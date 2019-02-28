HSBC : Fourth interim dividend for 2018 scrip dividend alternative - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

28 February 2019

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2018

SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE

On 19 February 2019, the Directors of HSBC Holdings plc declared a fourth interim dividend for 2018 of US$0.21 per ordinary share. The fourth interim dividend will be payable on 8 April 2019 to holders of record on 22 February 2019 on the Principal Register in the United Kingdom, the Hong Kong Overseas Branch Register or the Bermuda Overseas Branch Register. The dividend is payable in cash in United States dollars, sterling or Hong Kong dollars, or a combination of these currencies, with a scrip dividend alternative.

The 'Market Value' for the issue of new shares under the scrip dividend alternative is:

US$8.2417 for each new share

The 'Market Value' is the United States dollar equivalent of £6.1984 being the average of the middle market quotations for the ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as derived from the Daily Official List for the five business days beginning on 21 February 2019.

Dividends payable in cash in sterling or Hong Kong dollars on 8 April 2019 will be converted from United States dollars at the forward exchange rates quoted by HSBC Bank plc in London at or about 11.00am on 25 March 2019. These exchange rates will be announced to the London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Bermuda stock exchanges.

Particulars of the dividend arrangements will be sent to shareholders on or about 6 March 2019 and elections must be received by the Registrar by 21 March 2019.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987