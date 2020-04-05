Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Hong Kong shareholders mull legal action over dividend scrapping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 07:58am EDT
HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

HSBC shareholders in Hong Kong are mulling calling for an extraordinary meeting with management and taking possible legal action against the bank's scrapping of dividend payments.

HSBC and other top British banks on Wednesday announced the suspension of payouts after pressure from the regulator to save their capital as a buffer against expected losses from the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in Hong Kong about 150 years ago as Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp, Europe's biggest lender by assets has a large number of small shareholders in the city who have long benefited from the bank's stable dividend payments.

Some of the angry Hong Kong shareholders have come together and have created a dedicated Facebook page, which had more than 3,000 members as of Sunday, to discuss action to be taken against the London-headquartered bank's dividend halt.

"At this stage, we must call an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) to let the management explain to us," H.T. Chan, a 46-year-old retired driver who holds the bank's stock and is part of the Facebook action group, told Reuters.

"For legal action, it depends on what they respond in the EGM. Hopefully, we can call this meeting."

Shareholders of a company with at least 5% of the total voting rights may require it to convene an extraordinary general meeting, according to Hong Kong laws.

HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn in a letter to Hong Kong shareholders after the decision to scarp dividend said the bank board would review the stance once the economic impact of the pandemic was better understood.

"We profoundly regret the impact this will have on you, your families and your businesses. We are acutely aware of how important the dividend is to our shareholders in Hong Kong," he said.

Hong Kong is HSBC's single most important market, and it is one of three note issuing banks there.

A spokeswoman for HSBC said on Sunday the decision to cancel 2019 dividend was taken at the "direct request" from the British regulator, and the bank was not able to comment on any legal proceedings not yet commenced.

"I am following the majority action. This is a significantly essential issue as you have promised substantial and persistent dividend-paying, but you fail to do that," said Kingsley Chow, a 39-year-old unemployed man relying on dividend income.

"Our first demand, at least, you have to open EGM to explain to us face-to-face, not just an apology letter!," he wrote on the Facebook page, referring to Quinn's letter.

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Felix Tam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
07:58aHSBC : Hong Kong shareholders mull legal action over dividend scrapping
RE
04/03Crisis haunts British banks in coronavirus relief effort
RE
04/02UK investors tell companies to rethink bonuses if scrapping dividends
RE
04/02UK Watchdog Asks Lenders to Offer Relief to Loan, Credit Card Customers
DJ
04/02Britain says Basel bank rule delay will aid response to coronavirus
RE
04/02HSBC : Shares Slide Further as Dividend Cuts Unsettle Investors
DJ
04/01HSBC : denies media report on debate over headquarter move
RE
04/01Some UK finance firms mis-using 'key worker' status - union
RE
04/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slides on weak factory data, bank dividend halt
RE
04/01Weak demand for AMS fundraising highlights Osram deal doubts
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 002 M
EBIT 2020 19 624 M
Net income 2020 9 014 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,98%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,92x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 99 849 M
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,67  $
Last Close Price 4,93  $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-32.89%114 569
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.71%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.13%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group