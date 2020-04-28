Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/28 03:16:34 am
409 GBp   -1.75%
HSBC HLDGS : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 02:45am EDT

JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51 520 M
EBIT 2020 20 043 M
Net income 2020 8 589 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,51%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,99x
Capitalization 105 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,35  $
Last Close Price 5,17  $
Spread / Highest target 98,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-29.67%104 755
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
