profit Drops as Loans Go Bad
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/03HSBC : Documents available via NSM 2020 Interim Report
PU
08/03Financials Up As Deal Activity Offsets Weak Earnings For Global Banks -- Fina..
DJ
08/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month
DJ
08/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Month
DJ
08/03Microsoft, ADT rise; HSBC, American Tower fall
AQ
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/03HSBC : says 2Q net profit plunge due to pandemic
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 251 M - -
Net income 2020 4 825 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 88 026 M 87 796 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 235 047
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,15 $
Last Close Price 4,34 $
Spread / Highest target 84,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-43.87%87 796
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.67%294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.05%215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.52%128 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group