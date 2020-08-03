Log in
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBA
GB0005405286
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
(HSBA)
Report
08/03 06:13:41 am
324.85
GBX
-5.07%
05:46a
HSBC HLDGS
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:45a
HSBC HLDGS
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05:44a
HSBC HLDGS
: RBC keeps a Sell rating
MD
HSBC HLDGS : RBC keeps a Sell rating
08/03/2020 | 05:44am EDT
RBC analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 410.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
05:46a
HSBC HLDGS
: Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:45a
HSBC HLDGS
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05:44a
HSBC HLDGS
: RBC keeps a Sell rating
MD
05:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:00a
European stocks grind higher as euro zone data offsets HSBC warning
RE
04:48a
HSBC profit plunge hits FTSE 100, offsets bounce in factory activity
RE
04:31a
Hong Kong shares end lower; HSBC drags after profit slump
RE
03:27a
HSBC profit plunge hits FTSE 100, offsets upbeat China data
RE
03:23a
EUROPE
: European stocks grind higher as euro zone data offsets HSBC warning
RE
03:18a
U.S. gridlock over stimulus keeps stocks muted, dollar edges higher
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
50 293 M
-
-
Net income 2020
4 558 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
22,4x
Yield 2020
2,73%
Capitalization
90 695 M
91 087 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,78x
Nbr of Employees
235 047
Free-Float
98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
5,13 $
Last Close Price
4,48 $
Spread / Highest target
79,1%
Spread / Average Target
14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Noel Paul Quinn
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker
Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw
Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
-42.19%
91 087
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-30.67%
294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-23.67%
243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-29.36%
215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-15.60%
184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-21.92%
128 675
