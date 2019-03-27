HSBC : Fourth interim dividend for 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

Log in
0
03/27/2019 | 06:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

27 March 2019

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2018

The Directors of HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") have declared the fourth interim dividend for 2018 of US$0.21 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 8 April 2019 to holders of record on 22 February 2019 on the Principal Register in the United Kingdom, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch Register or the Bermuda Overseas Branch Register.

140,792,298 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each will be allotted and issued on 8 April 2019 by the Company to those shareholders who elected to receive the scrip dividend alternative.

The shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be admitted to trading.

Dealings are expected to commence on 8 April 2019.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

Independent non-executive Director

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 10:24:03 UTC
