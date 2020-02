--HSBC has identified head of UniCredit Jean Pierre Mustier as the leading external contender to become its next chief executive, two people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

--A final decision on the appointment could be made within weeks, according to another person briefed on the search, the FT reported.

-- At 0823 GMT, Unicredit shares traded 2.3% lower at EUR13.41.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2T6z0Ao

