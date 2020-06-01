Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC HLDGS : Jefferies revises his opinion and turns to Neutral

06/01/2020

Jefferies gives a Neutral rating. The target price is reduced from GBp 790 to GBp 400.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 128 M - -
Net income 2020 5 208 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 5,06%
Capitalization 92 584 M 92 543 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 235 047
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,66 $
Last Close Price 4,57 $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-37.47%92 543
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.67%249 409
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.52%209 256
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 434
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%132 416
