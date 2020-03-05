Log in
HSBC Holdings Plc

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Fourth interim dividend 2019 - scrip alternative

03/05/2020 | 06:28am EST

5 March 2020

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2019

SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

On 18 February 2020, the Directors of HSBC Holdings plc declared a fourth interim dividend for 2019 of US$0.21 per ordinary share. The fourth interim dividend will be payable on 14 April 2020 to holders of record on 28 February 2020 on the Principal Register in the United Kingdom, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch Register or the Bermuda Overseas Branch Register. The dividend is payable in cash in United States dollars, sterling or Hong Kong dollars, or a combination of these currencies, with a scrip dividend alternative.

The 'Market Value' for the issue of new shares under the scrip dividend alternative is:

US$6.6338 for each new share

The 'Market Value' is the United States dollar equivalent of £5.1906 being the average of the middle market quotations for the ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as derived from the Daily Official List for the five business days beginning on 27 February 2020.

Dividends payable in cash, in sterling or Hong Kong dollars on 14 April 2020 will be converted from United States dollars at the forward exchange rates quoted by HSBC Bank plc in London at or about 11.00am on 30 March 2020. These exchange rates will be announced to the London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Bermuda stock exchanges.

Particulars of the dividend arrangements will be sent to shareholders on or about 11 March 2020 and elections must be received by the Registrar by 26 March 2020.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 11:27:05 UTC
