Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings Plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Form of Proxy for 2019 Annual General Meeting - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:15pm EST

If you would like to submit your form of proxy electronically go towww.hsbc.com/proxy. You will be asked to enter the Shareholder Reference Number and PIN which are printed opposite and agree to certain terms and conditions.

Shareholder Reference Number

FORM OF PROXY

Personal Identification Number (PIN)

HSBC Holdings plc Annual General Meeting - 11.00am on Friday, 12 April 2019

I/We, being a shareholder/shareholders of HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"), hereby appoint as my/our proxy to vote and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and at any adjournment thereof, the chairman of the AGM (see note 1 overleaf)

or

*

(*Insert here the number of shares your proxy may vote if less than your total holding - see note 1 overleaf):

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made (see note 1 overleaf).

Please refer to the Notice of AGM for the full wording of the resolutions and the biographical details of Directors who are standing for election or re-election at the AGM. The Board recommends that you vote in favour of all resolutions, with the exception of resolution 17 for which shareholders are recommended to vote against.

I/We desire this form of proxy to be used as indicated by a '3' in the relevant box below (see note 2 overleaf).

VOTE

VOTEFOR

AGAINST WITHHELD

FOR

AGAINST WITHHELD

  • 1. To receive the Annual Report & Accounts 2018

    • 6. To authorise the Group Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor

  • 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

  • 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

    • 7. To authorise the Company to make political donations

    • 8. To authorise the Directors to allot shares

  • 4. (a) To elect Ewen Stevenson as a Director

    • (b) To elect José Antonio Meade as a Director

      • 9. To disapply pre-emption rights (special resolution)

    • (c) To re-elect Kathleen Casey as a Director

      • 10. To further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions (special resolution)

    • (d) To re-elect Laura Cha as a Director

      • 11. To authorise the Directors to allot any repurchased shares

    • (e) To re-elect Henri de Castries as a Director

    • (f) To re-elect John Flint as a Director

      • 12. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (special resolution)

    • (g) To re-elect Irene Lee as a Director

    • (h) To re-elect Heidi Miller as a Director

      • 13. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities in relation to Contingent Convertible Securities

    • (i) To re-elect Marc Moses as a Director

    • (j) To re-elect David Nish as a Director

      • 14. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Contingent Convertible Securities (special resolution)

    • (k) To re-elect Jonathan Symonds as a Director

    • 15. To authorise the Directors to oﬀer a scrip dividend alternative

      • (l) To re-elect Jackson Tai as a Director

    • 16. To call general meetings (other than an AGM) on 14 clear days' notice (special resolution)

    • (m) To re-elect Mark Tucker as a Director

    • (n) To re-elect Pauline van der Meer Mohr as a Director

    The Board recommends that you vote against the following resolution:

  • 5. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor of the Company

17. Shareholder requisitioned resolution regarding the Midland Bank deﬁned beneﬁt pension scheme (special resolution)

Signature(s)

(see notes 5, 6 and 7)Dated ............................................. 2019

Notes

  • 1. If you wish to appoint as proxy another person (who need not be a shareholder of the Company), please insert the name of that other person in the box provided and delete the words "the chairman of the AGM". Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a diﬀerent share or shares held by the shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy, a photocopy of this form of proxy may be used or additional forms may be obtained from: Computershare Investor Services PLC, PO Box 1064, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6BD, United Kingdom; Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong SAR; or Investor Relations team, HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited, 37 Front Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. If the proxy is being appointed with authority to vote less than your total holding please indicate in the box marked with an asterisk the number of shares your proxy is to vote. If the box marked with an asterisk is left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised to vote your total holding (or if this form of proxy has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the total holding for that designated account).

  • 2. If you wish your proxy to cast your votes for or against a resolution you may insert a '3' in the appropriate box. If you do not wish your proxy to vote on any particular resolution, you may insert a '3' in the 'Vote Withheld' box. A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. If you do not indicate how your proxy is to vote, you will be deemed to have authorised your proxy to vote or to withhold your vote as your proxy thinks ﬁt. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his or her discretion on any other resolution properly put to the AGM.

  • 3. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001 (as amended), changes to entries on the principal register of members of the Company maintained in England (the 'Principal Register') or either the Hong Kong or Bermuda Overseas Branch Registers of the Company (the 'Branch Registers') after 12.01am (London time) on Thursday, 11 April 2019 or 12.01am (London time) on the day immediately before the day of any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) shall be disregarded in determining the rights of a shareholder to attend or vote at the AGM or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Accordingly, a shareholder entered on either the Principal Register or the Branch Registers at 12.01am (London time) on Thursday, 11 April 2019 or 12.01am (London time) on the day immediately before the day of any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) shall be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) in respect of the number of such shares entered against the shareholder's name at that time.

  • 4. Particulars of the Directors standing for election and re-election are set out in the explanatory notes in the Notice of AGM.

  • 5. This form of proxy must be signed by the shareholder or the shareholder's attorney or, if the shareholder is a corporation, be under seal or signed by a duly authorised representative.

  • 6. In the case of joint registered holders of any share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names of the holders stand in the Principal Register or the Branch Registers as appropriate.

  • 7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy (and any power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a copy of such authority certiﬁed notarially or in some other way approved by the Board) must be deposited by 11.00am (London time) on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 or not less than 48 hours before the time of the holding of any adjourned meeting at the oﬃces of the registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, PO Box 1064, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6BD, United Kingdom; or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong SAR; or Investor Relations team, HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited, 37 Front Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. Instructions to appoint another proxy must also be received by the registrar by the deadline for receipt of a form of proxy. In the case of an appointment of a proxy submitted in electronic form, such appointment must be received by 11.00am (London time) on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 or not less than 48 hours before the time of the holding of any adjourned meeting. It should be noted, however, that any power of attorney or other authority relating to an appointment of a proxy cannot be submitted electronically and must be deposited as referred to above for the appointment to be valid. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending or voting in person.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 00:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
07:25pHSBC : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting - Circular - Announcement made to t..
PU
07:15pHSBC : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting - Announcement made to the HK stock..
PU
07:15pHSBC : Form of Proxy for 2019 Annual General Meeting - Announcement made to the ..
PU
11:02aHSBC : Honored for the 11th Consecutive Year by Junior Achievement with a U.S. P..
BU
06:59aBank of England to offer euros to banks to avoid Brexit crunch
RE
03/04HSI opens down 136 pts at 28,823; H-share -44 pts to 11,530
AQ
03/04HSBC : Inflation's slowing not enough to cut RRR
AQ
03/04HSBC : Waiver granted pursuant to Rule 13.36(1) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules r..
PU
03/04HSBC : Hong Kong Waiver - Contingent Convertible Securities
PU
03/04HSBC : Claims against banks in Disney tax case could rise above £1bn
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 600 M
EBIT 2019 21 636 M
Net income 2019 14 560 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 11,25
P/E ratio 2020 10,68
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,51 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-4.47%162 563
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 929
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.78%302 206
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%283 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%240 092
WELLS FARGO8.57%227 608
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.