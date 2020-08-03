Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/03 06:13:41 am
324.85 GBX   -5.07%
05:46aHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:45aHSBC HLDGS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05:44aHSBC HLDGS : RBC keeps a Sell rating
MD
HSBC HLDGS : RBC keeps a Sell rating

08/03/2020 | 05:44am EDT

RBC analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 410.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 293 M - -
Net income 2020 4 558 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 90 695 M 91 087 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 235 047
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,13 $
Last Close Price 4,48 $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-42.19%91 087
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.67%294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 675
