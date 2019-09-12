HSBC : ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Irene Lee† , José Meade† , Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
12 September 2019
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
On 10 September 2019 HSBC Holdings plc issued £350,000,000 1.8777% Resettable Notes due October 2025 (the "New Notes") under its Debt Issuance Programme.
Application has been made to admit the New Notes to listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange.
Investor enquiries to:
|
|
|
Greg Case
|
+44 (0) 20 7992 3825
|
investorrelations@hsbc.com
|
Media enquiries to:
|
|
|
Ankit Patel
|
+44 (0) 20 7991 9813
|
ankit.patel@hsbc.com
Note to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,751bn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
