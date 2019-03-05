HSBC : Form of Proxy for 2019 Annual General Meeting - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

If you would like to submit your form of proxy electronically go towww.hsbc.com/proxy. You will be asked to enter the Shareholder Reference Number and PIN which are printed opposite and agree to certain terms and conditions.

Shareholder Reference Number

FORM OF PROXY

Personal Identification Number (PIN)

HSBC Holdings plc Annual General Meeting - 11.00am on Friday, 12 April 2019

I/We, being a shareholder/shareholders of HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"), hereby appoint as my/our proxy to vote and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and at any adjournment thereof, the chairman of the AGM (see note 1 overleaf)

or

*

(*Insert here the number of shares your proxy may vote if less than your total holding - see note 1 overleaf):

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made (see note 1 overleaf).

Please refer to the Notice of AGM for the full wording of the resolutions and the biographical details of Directors who are standing for election or re-election at the AGM. The Board recommends that you vote in favour of all resolutions, with the exception of resolution 17 for which shareholders are recommended to vote against.

I/We desire this form of proxy to be used as indicated by a '3' in the relevant box below (see note 2 overleaf).

VOTE

VOTEFOR

AGAINST WITHHELD

FOR

AGAINST WITHHELD

17. Shareholder requisitioned resolution regarding the Midland Bank deﬁned beneﬁt pension scheme (special resolution)

Signature(s)

(see notes 5, 6 and 7)Dated ............................................. 2019

Notes

1. If you wish to appoint as proxy another person (who need not be a shareholder of the Company), please insert the name of that other person in the box provided and delete the words "the chairman of the AGM". Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a diﬀerent share or shares held by the shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy, a photocopy of this form of proxy may be used or additional forms may be obtained from: Computershare Investor Services PLC, PO Box 1064, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6BD, United Kingdom; Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong SAR; or Investor Relations team, HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited, 37 Front Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. If the proxy is being appointed with authority to vote less than your total holding please indicate in the box marked with an asterisk the number of shares your proxy is to vote. If the box marked with an asterisk is left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised to vote your total holding (or if this form of proxy has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the total holding for that designated account).

2. If you wish your proxy to cast your votes for or against a resolution you may insert a '3' in the appropriate box. If you do not wish your proxy to vote on any particular resolution, you may insert a '3' in the 'Vote Withheld' box. A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. If you do not indicate how your proxy is to vote, you will be deemed to have authorised your proxy to vote or to withhold your vote as your proxy thinks ﬁt. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his or her discretion on any other resolution properly put to the AGM.

3. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001 (as amended), changes to entries on the principal register of members of the Company maintained in England (the 'Principal Register') or either the Hong Kong or Bermuda Overseas Branch Registers of the Company (the 'Branch Registers') after 12.01am (London time) on Thursday, 11 April 2019 or 12.01am (London time) on the day immediately before the day of any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) shall be disregarded in determining the rights of a shareholder to attend or vote at the AGM or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Accordingly, a shareholder entered on either the Principal Register or the Branch Registers at 12.01am (London time) on Thursday, 11 April 2019 or 12.01am (London time) on the day immediately before the day of any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) shall be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) in respect of the number of such shares entered against the shareholder's name at that time.

4. Particulars of the Directors standing for election and re-election are set out in the explanatory notes in the Notice of AGM.

5. This form of proxy must be signed by the shareholder or the shareholder's attorney or, if the shareholder is a corporation, be under seal or signed by a duly authorised representative.

6. In the case of joint registered holders of any share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names of the holders stand in the Principal Register or the Branch Registers as appropriate.